DeafDigest Blue – October 11, 2020

Last week’s ASL Videos in youtube:
This week’s ASL videos in youtube:
Top stories about the deaf:
Why did the return of a deaf character take place
in The Walking Dead? The producer Angela Kang
wanted to throw in a surprise. The deaf character
(played by deaf actress Lauren Ridloff) was
thought to be permanently off the future scripts,
but she came back few years later.
……….
Deaf people stay home because of Covid-19
and watch captions on videos and TV movies.
When Covid-19 ends in due time, open captions
will continue to be unavailable to them.
……….
Heather Bogdanoff Baker, who is deaf,
has been appointed to be a new trustee
with the Northwestern University Board of
Trustees.
……..
A big question people are asking of Netflix:
when will Deaf U go into Netflix?
………
There is an executive order in New Hampshire
to require all police officers to undergo
training on how to communicate with the deaf.
This week’s ASL video in youtube
EVERYTHING AGAINST THE ASL DEAF?
Is everything against the ASL deaf? We
are talking about CI people, oral people,
Cued Speech people, Signing Essential
English people, lip-reading people, etc?
What does this say? That non-ASL
deaf people have their own serious problems
and try to attack the ASL deaf!
This week’s ASL video in youtube:
Lip reading tale
A hearing friend introduced himself to a deaf person.
The deaf person thought hearing person said:
I am from Hartford.
The hearing person actually said:
I am from New Hartford
New Hartford is a town of some 22,000 people in
upper New York state
note:
longer list of bad lipreading words is being posted on:
this is a new feature. Do click on it from time to time
as the list is being expanded on a regular basis. Just
laugh or cry at these bad lip reading words!
This week’s ASL video in youtube
MANY HARD OF HEARING PEOPLE FORGET THINGS
Hard of hearing people wear CI or hearing aids.
They take off CI at home and forget to put it back on
when they leave home for work.
It is same thing with hearing aid or with hearing
aid batteries.
It is often frustrating to be a hard of hearing person!
This week’s ASL video in youtube:
COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series
Another way that stenocaptioners sometimes write quotation marks is
“KW-GS.” For some stenocaptioners, the steno “KW-S” is the word
“requests.” For some stenocaptioners, the steno “KW-G” is the word
“requesting.” Because these strokes are so close to one another, it is
possible for the captioner to misstroke them.
In realtime captioning, if you ever see the words “requests” or
“requesting” and they do not seem to make sense, try to mentally replace
them with quotation marks and see if that helps.
Some examples of this would be:
Napoleon Hill said, requests a goal is a dream with a deadline.”
He told his boss, requesting I will not make that mistake again.”
She asked, requests do you want me to come over today?”
These should read:
Napoleon Hill said, “A goal is a dream with a deadline.”
He told his boss, “I will not make that mistake again.”
She asked, “Do you want me to come over today?”
News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:
DeafDigest dedicates this edition to Sammy Oates, Austin,
Texas, who departed us
Sammy, who was deaf, was a football star at Hardin-Simmons
in the late fifties and had tryouts in the American
Football League, Canadian Football League and played a
few games in minor league football.
He was one of the most publicized deaf collegiate
athletes during the late fifties.
News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:
The county of Bexar in Texas has six deaf
voting registrars. Goal is to get more deaf
people to sign up as voters.
