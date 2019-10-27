DeafDigest Blue – October 27, 2019

Top stories about the deaf:

Top stories about the deaf:

A controversy was brewing at the Deaf Poker Australia

Championship. A deaf person who functions as a hearing

person, walked into the casino not knowing about

the deaf event, decided to join it and won $3300.

He is deaf in one ear but with a slight

hearing loss in the other ear. Deaf competitors

are very upset about it. He basically went

to the casino to gamble on something else when

he noticed a posting about the deaf poker event!

The British Deaf Association is in turmoil

because of sign language and non-sign language

factions sniping at each other.

A small town newspaper ran a story about

these captioning bloopers, unsure if it was

funny or not funny.

Deaf chef Darren Weiss was featured in a short film

about his long career in the kitchens of restaurants

he has owned and worked for.

Long time, and retired NTID administrator

Dr. James J. DeCaro has passed away. He was

practically a NTID legend.

READ WHAT THEY SAY

This week’s ASL video in youtube

THE OLD SWIMMING POOL

Many people visit Gallaudet University. What is one of

the most popular places for visitors on the campus?

It is the old Gallaudet swimming pool on the first

floor of the Ole Jim (Alumni House). Gallaudet shut down

the swimming pool during the fifties, but it was never

torn down.

One can see a small part of the pool through thick

glass. It is located in the Ole Jim meeting room. If

the door is closed, you have to wait till the meeting

ends to look at the pool.

Lip reading tale

Lip reading tale

At a parking lot, a hearing man was chatting

with a deaf man, and pointing at one car.

The deaf person thought the hearing person said:

The dog is parking

The hearing person actually said:

The dog is barking

This week’s ASL video in youtube

AN INTERNET RELAY NIGHTMARE

This is a nightmare. You have problems with cable

internet service. You contact the cable company through

internet relay to ask for assistance.

The service representative advises you to disconnect

the router and then to reconnect it and to let him know

if it works.

It is hard to explain to the customer service

representative that if you disconnect the router, the

relay call is disconnected. You explain this to him – and

he does not believe you because he thinks you are using

the TTY machine to contact him through the relay!

This is a nightmare.

COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series

COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series

“Who are you working for?” This is a question many CART captioners are

asked.

The people who use CART captioners’ services are generally not the people

who actually pay for those services, so there may be a difference when a

CART captioner uses the terms “client” or “consumer” or “user.”

The client is usually the person or organization who will be paying for

the CART captioner’s services. Often this is the entity hosting the event

or the school or university in an educational setting.

The consumer is the person who is actually using the services of the CART

captioner. This is often a person who is deaf or hard of hearing, or it

may be a person for whom English is a second language.

Although some CART captioners are employees of organizations, most CART

captioners work as independent contractors for a number of different

clients.

News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:

Linda Bove represented the deaf at the

Hollywood Disabilities Forum that took

place today. The issue, among the disabled,

the deaf, included is why Hollywood is not

hiring them for all jobs in the entertainment

industry.

News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:

An article in an Australian newspaper said that

sign language says things that spoken languages

can’t!

