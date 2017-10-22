DeafDigest Blue – October 22, 2017

Blue Edition

Barry Strassler, Editor

Last week's ASL Videos in youtube

This week's ASL videos in youtube

Barry's collections of past articles (with today's update)

— movie consultants, may be wasted money

Saturday's Deaf Picture for your surprise

http://deafdigest.com/harkin-speech-at-iowa-state-university/

Top stories about the deaf:

Federal prosecutors and state civil rights officials

reached agreement with the Macomb County (Michigan)

Prosecutor’s Office. The issue was the refusal

of the prosecutor to provide an interpreter.

Florida is now issuing new Drivers Licenses that

show deaf ID. It, however, remains as an option

because there are deaf drivers who do not want

that ID.

There was an issue brought up in Massachusetts

regarding domestic incidents. Deaf people that

use ASL cannot use hotlines and may have

wait weeks for interpreters to show up if

they want face to face appointments.

University of Victoria, in Canada, is celebrating

the 200 years of ASL in a campus event.

A big career jump from TV weatherwoman to

a teacher at a deaf school? This is the

story of Lauren Hays, who quit a 10-year

career as a TV weatherwoman to work at the

Memphis Oral School for the Deaf. She was

profiled in a newspaper story.

This week’s ASL video in youtube

BLUSHING HEARING EMPLOYEE

A deaf employee that can speak very well, had a

problem with a hearing employee.

That hearing employee always thought the deaf

people were dumb, helpless, and cannot talk.

This hearing employee would use gestures every time

he saw that deaf employee.

Tired of these silly gestures, the angry deaf employee

shouted at the hearing employee:

Can you talk?

The hearing employee immediately blushed with a

red face.

– for ASL News version with captions, please visit:

Lip reading tale

a deaf friend thought a hearing friend said:

the boss was playing with his butter in his office

the hearing friend actually said:

the boss was playing with his putter in his office

This week’s ASL video in youtube

IF YOU HATE THE BOSS

Todayâ€™s economy is bad. Many people have no jobs.

If you are deaf and have a job, then you are lucky.

But suppose you have a job and you hate your boss,

then what should you do?

Quit the job and look for a better job with a

better boss. Or to stay in the job and still hate the

boss.

If you quit your job, it is a gamble, because it may

be a long time before you find a new job.

– for ASL News version with captions, please visit:

COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series

As I was recently watching a television show from the 1980s that was captioned using “live” or realtime captions, I was thinking about how unfair it is to people who rely on those captions to understand what is taking place.

Some television broadcasters are trying to save money by captioning old dramas and comedies using realtime technology. They find that it is cheaper to use a realtime captioner instead of doing it the correct way and using post-production captioning.

Unfortunately, so much of the show was lost that it was virtually not understandable. Roll-up captioning was used rather than pop-on captioning. You could not tell who was speaking, and there were many, many, many errors. Even the names of the characters were spelled wrong.

Realtime captioning must be used to provide access to a live event, but there is no reason to use realtime captioning for a show that has been around for over 30 years. In all those years, I can’t imagine that they could not find the time to caption it properly.

If you see a show where realtime captioning is being used when post-production captioning is the appropriate choice, please let your television station and cable or satellite providers know. They may not understand how much is being missed or transcribed incorrectly.

News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:

Will Deaf Sign Language linguists call it ASL?

No, not American Sign Language, but Advanced Sign

Language.

It was recently discovered that our ancestors,

the Neanderthals was able to voice their communications

on an advanced language level.

Surely we’ve had some deaf Neanderthals, hence

the possibility that their sign language is

advanced, hence the title – Advanced Sign Language!

News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:

Sign language linguist Adam Schembri worked on British

Sign Language research, thanks to funding from several

British and Australian sources. He was upset that a reporter

from The Guardian, doing a story on the research, focused

on these “offensive” deaf sign language gestures. He said

the reporter ignored his request to keep this matter out of

the story.

