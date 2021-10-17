DeafDigest Blue – October 17, 2021

Blue Edition

Serving the Deaf Community since 1996; 25th year

Last week's ASL Videos in youtube:

http://deafdigest.com/videos/fakingdeafness/

http://deafdigest.com/videos/deaf-lost-cell-phone/

This week's ASL videos in youtube:

http://deafdigest.com/videos/dangerous-jobs/

http://deafdigest.com/videos/deaf-man-accused-of-spying/

CONNECTING MADE EASY!

Whether it’s voice or text, WCI keeps you connected over the phone. From

TTYs to CapTel® Captioned Telephones, you can rely on WCI to provide the

technology you need to keep you in touch with the people you care about.

For more information or to order call 1-800-233-9130 V/TTY or visit

http://www.weitbrecht.com/captel.html

For more info about CapTel, email: sales@weitbrecht.com

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

CapTel® Captioned Telephone – See What Everyone is Talking About!

Top stories about the deaf:

comment from a hard of hearing senior-citizen attorney:

I have hearing impairment; if I have problems, I think

I can find a much younger attorney to work with me

in the court room.

A big event is coming up in Austin, Texas in May

2022 – the First Deaf Authors Book Festival.

25 authors of recent book on deafness and of the

deaf, will feature their works and answer

questions on how they got their books published

and what their topics are all about.

says a deaf farmer:

Deafness not a disability in agriculture

This is correct. We have had deaf farmers

specializing in beef cattle, others in

crops and another in potatoes, and so on.

A business consultant advised that small businesses

should caption its videos to make it accessible

to the deaf.

Does the business consultant realize that do-it-yourself

captioning is time consuming and it is best left to the

pros as opposed to asking an employee to do it!

Sprouts is a supermarket in Colorado. A deaf woman

applied for a position as cashier but was told

she did not qualify but suggested she apply for

a job in the bakery department. She applied but

was told she had to hear an oven buzzer. She

asked what would that have to do with her

deafness. The manager would not respond – she

filed a lawsuit and won – plus an apology

from Sprouts management.

weekly DeafDigest Blue & Gold editions:

http://deafdigest.com/ (updated every Monday)

This week’s ASL video in youtube

DEAF IN DANGEROUS JOBS

Many jobs in the world are dangerous. Carelessness

on these jobs can kill these people.

Do we have deaf people in dangerous jobs? Yes.

We have had deaf cops, deaf people in the military,

a deaf spy, a deaf movie stuntsperson, deaf firemen,

deaf professional football player, a deaf car racer,

a deaf cowboy in rodeos, etc, etc.

If you feel we have no deaf people in dangerous

jobs, you are wrong!

This week’s ASL video in youtube:

http://deafdigest.com/videos/dangerous-jobs/

Lip reading tale

Try lipreading the last name – Schneider

Also try lipreading the last name – Snyder

Easy? No way!

This week’s ASL video in youtube

WRONG SPY

This is a true story. During World War I years, a deaf

person wanted to use the telephone to communicate with

a hearing person.

He tapped on the telephone receiver with a pencil.

The hearing person would listen to the number of taps

to know what he is saying in a coded language.

The federal agents thought the deaf person was a

World War I spy and they arrested him. They realized

it was just a telephone communication between the

deaf and the hearing, and they let him go free.

This week’s ASL video in youtube:

http://deafdigest.com/videos/deaf-man-accused-of-spying/

COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series

After obtaining the entry-level certification of the Registered

Professional Reporter (RPR), a court reporter may then be eligible to take

the Registered Merit Reporter (RMR) examination.

According to the National Court Reporters Association, “a merit-level

reporter is one who demonstrates the knowledge, skill, and ability to

report complex, technical proceedings; produces timely verbatim

transcripts using state-of-the-art technology; keeps abreast of all

reporter-related terminology and technologies; and has a working knowledge

of basic reporter-related management techniques.”

The RMR examination includes a skills portion consisting of a dictation

test at speeds higher than the RPR examination. The RMR candidates are

tested on literary matter at 200 words per minute, jury charge at 240

words per minute, and testimony at 260 words per minute. The reporter must

obtain a 95% accuracy rate on each of the three parts in order to pass.

Gallaudet men's basketball history book for sale

https://app.mobilecause.com/form/LQ60XQ?vid=73t7e

If you have any questions, please email kevin.kovacs@gallaudet.edu

For postings, announcements and employment ad rates,

please email mailto:barry@deafdigest.com

News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:

It was mentioned in DeafDigest a while ago that a State Peter

is robbing a State Paul over cash reserves. This refers to the

Alabama Dual Party Relay Board being upset over the state

trying to take the money away from them to pay for state

educational needs. This squabble has led to a lawsuit filed

this week. At stake is an ever-growing pot of 15 cents paid

per month by each landline customer, originally earmarked for

the state relay service needs. It is a cash cow of approximately

30 million dollars that the state has its eyes on!

News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:

Do not trivialize Gallaudet University. This is what Gallaudet

students are saying. This is in reference to the efforts of the

Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority to change the

name of the metro stop from New York Ave-Florida Ave-Gallaudet U

to New York Ave-NoMa with Gallaudet as a subtitle. The

students are requesting that the station be named NoMa-Gallaudet U.

for sub/unsub options, go to deafdigest.com

Employment ads web site is at:

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

DeafDigest

Copyright 2021 by Barry Strassler, DeafDigest.

