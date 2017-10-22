DeafDigest Blue – October 22, 2017
Top stories about the deaf:
Federal prosecutors and state civil rights officials
reached agreement with the Macomb County (Michigan)
Prosecutor’s Office. The issue was the refusal
of the prosecutor to provide an interpreter.
Florida is now issuing new Drivers Licenses that
show deaf ID. It, however, remains as an option
because there are deaf drivers who do not want
that ID.
There was an issue brought up in Massachusetts
regarding domestic incidents. Deaf people that
use ASL cannot use hotlines and may have
wait weeks for interpreters to show up if
they want face to face appointments.
University of Victoria, in Canada, is celebrating
the 200 years of ASL in a campus event.
A big career jump from TV weatherwoman to
a teacher at a deaf school? This is the
story of Lauren Hays, who quit a 10-year
career as a TV weatherwoman to work at the
Memphis Oral School for the Deaf. She was
profiled in a newspaper story.
This week’s ASL video in youtube
BLUSHING HEARING EMPLOYEE
A deaf employee that can speak very well, had a
problem with a hearing employee.
That hearing employee always thought the deaf
people were dumb, helpless, and cannot talk.
This hearing employee would use gestures every time
he saw that deaf employee.
Tired of these silly gestures, the angry deaf employee
shouted at the hearing employee:
Can you talk?
The hearing employee immediately blushed with a
red face.
Lip reading tale
a deaf friend thought a hearing friend said:
the boss was playing with his butter in his office
the hearing friend actually said:
the boss was playing with his putter in his office
This week’s ASL video in youtube
IF YOU HATE THE BOSS
Todayâ€™s economy is bad. Many people have no jobs.
If you are deaf and have a job, then you are lucky.
But suppose you have a job and you hate your boss,
then what should you do?
Quit the job and look for a better job with a
better boss. Or to stay in the job and still hate the
boss.
If you quit your job, it is a gamble, because it may
be a long time before you find a new job.
COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series
As I was recently watching a television show from the 1980s that was captioned using “live” or realtime captions, I was thinking about how unfair it is to people who rely on those captions to understand what is taking place.
Some television broadcasters are trying to save money by captioning old dramas and comedies using realtime technology. They find that it is cheaper to use a realtime captioner instead of doing it the correct way and using post-production captioning.
Unfortunately, so much of the show was lost that it was virtually not understandable. Roll-up captioning was used rather than pop-on captioning. You could not tell who was speaking, and there were many, many, many errors. Even the names of the characters were spelled wrong.
Realtime captioning must be used to provide access to a live event, but there is no reason to use realtime captioning for a show that has been around for over 30 years. In all those years, I can’t imagine that they could not find the time to caption it properly.
If you see a show where realtime captioning is being used when post-production captioning is the appropriate choice, please let your television station and cable or satellite providers know. They may not understand how much is being missed or transcribed incorrectly.
News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:
Will Deaf Sign Language linguists call it ASL?
No, not American Sign Language, but Advanced Sign
Language.
It was recently discovered that our ancestors,
the Neanderthals was able to voice their communications
on an advanced language level.
Surely we’ve had some deaf Neanderthals, hence
the possibility that their sign language is
advanced, hence the title – Advanced Sign Language!
News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:
Sign language linguist Adam Schembri worked on British
Sign Language research, thanks to funding from several
British and Australian sources. He was upset that a reporter
from The Guardian, doing a story on the research, focused
on these “offensive” deaf sign language gestures. He said
the reporter ignored his request to keep this matter out of
the story.
