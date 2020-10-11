DeafDigest Blue – October 11, 2020

Why did the return of a deaf character take place

in The Walking Dead? The producer Angela Kang

wanted to throw in a surprise. The deaf character

(played by deaf actress Lauren Ridloff) was

thought to be permanently off the future scripts,

but she came back few years later.

Deaf people stay home because of Covid-19

and watch captions on videos and TV movies.

When Covid-19 ends in due time, open captions

will continue to be unavailable to them.

Heather Bogdanoff Baker, who is deaf,

has been appointed to be a new trustee

with the Northwestern University Board of

Trustees.

A big question people are asking of Netflix:

when will Deaf U go into Netflix?

There is an executive order in New Hampshire

to require all police officers to undergo

training on how to communicate with the deaf.

EVERYTHING AGAINST THE ASL DEAF?

Is everything against the ASL deaf? We

are talking about CI people, oral people,

Cued Speech people, Signing Essential

English people, lip-reading people, etc?

What does this say? That non-ASL

deaf people have their own serious problems

and try to attack the ASL deaf!

Lip reading tale

A hearing friend introduced himself to a deaf person.

The deaf person thought hearing person said:

I am from Hartford.

The hearing person actually said:

I am from New Hartford

New Hartford is a town of some 22,000 people in

upper New York state

note:

longer list of bad lipreading words is being posted on:

this is a new feature. Do click on it from time to time

as the list is being expanded on a regular basis. Just

laugh or cry at these bad lip reading words!

MANY HARD OF HEARING PEOPLE FORGET THINGS

Hard of hearing people wear CI or hearing aids.

They take off CI at home and forget to put it back on

when they leave home for work.

It is same thing with hearing aid or with hearing

aid batteries.

It is often frustrating to be a hard of hearing person!

COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series

Another way that stenocaptioners sometimes write quotation marks is

“KW-GS.” For some stenocaptioners, the steno “KW-S” is the word

“requests.” For some stenocaptioners, the steno “KW-G” is the word

“requesting.” Because these strokes are so close to one another, it is

possible for the captioner to misstroke them.

In realtime captioning, if you ever see the words “requests” or

“requesting” and they do not seem to make sense, try to mentally replace

them with quotation marks and see if that helps.

Some examples of this would be:

Napoleon Hill said, requests a goal is a dream with a deadline.”

He told his boss, requesting I will not make that mistake again.”

She asked, requests do you want me to come over today?”

These should read:

Napoleon Hill said, “A goal is a dream with a deadline.”

He told his boss, “I will not make that mistake again.”

She asked, “Do you want me to come over today?”

News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:

DeafDigest dedicates this edition to Sammy Oates, Austin,

Texas, who departed us

Sammy, who was deaf, was a football star at Hardin-Simmons

in the late fifties and had tryouts in the American

Football League, Canadian Football League and played a

few games in minor league football.

He was one of the most publicized deaf collegiate

athletes during the late fifties.

News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:

The county of Bexar in Texas has six deaf

voting registrars. Goal is to get more deaf

people to sign up as voters.

