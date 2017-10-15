DeafDigest Blue – October 15, 2017

Blue Edition

Barry Strassler, Editor

Top stories about the deaf:

Daily Texan, the student newspaper of University of

Texas said that the city of Austin does not do much

to promote the use of 911-text feature for the

benefit of the deaf.

Amber Tucker, of the Iowa State Registry of Interpreters for the Deaf, said in a newspaper letter to the

editor that abolishing licenses for ASL interpreters

is dangerous. As an example, she cited a Florida

lifeguard who volunteered to interpret during

a hurricane emergency meeting, using nonsense

words.

British railroads not accessible to the deaf;

this comment was made by an activist – he

basically said UK running 200 years behind on rail accessibility

Jacksons Food Stores and Jackson Energy, in Idaho,

both have been accused of refusing to provide

accommodations for a deaf applicant in an

interview. EEOC is working on the case.

Flexible learning, a fad or something great

for deaf children? Kate Whale, the president

of New Zealand Federation for Deaf Children

said flexible learning is not great.

AN EMBARRASSMENT AT ART GALLERY

Many years ago in Mexico, Carlos Merida, himself

deaf, was a famous artist.

He went to an art show at a gallery. A few of his

drawings were shown at the event.

He was alone, by himself, without an interpreter.

Two women did not like one of his drawings and

told him that his drawing was bad.

Carlos, without an interpreter and not able to

read lips, thought these women were praising his

work. He then kissed the hands of both women.

Everyone that watched it were very shocked!

Lip reading tale

A hearing mother was explaining to her young deaf child on how their house is heated during the winter

months.

The young deaf child thought the hearing mother said:

The house is heated by cast

Years later, the young deaf child, remembering the

answer, became a teenager.

He then realized the mother actually said:

The house is heated by gas

TINNITUS: A CHOICE

In Scotland few years ago, a hearing woman was

suffering from tinnitus. It is a stubborn ringing

of noise in a personâ€™s head that almost never stops.

The doctor told the woman that she had a

choice â€“ to have an operation to cure tinnitus but

to become deaf for good or to ignore the operation

and suffer tinnitus for life but to remain hearing.

An awful choice!

COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series

In order to become advocates for quality captioning, we must understand the differences between good and bad captioning. Some people may think that some captioners are very bad spellers. However, occasionally the problem is the result of a technical glitch rather than the captioner inputting the wrong words.

If the captions have many missing or wrong letters or have many nonsense symbols, it could be a poor video signal or some sort of transmission or reception problem that is causing the problem with the captions.

If you have a problem with garbled captions on a particular show, you can try viewing the captions on a different television in your home. You could ask a neighbor to check the captions in their home. If the neighbor is having the same problem, you should notify the station and your cable or satellite provider.

If you don’t have a neighbor to check with, you should go ahead and notify your cable or satellite provider so that they can find the source of the problem.

The more we work together to improve the quality of captioning, the better it will be.

News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:

Comic book editor Tom Brevoort, not deaf, was

recently interviewed. He said that introducing a

deaf character into a comic book story was much

more complicated than just drawing it in and

weaving it into the plot!

He was referring to the New Avengers #33

book when Echo, a deaf character, was ushered

in. He said:

it remains incredibly difficult to deal with a

deaf character in a book where at least two of

the characters (Spidey & Ronin) wear full face

masks, so this is something we grapple with

issue after issue

He pointed out to a drawing gaffe where Echo,

supposedly deaf, “heard” a door knock; Tom

realized this gaffe but it was too late!

News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:

DeafDigest also dedicates this edition to Jack

Levesque, San Leandro, CA, who departed us. He

was a former executive director of Deaf Counseling,

Advocacy & Referral Agency, one of California’s largest

agencies serving the deaf. As the CEO, he was adept in

maximizing the skills of his employees. Growing up, he

attended Clarke School for the Deaf, and was successful

with speech and with voice telephone communications.

But he quickly embraced ASL upon enrolling at Gallaudet

and stayed with it all his life.

