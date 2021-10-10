DeafDigest Blue – October 10, 2021

Top stories about the deaf:

People Share The Pandemic Effects We Don’t Talk About – BuzzFeed

deaf people share the pandemic effects that hearing people

don’t talk about!

This is what one headline said.

……..

Apparel and homeware retail giant The Foschini Group

(South Africa) will be hiring about 50 deaf people

for factory jobs. Just hope there are opportunities

for the to move up the ranks in due time.

……..

President Dr Lazarus Chakwera, of African nation Malawi

said he will make sure there is total inclusivity of

deaf people. Will he, or is it just a political promise?

………..

Albert Francis Capone, Jr is the deaf son of legendary

gangster Al Capone.

The son was written up in a newspaper story, saying

he worked as an apprentice printer, tire distributor,

and owner of a restaurant.

It was also mentioned that he graduated from

the University of Miami.

……….

Deaf Hawaiians once had their own Hawaii Sign Language.

It is dying and in danger of becoming extinct. Trying

to prevent it from happening is efforts of a small group

led by Linda Yuen Lambrecht.

Story said:

For last remaining users, it’s a race against time.

Same fate facing Maritimes Sign Language used by

old timers that live in the extreme eastern part of

Canada, by the waters.

…………

…………

This week’s ASL video in youtube

REALLY DEAF OR FAKING DEAFNESS?

There are a few Codas that sign very smooth ASL,

and tell people they are deaf.

But many deaf people think they are hearing and

try to fool us as being deaf.

Why? Always a mystery.

Lip reading tale

A hearing person may say Thai (as in Thai food)

and the deaf person may think it is tie

both are pronounced the same.

This week’s ASL video in youtube

A LOST DEAF CELL PHONE

When a hearing loses his cell phone in his

home, he uses another telephone to ring up the

number. When he hears the ring, he tries to locate

the lost cell phone.

When a deaf person loses his cell phone, it is

too bad!

note:

This is an old video. Times have changed.

There are apps on your laptop to help locate

your misplaced cell phone (iPhone)

COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series

The entry-level certification for court reporters is the Registered

Professional Reporter (RPR). An RPR possesses the knowledge, skills, and

ability to produce a verbatim record of proceedings and basic knowledge of

reporter-related terminology and technology.

The nationally recognized RPR examination includes a three-part skills

test and a Written Knowledge Test (WKT). The skills portion of the exam is

a dictation test of literary matter at 180 words per minute, jury charge

at 200 words per minute, and testimony at 225 words per minute. The

reporter must obtain a 95% accuracy rate in each of these three parts in

order to pass.

The WKT portion additionally tests those areas of knowledge needed to

perform the duties of a court reporter, such as reporting procedures,

transcript production, operating practices, and professional issues and

continuing education.

News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:

DeafDigest dedicates this edition to Susan Tiller,

who departed us. She founded the Deaf and Hard of

Hearing Center of Corpus Christi, TX. After retiring

in 2005 as the director, she came back in 2009 to

help her agency pull through hard economic times.

She was extremely supportive of ASL and steered

many individuals towards careers in interpreting.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:

There are many different programs, different themes and

different performances that help create sign language

(and deafness) awareness. A new one is this – a photograph

of 26 famous Irish hearing individuals, each one showing

an alphabet letter sign from A to Z. The photograph was

taken to create awareness of the Irish Sign Language.

It is being shown at the Signs of Life showing at the

Filmbase in Dublin’s Temple Bar.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

