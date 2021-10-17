DeafDigest Blue – October 17, 2021
Blue Edition
http://deafdigest.com/
Serving the Deaf Community since 1996; 25th year
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Employment ads web site:
http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Last week’s ASL Videos in youtube:
http://deafdigest.com/videos/fakingdeafness/
http://deafdigest.com/videos/deaf-lost-cell-phone/
This week’s ASL videos in youtube:
http://deafdigest.com/videos/dangerous-jobs/
http://deafdigest.com/videos/deaf-man-accused-of-spying/
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
CONNECTING MADE EASY!
Whether it’s voice or text, WCI keeps you connected over the phone. From
TTYs to CapTel® Captioned Telephones, you can rely on WCI to provide the
technology you need to keep you in touch with the people you care about.
For more information or to order call 1-800-233-9130 V/TTY or visit
http://www.weitbrecht.com/captel.html
For more info about CapTel, email: sales@weitbrecht.com
Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!
CapTel® Captioned Telephone – See What Everyone is Talking About!
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Top stories about the deaf:
comment from a hard of hearing senior-citizen attorney:
I have hearing impairment; if I have problems, I think
I can find a much younger attorney to work with me
in the court room.
……..
A big event is coming up in Austin, Texas in May
2022 – the First Deaf Authors Book Festival.
25 authors of recent book on deafness and of the
deaf, will feature their works and answer
questions on how they got their books published
and what their topics are all about.
……..
says a deaf farmer:
Deafness not a disability in agriculture
This is correct. We have had deaf farmers
specializing in beef cattle, others in
crops and another in potatoes, and so on.
………..
A business consultant advised that small businesses
should caption its videos to make it accessible
to the deaf.
Does the business consultant realize that do-it-yourself
captioning is time consuming and it is best left to the
pros as opposed to asking an employee to do it!
……….
Sprouts is a supermarket in Colorado. A deaf woman
applied for a position as cashier but was told
she did not qualify but suggested she apply for
a job in the bakery department. She applied but
was told she had to hear an oven buzzer. She
asked what would that have to do with her
deafness. The manager would not respond – she
filed a lawsuit and won – plus an apology
from Sprouts management.
…………
…………
CONNECTING MADE EASY!
Whether it’s voice or text, WCI keeps you connected over the phone. From
TTYs to CapTel® Captioned Telephones, you can rely on WCI to provide the
technology you need to keep you in touch with the people you care about.
For more information or to order call 1-800-233-9130 V/TTY or visit
http://www.weitbrecht.com/captel.html
For more info about CapTel, email: sales@weitbrecht.com
Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!
CapTel® Captioned Telephone – See What Everyone is Talking About!
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
weekly DeafDigest Blue & Gold editions:
http://deafdigest.com/ (updated every Monday)
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
This week’s ASL video in youtube
DEAF IN DANGEROUS JOBS
Many jobs in the world are dangerous. Carelessness
on these jobs can kill these people.
Do we have deaf people in dangerous jobs? Yes.
We have had deaf cops, deaf people in the military,
a deaf spy, a deaf movie stuntsperson, deaf firemen,
deaf professional football player, a deaf car racer,
a deaf cowboy in rodeos, etc, etc.
If you feel we have no deaf people in dangerous
jobs, you are wrong!
This week’s ASL video in youtube:
http://deafdigest.com/videos/dangerous-jobs/
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Lip reading tale
Try lipreading the last name – Schneider
Also try lipreading the last name – Snyder
Easy? No way!
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
This week’s ASL video in youtube
WRONG SPY
This is a true story. During World War I years, a deaf
person wanted to use the telephone to communicate with
a hearing person.
He tapped on the telephone receiver with a pencil.
The hearing person would listen to the number of taps
to know what he is saying in a coded language.
The federal agents thought the deaf person was a
World War I spy and they arrested him. They realized
it was just a telephone communication between the
deaf and the hearing, and they let him go free.
This week’s ASL video in youtube:
http://deafdigest.com/videos/deaf-man-accused-of-spying/
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series
After obtaining the entry-level certification of the Registered
Professional Reporter (RPR), a court reporter may then be eligible to take
the Registered Merit Reporter (RMR) examination.
According to the National Court Reporters Association, “a merit-level
reporter is one who demonstrates the knowledge, skill, and ability to
report complex, technical proceedings; produces timely verbatim
transcripts using state-of-the-art technology; keeps abreast of all
reporter-related terminology and technologies; and has a working knowledge
of basic reporter-related management techniques.”
The RMR examination includes a skills portion consisting of a dictation
test at speeds higher than the RPR examination. The RMR candidates are
tested on literary matter at 200 words per minute, jury charge at 240
words per minute, and testimony at 260 words per minute. The reporter must
obtain a 95% accuracy rate on each of the three parts in order to pass.
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Gallaudet men’s basketball history book for sale
https://app.mobilecause.com/form/LQ60XQ?vid=73t7e
If you have any questions, please email kevin.kovacs@gallaudet.edu
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
For postings, announcements and employment ad rates,
please email mailto:barry@deafdigest.com
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:
It was mentioned in DeafDigest a while ago that a State Peter
is robbing a State Paul over cash reserves. This refers to the
Alabama Dual Party Relay Board being upset over the state
trying to take the money away from them to pay for state
educational needs. This squabble has led to a lawsuit filed
this week. At stake is an ever-growing pot of 15 cents paid
per month by each landline customer, originally earmarked for
the state relay service needs. It is a cash cow of approximately
30 million dollars that the state has its eyes on!
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:
Do not trivialize Gallaudet University. This is what Gallaudet
students are saying. This is in reference to the efforts of the
Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority to change the
name of the metro stop from New York Ave-Florida Ave-Gallaudet U
to New York Ave-NoMa with Gallaudet as a subtitle. The
students are requesting that the station be named NoMa-Gallaudet U.
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
for sub/unsub options, go to deafdigest.com
Employment ads web site is at:
http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
DeafDigest
Copyright 2021 by Barry Strassler, DeafDigest.
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-