DeafDigest Blue – October 13, 2019

Top stories about the deaf:

Nevers Mumba, the leader of Zambia opposition political

party, said everyone should learn sign language

to better communicate with the deaf.

Australian government officials can be that

insensitive when dealing the deaf that know

no sign language. One official told the

deaf group to learn signs via the youtube.

James Lee, Virginia’s Superintendent of Public

Instruction, toured Virginia School for the

Deaf and Blind, and said it is a hidden gem!

Representatives of seven African national associations

of the deaf met together to discuss challenges,

problems and issues their deaf people face.

Deaf British theater-goers are now enjoying improved

captions on the stage, thanks to funding by the

Arts and Humanities Research Council and the

Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council.

This week’s ASL video in youtube

BE CAREFUL OF A SHOULDER TAP

Deaf people are always tapping other deaf people

on their shoulders to call attention.

The law says that if someone touches another person,

it is assault and battery.

It is not a problem when a deaf person is touched

because knows that he cannot hear and is being asked

to pay attention.

But if a deaf person accidentally taps a hearing

person on the shoulder, it may be a different story.

A deaf person in the postal service was twice

fired for touching a hearing person on the shoulder.

The hearing person complained and the deaf person was

fired. The union got the job back for the deaf person,

but again he was fired for the same reason.

So, touching a deaf person is different from

touching a hearing person.

Lip reading tale

Two dessert-lovers, one deaf and one hearing,

were talking about pastries and desserts.

The deaf person thought the hearing person said:

I love claire

The hearing person actually said:

I love eclair

DEAF AFRAID OF ANOTHER DEAF?

Some years ago, a deaf person worked as a pizza driver

for Domino’s. For several months he was the only deaf driver

in that Domino’s place.

Then another deaf person was hired to be a driver with

that same Domino’s place.

What did the first deaf person do? He quit! Why? Afraid

of another deaf person?

Good question!

COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series

As viewers of closed captioning, we are very concerned that TV shows,

movies, and online videos are captioned for accessibility. Different

companies have been in the news lately because of their efforts in

providing captioning on the internet or failing to provide captioning of

their material.

What we need to remember is that it is not the just the quantity of

captioning that is important, but it is very important that the quality of

captioning be maintained. Captioning must be accurate in order to provide

meaningful accessibility. If an organization says that they caption their

videos, yet the accuracy rate is only 80% to 90%, that is not good enough

to be considered accessible. If one or two words out of every ten are

wrong, it is impossible to understand the message being conveyed.

We must educate ourselves on what is considered good captioning, and we

must not accept captioning that does not truly provide access. It is up to

all of us, as viewers of captioning, to provide feedback to the companies

so that they know where their captioning efforts are succeeding and where

they are failing. Inaccurate captions are not providing equal access.

News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:

In Ontario, Canada leaders of a political party are thinking

of thwarting a deaf attorney from running for public office.

The story did not mention the name of the deaf attorney,

nor the name of the political party

News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:

University of Southern Mississippi has been

awarded one million dollars to sustain its

deaf teacher training program. It is not for ASL,

but for oral.

