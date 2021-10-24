DeafDigest Blue – October 24, 2021
Blue Edition
Serving the Deaf Community since 1996; 25th year
Top stories about the deaf:
USAID will work with Department of Education
TV network to train deaf scriptwriters
and deaf teacher-broadcasters
Marlee Matlin is being given the Humanitarian Award
by the Locations Managers Guild International. It is
a honor to her efforts to support deaf actors with
their roles.
A TV network, popular with the British deaf, has
continued to be uncaptioned. The network said
it suffered an outage and to this day, remains
broken.
A hearing person, who is a Cajun, said there is
a joke among other Cajuns that they cannot
talk without using their hands! Sign language or
just gesticulating?
There waa a question that asked what to do
when your interpreter is bad? It all depends
on the situation. Some situations you can
just walk out. Some situations you just can’t!
This week’s ASL video in youtube
ORAL SCHOOL VS ASL SCHOOL IN SOCCER
About twenty years ago there was a soccer game
between Rhode Island School for the Deaf and Clarke
School for the Deaf.
This game was interesting because Rhode Island players
used ASL while Clarke players communicated orally.
The Rhode Island school invited the Clarke team to a
dinner after the game. The Clarke coach had his team
sit away far away from the Rhode Island group. The
Clarke players were not allowed to communicate with the
Rhode Island players.
Weird? Yes.
This week’s ASL video in youtube:
http://deafdigest.com/videos/deaf-soccer-oral-versus-asl/
Lip reading tale
A hearing person can say – this is Miss Mutter
The deaf person can think hearing person said
this is butter
This week’s ASL video in youtube
A JOB INTERVIEW
This is a true story. DeafDigest will not mention
the person’s name or location to save that person
embarrassment.
This deaf person applied for a job at an agency
serving the deaf. That deaf person is skilled in
signing ASL, and also skilled in understanding ASL.
That person did not get the job. Why? Because
he required CART services during the interview.
It was an insult to the interview panel because
there already was an interpreter.
So, if you are looking for a job, just be careful
with requesting accommodations to make sure it is
appropriate.
This week’s ASL video in youtube:
http://deafdigest.com/videos/cart-with-interview/
COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series
The highest level of certification for court reporters offered by the
National Court Reporters Association (NCRA) is the Registered Diplomate
Reporter (RDR). According to NCRA, “this certification program was
developed to allow high-level, seasoned reporters to distinguish
themselves as members of the profession’s elite.” In its comprehensive
analysis of the profession, Hay Management Consultants referred to the RDR
as the epitome of excellence among court reporters.
In order to be eligible to sit for the RDR examination, the candidate must
be a Registered Merit Reporter (RMR) and have five current and continuous
years of membership in the National Court Reporters Association commencing
with Participating or Registered member status.
The RDR Exam consists of a 120-question, multiple-choice Written Knowledge
Test that focuses on four areas that come from the RDR Job Analysis:
technology (42%), industry practices (22%), NCRA, professionalism, and
ethics (19%), and business practices (17%).
Gallaudet men’s basketball history book for sale
https://app.mobilecause.com/form/LQ60XQ?vid=73t7e
If you have any questions, please email kevin.kovacs@gallaudet.edu
News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:
A woman, whose two brothers are deaf, was
flabbergasted by a $200,000 cell phone bill.
Normally the monthly bill is around $175.00
as the two brothers are under her plan. But
when both brothers vacationed in Canada, they
never bothered to update their plan to international
data plan. As a result, thanks to excessive text
messages and video viewings, the bill jumped to
$200,000. With a big and generous heart, T-Mobile
reduced it to $2,500 but the sister has to pay it
off within six months.
News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:
Even though pro wrestling is a fake, many people love to
watch it just for laughs. We’ve had a number of deaf pro
wrestlers over the years. But there may be a first – a deaf
American pro wrestler versus a deaf Japanese pro wrestler.
It was announced that deaf pro wrestler Louis Long, Buffalo,
NY, who wrestles under the name of The Silent Warrior will
oppose a deaf Japanese wrestler (his name not known yet)
on November 26,2011 at the Ontario Convention Center in
California.
