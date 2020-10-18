DeafDigest Blue – October 18, 2020
Blue Edition
Serving the Deaf Community since 1996; 23rd year
Top stories about the deaf:
Gallaudet was described in a newspaper story
as one of the few educational institutions for
the deaf. Few? It is described as educational
settings for preschool, childcare, K-8, high
school and universities. This being said, we
have many such institutions for the deaf.
After 47 years, Gallaudet is closing its
graduate School Counseling programs.
Reason is numbers – low enrollment,
costs to keep it running. Already
many people are shocked about it.
Google has come up with a feature in
Android that sends texts for deaf users
when there is sound nearby. Examples
are dogs that bark, a baby that cries
and annoying tap noises.
Silicone adhesive for see-thru masks?
This may be the 2nd generation Covid-19
masks, and if it works, it may greatly
help the deaf.
Deafness has often been said to be
invisible. Covid-19 has made this
invisibility worse, according to critics.
A HATED LEADER OF THE DEAF
A HATED LEADER OF THE DEAF
A small deaf agency needed a new CEO but could not
afford to pay a very high salary. A former CEO of another
deaf agency was earning a very high salary but was not
happy at that old job.
He saw the job ad and applied for the job – at a very
low salary. He was quickly hired and everyone thought they
were lucky to find him at low salary.
It was a trick. Every year he asked for a raise, and
the board could not say no. Few years later, after few
raises, his salary was higher than his old job.
That made the board angry. As a result, he no longer
became popular and was hated in the Deaf Community!
This week's ASL video in youtube:
Lip reading tale
A hearing person introduced himself to a deaf person.
The deaf person thought the hearing person said:
Hi, my name is Craig
The hearing person actually said:
Hi, my name is Graig
note:
Graig is a rare first name. Yankee fans will remember
Graig Nettles, a long time third base great of years
way back.
note:
a longer list of bad lipreading words is being posted on:
this is a new feature. Do click on it from time to time
as the list is being expanded on a regular basis. Just
laugh or cry at these bad lip reading words!
DEAF, ONE TIME, THREE TIMES, FIVE TIMES
DEAF, ONE TIME, THREE TIMES, FIVE TIMES
Many hearing people come to a deaf person and
say something, not knowing he is deaf.
A deaf person may say just once “deaf” and
the hearing person catches it.
A deaf person may say three times “deaf”
and it takes three times before hearing person
finally catches it.
Worst example is saying “deaf” five times
and hearing person still not catch it!
Why?
This week's ASL video in youtube:
COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series
As we are reading through captioning errors, we must also remember that in
realtime captioning, punctuation can sometimes inadvertently be omitted.
As the captioner is listening to the material to be captioned, it may not
always be clear where the punctuation is required until a few words later,
and then it may be too late for the captioner to insert it. Also,
sometimes just because of the speed at which someone is speaking, the
punctuation can be dropped.
Some examples of this would be:
The snow had begun to fall the temperature dropped.
There was no problem he said it was fixed.
He went to lunch bags were strewn about the cafeteria.
These should read:
The snow had begun to fall. The temperature dropped.
There was no problem. He said it was fixed.
He went to lunch. Bags were strewn about the cafeteria.
Gallaudet men’s basketball history book for sale
If you have any questions, please email kevin.kovacs@gallaudet.edu
News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:
Settlement has been reached in the Cox $1 million winnings
in a TV game, that she pledged to Georgia School for the
Deaf and the Atlanta Area School for the Deaf – only to
have the winnings get dragged into her husband’s bankruptcy
case.
The creditors will get half whereas the rest will go to
the schools as promised.
News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:
Nina Falaise, deaf all her life, was written up in a
British newspaper that profiled her long career in
ballet, both as performer and as instructor. As a
child she auditioned for a role at the Royal Ballet
School and was turned down, not because of her skills
but because of her deafness. It did not stop her from
a career in her chosen profession.
