DeafDigest Blue – October 15, 2017

Top stories about the deaf:
Daily Texan, the student newspaper of University of
Texas said that the city of Austin does not do much
to promote the use of 911-text feature for the
benefit of the deaf.
Amber Tucker, of the Iowa State Registry of Interpreters for the Deaf, said in a newspaper letter to the
editor that abolishing licenses for ASL interpreters
is dangerous. As an example, she cited a Florida
lifeguard who volunteered to interpret during
a hurricane emergency meeting, using nonsense
words.
British railroads not accessible to the deaf;
this comment was made by an activist – he
basically said UK running 200 years behind on rail accessibility
Jacksons Food Stores and Jackson Energy, in Idaho,
both have been accused of refusing to provide
accommodations for a deaf applicant in an
interview. EEOC is working on the case.
Flexible learning, a fad or something great
for deaf children? Kate Whale, the president
of New Zealand Federation for Deaf Children
said flexible learning is not great.
This week’s ASL video in youtube
AN EMBARRASSMENT AT ART GALLERY
Many years ago in Mexico, Carlos Merida, himself
deaf, was a famous artist.
He went to an art show at a gallery. A few of his
drawings were shown at the event.
He was alone, by himself, without an interpreter.
Two women did not like one of his drawings and
told him that his drawing was bad.
Carlos, without an interpreter and not able to
read lips, thought these women were praising his
work. He then kissed the hands of both women.
Everyone that watched it were very shocked!
– for ASL News version with captions, please visit:
http://deafdigest.com/videos/deaf-artist-embarrassment-at-art-gallery/
Lip reading tale
A hearing mother was explaining to her young deaf child on how their house is heated during the winter
months.
The young deaf child thought the hearing mother said:
The house is heated by cast
Years later, the young deaf child, remembering the
answer, became a teenager.
He then realized the mother actually said:
The house is heated by gas
This week’s ASL video in youtube
TINNITUS: A CHOICE
In Scotland few years ago, a hearing woman was
suffering from tinnitus. It is a stubborn ringing
of noise in a personâ€™s head that almost never stops.
The doctor told the woman that she had a
choice â€“ to have an operation to cure tinnitus but
to become deaf for good or to ignore the operation
and suffer tinnitus for life but to remain hearing.
An awful choice!
– for ASL News version with captions, please visit:
http://deafdigest.com/videos/tinnitus-to-be-deaf-or-hearing/
COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series
In order to become advocates for quality captioning, we must understand the differences between good and bad captioning. Some people may think that some captioners are very bad spellers. However, occasionally the problem is the result of a technical glitch rather than the captioner inputting the wrong words.
If the captions have many missing or wrong letters or have many nonsense symbols, it could be a poor video signal or some sort of transmission or reception problem that is causing the problem with the captions.
If you have a problem with garbled captions on a particular show, you can try viewing the captions on a different television in your home. You could ask a neighbor to check the captions in their home. If the neighbor is having the same problem, you should notify the station and your cable or satellite provider.
If you don’t have a neighbor to check with, you should go ahead and notify your cable or satellite provider so that they can find the source of the problem.
The more we work together to improve the quality of captioning, the better it will be.
News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:
Comic book editor Tom Brevoort, not deaf, was
recently interviewed. He said that introducing a
deaf character into a comic book story was much
more complicated than just drawing it in and
weaving it into the plot!
He was referring to the New Avengers #33
book when Echo, a deaf character, was ushered
in. He said:
it remains incredibly difficult to deal with a
deaf character in a book where at least two of
the characters (Spidey & Ronin) wear full face
masks, so this is something we grapple with
issue after issue
He pointed out to a drawing gaffe where Echo,
supposedly deaf, “heard” a door knock; Tom
realized this gaffe but it was too late!
News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:
DeafDigest also dedicates this edition to Jack
Levesque, San Leandro, CA, who departed us. He
was a former executive director of Deaf Counseling,
Advocacy & Referral Agency, one of California’s largest
agencies serving the deaf. As the CEO, he was adept in
maximizing the skills of his employees. Growing up, he
attended Clarke School for the Deaf, and was successful
with speech and with voice telephone communications.
But he quickly embraced ASL upon enrolling at Gallaudet
and stayed with it all his life.
