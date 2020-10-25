DeafDigest Blue – October 25, 2020
Blue Edition
Serving the Deaf Community since 1996; 23rd year
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Top stories about the deaf:
A school district said in deaf classes,
there are teachers that wear masks
in the classroom. This creates problems
for deaf children that struggle to learn
even with masks off, let alone with
masks.
……….
A deaf waiter made a living by lipreading
and taking orders at a restaurant before
Covid-19. Because of Covid-19, he has
struggled to take orders because lipreading
was made impossible.
……….
a newspaper headline said:
A deaf woman said “I will not understand you but
please wear your mask”
……..
The state of Minnesota will be helping the
deaf cast their ballots in the upcoming
election. Their fact sheet will be in
ASL.
………
Planet Word, a new museum in Washington, DC,
will display sign language displays for the
benefit of deaf tourists.
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
PARENTS TALK OR NOT
A hearing person, whose parents are deaf, is tired
of the same old question.
Many people ask him:
Can your deaf parents talk?
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Lip reading tale
A hearing friend was telling a deaf friend
she bought a new car.
The deaf person thought the hearing person said:
I bought an Uber
The hearing person actually said:
I bought a Cooper
note:
Cooper is a small car and is actually called
Mini-Cooper
note:
a longer list of bad lipreading words is being posted on:
this is a new feature. Do click on it from time to time
as the list is being expanded on a regular basis. Just
laugh or cry at these bad lip reading words!
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
CONTRACT OFFICER THINKS ALL DEAF CAN LIPREAD
A new deaf employee joins a government agency.
He requests an interpreter.
The contracting officer is upset and confronts
the deaf employee, telling him that all deaf people
can lipread.
It is surprising that this contract officer never
heard of ADA!
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series
As we have been reading through captioning errors, we have spent some time
looking at punctuation.
Some people consider the apostrophe a punctuation mark, and others
consider it a letter, and others consider it a special character. Whatever
it is, because there is no specific key on a steno machine to indicate an
apostrophe, different stenocaptioners write the apostrophe in different
ways depending on the steno theory that they learned.
One common way to write an apostrophe “s” is with the steno AES. I have
seen captioners misstroke this with the steno AOES. For some captioners,
this would be the word “ease.”
If you ever see the word “ease” and it doesn’t make sense, try replacing
it with an apostrophe “s” and see if it will make sense.
Some examples of this would be:
It was the attorney ease idea to negotiate a settlement.
She got flowers for Mother ease Day.
This will be their baby ease first Christmas.
These should read:
It was the attorney’s idea to negotiate a settlement.
She got flowers for Mother’s Day.
This will be their baby’s first Christmas.
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:
Because the state of Minnesota is broke, the state
Department of Human Services had to cut back. As
a result, the Rochester Service Center has been
closed. It was one of these Deaf and Hard of Hearing
Service Center branches.
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:
Many deaf people suffer from issues related to vertigo,
tinnitus and Meniere’s Disease. Do we suffer either of
above because of our deafness or is this a problem
many hearing people face?
Whatever? Jay Rubinstein, a surgeon/biomedical engineer
at University of Washington, has come up with device
called vestibular prosthesis. It would be inserted inside
the person’s head, which is supposed to ward off such
ailments.
A legitimate invention or a quack? Time will tell.
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
