DeafDigest Blue – October 24, 2021

Blue Edition

http://deafdigest.com/

Serving the Deaf Community since 1996; 25th year

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Employment ads web site:

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Last week’s ASL Videos in youtube:

http://deafdigest.com/videos/dangerous-jobs/

http://deafdigest.com/videos/deaf-man-accused-of-spying/

This week’s ASL videos in youtube:

http://deafdigest.com/videos/deaf-soccer-oral-versus-asl/

http://deafdigest.com/videos/cart-with-interview/

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

CONNECTING MADE EASY!

Whether it’s voice or text, WCI keeps you connected over the phone. From

TTYs to CapTel® Captioned Telephones, you can rely on WCI to provide the

technology you need to keep you in touch with the people you care about.

For more information or to order call 1-800-233-9130 V/TTY or visit

http://www.weitbrecht.com/captel.html

For more info about CapTel, email: sales@weitbrecht.com

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

CapTel® Captioned Telephone – See What Everyone is Talking About!

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Top stories about the deaf:

USAID will work with Department of Education

TV network to train deaf scriptwriters

and deaf teacher-broadcasters

……..

Marlee Matlin is being given the Humanitarian Award

by the Locations Managers Guild International. It is

a honor to her efforts to support deaf actors with

their roles.

……..

A TV network, popular with the British deaf, has

continued to be uncaptioned. The network said

it suffered an outage and to this day, remains

broken.

………..

A hearing person, who is a Cajun, said there is

a joke among other Cajuns that they cannot

talk without using their hands! Sign language or

just gesticulating?

……….

There waa a question that asked what to do

when your interpreter is bad? It all depends

on the situation. Some situations you can

just walk out. Some situations you just can’t!

…………

…………

CONNECTING MADE EASY!

Whether it’s voice or text, WCI keeps you connected over the phone. From

TTYs to CapTel® Captioned Telephones, you can rely on WCI to provide the

technology you need to keep you in touch with the people you care about.

For more information or to order call 1-800-233-9130 V/TTY or visit

http://www.weitbrecht.com/captel.html

For more info about CapTel, email: sales@weitbrecht.com

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

CapTel® Captioned Telephone – See What Everyone is Talking About!

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

weekly DeafDigest Blue & Gold editions:

http://deafdigest.com/ (updated every Monday)

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

This week’s ASL video in youtube

ORAL SCHOOL VS ASL SCHOOL IN SOCCER

About twenty years ago there was a soccer game

between Rhode Island School for the Deaf and Clarke

School for the Deaf.

This game was interesting because Rhode Island players

used ASL while Clarke players communicated orally.

The Rhode Island school invited the Clarke team to a

dinner after the game. The Clarke coach had his team

sit away far away from the Rhode Island group. The

Clarke players were not allowed to communicate with the

Rhode Island players.

Weird? Yes.

This week’s ASL video in youtube:

http://deafdigest.com/videos/deaf-soccer-oral-versus-asl/

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Lip reading tale

A hearing person can say – this is Miss Mutter

The deaf person can think hearing person said

this is butter

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

This week’s ASL video in youtube

A JOB INTERVIEW

This is a true story. DeafDigest will not mention

the person’s name or location to save that person

embarrassment.

This deaf person applied for a job at an agency

serving the deaf. That deaf person is skilled in

signing ASL, and also skilled in understanding ASL.

That person did not get the job. Why? Because

he required CART services during the interview.

It was an insult to the interview panel because

there already was an interpreter.

So, if you are looking for a job, just be careful

with requesting accommodations to make sure it is

appropriate.

This week’s ASL video in youtube:

http://deafdigest.com/videos/cart-with-interview/

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series

The highest level of certification for court reporters offered by the

National Court Reporters Association (NCRA) is the Registered Diplomate

Reporter (RDR). According to NCRA, “this certification program was

developed to allow high-level, seasoned reporters to distinguish

themselves as members of the profession’s elite.” In its comprehensive

analysis of the profession, Hay Management Consultants referred to the RDR

as the epitome of excellence among court reporters.

In order to be eligible to sit for the RDR examination, the candidate must

be a Registered Merit Reporter (RMR) and have five current and continuous

years of membership in the National Court Reporters Association commencing

with Participating or Registered member status.

The RDR Exam consists of a 120-question, multiple-choice Written Knowledge

Test that focuses on four areas that come from the RDR Job Analysis:

technology (42%), industry practices (22%), NCRA, professionalism, and

ethics (19%), and business practices (17%).

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Gallaudet men’s basketball history book for sale

https://app.mobilecause.com/form/LQ60XQ?vid=73t7e

If you have any questions, please email kevin.kovacs@gallaudet.edu

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

For postings, announcements and employment ad rates,

please email mailto:barry@deafdigest.com

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:

A woman, whose two brothers are deaf, was

flabbergasted by a $200,000 cell phone bill.

Normally the monthly bill is around $175.00

as the two brothers are under her plan. But

when both brothers vacationed in Canada, they

never bothered to update their plan to international

data plan. As a result, thanks to excessive text

messages and video viewings, the bill jumped to

$200,000. With a big and generous heart, T-Mobile

reduced it to $2,500 but the sister has to pay it

off within six months.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:

Even though pro wrestling is a fake, many people love to

watch it just for laughs. We’ve had a number of deaf pro

wrestlers over the years. But there may be a first – a deaf

American pro wrestler versus a deaf Japanese pro wrestler.

It was announced that deaf pro wrestler Louis Long, Buffalo,

NY, who wrestles under the name of The Silent Warrior will

oppose a deaf Japanese wrestler (his name not known yet)

on November 26,2011 at the Ontario Convention Center in

California.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

for sub/unsub options, go to deafdigest.com

Employment ads web site is at:

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

DeafDigest

Copyright 2021 by Barry Strassler, DeafDigest.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-