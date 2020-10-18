DeafDigest Blue – October 18, 2020

Top stories about the deaf:

Gallaudet was described in a newspaper story

as one of the few educational institutions for

the deaf. Few? It is described as educational

settings for preschool, childcare, K-8, high

school and universities. This being said, we

have many such institutions for the deaf.

……….

After 47 years, Gallaudet is closing its

graduate School Counseling programs.

Reason is numbers – low enrollment,

costs to keep it running. Already

many people are shocked about it.

……….

Google has come up with a feature in

Android that sends texts for deaf users

when there is sound nearby. Examples

are dogs that bark, a baby that cries

and annoying tap noises.

……..

Silicone adhesive for see-thru masks?

This may be the 2nd generation Covid-19

masks, and if it works, it may greatly

help the deaf.

………

Deafness has often been said to be

invisible. Covid-19 has made this

invisibility worse, according to critics.

This week’s ASL video in youtube

A HATED LEADER OF THE DEAF

A small deaf agency needed a new CEO but could not

afford to pay a very high salary. A former CEO of another

deaf agency was earning a very high salary but was not

happy at that old job.

He saw the job ad and applied for the job – at a very

low salary. He was quickly hired and everyone thought they

were lucky to find him at low salary.

It was a trick. Every year he asked for a raise, and

the board could not say no. Few years later, after few

raises, his salary was higher than his old job.

That made the board angry. As a result, he no longer

became popular and was hated in the Deaf Community!

This week’s ASL video in youtube:

Lip reading tale

A hearing person introduced himself to a deaf person.

The deaf person thought the hearing person said:

Hi, my name is Craig

The hearing person actually said:

Hi, my name is Graig

note:

Graig is a rare first name. Yankee fans will remember

Graig Nettles, a long time third base great of years

way back.

note:

a longer list of bad lipreading words is being posted on:

this is a new feature. Do click on it from time to time

as the list is being expanded on a regular basis. Just

laugh or cry at these bad lip reading words!

DEAF, ONE TIME, THREE TIMES, FIVE TIMES

Many hearing people come to a deaf person and

say something, not knowing he is deaf.

A deaf person may say just once “deaf” and

the hearing person catches it.

A deaf person may say three times “deaf”

and it takes three times before hearing person

finally catches it.

Worst example is saying “deaf” five times

and hearing person still not catch it!

Why?

COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series

As we are reading through captioning errors, we must also remember that in

realtime captioning, punctuation can sometimes inadvertently be omitted.

As the captioner is listening to the material to be captioned, it may not

always be clear where the punctuation is required until a few words later,

and then it may be too late for the captioner to insert it. Also,

sometimes just because of the speed at which someone is speaking, the

punctuation can be dropped.

Some examples of this would be:

The snow had begun to fall the temperature dropped.

There was no problem he said it was fixed.

He went to lunch bags were strewn about the cafeteria.

These should read:

The snow had begun to fall. The temperature dropped.

There was no problem. He said it was fixed.

He went to lunch. Bags were strewn about the cafeteria.

Gallaudet men's basketball history book for sale

If you have any questions, please email kevin.kovacs@gallaudet.edu

News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:

Settlement has been reached in the Cox $1 million winnings

in a TV game, that she pledged to Georgia School for the

Deaf and the Atlanta Area School for the Deaf – only to

have the winnings get dragged into her husband’s bankruptcy

case.

The creditors will get half whereas the rest will go to

the schools as promised.

News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:

Nina Falaise, deaf all her life, was written up in a

British newspaper that profiled her long career in

ballet, both as performer and as instructor. As a

child she auditioned for a role at the Royal Ballet

School and was turned down, not because of her skills

but because of her deafness. It did not stop her from

a career in her chosen profession.

