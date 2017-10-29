DeafDigest Blue – October 29, 2017

Blue Edition

Barry Strassler, Editor

America’s Unique Deaf Stories; subscription

at no cost to you

Serving the Deaf Community since 1996; 21st year

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

subscription changes, go to deafdigest.com and

click on subscribe and follow the screen

weekly DeafDigest Blue & Gold editions also posted at:

Employment ads web site is at:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Last week’s ASL Videos in youtube

This week’s ASL videos in youtube

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

DeafDigest welcomes unique deafnews tips;

sources of unique deafnews are never revealed; always

confidential

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Barry’s collections of past articles (with today’s update)

— deaf role in patents office

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Saturday’s Deaf Picture for your surprise

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Top stories about the deaf:

Deaf people that live in Newfoundland and Labrador

(Canada) reportedly have a hard time with emergencies,

not able to get an interpreter or with 911 texts.

It is illegal to sell bottled gasoline away from the

gas stations in Malaysia. One of the illegal sellers

that was caught by police is a deaf man. He was

let go with a warning not to do it again.

A popular CEO with the Nexus Inland Northwest,

a deaf social service agency in Spokane,

Washington, was let go by the board. This

dismissal was protested by the deaf community

in a rally.

The government of Scotland wants to make

the nation the best place for the deaf to live.

These plans were announced recently.

Because of a technicality, The U.S. Court of

Appeals for the Third Circuit refused to get

involved with a no-interpreter case filed

by a deaf litigant.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

READ WHAT THEY SAY

Unlock the phone with CapTelÂ® Captioned Telephone! CapTel shows

word-for-word captions of everything a caller says over the phone,

letting you read everything that they say.

Like captions on TV â€“ for the phone!

Captions are provided by a free relay service, no monthly fees or

contracts required.

For more information or to order call 1-800-233-9130 V/TTY or

For more info about CapTel or any of the many assistive listening

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

CapTelÂ® Captioned Telephone â€“ See What Everyone is Talking About!

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

For postings, announcements and employment ad rates,

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

weekly DeafDigest Blue & Gold editions also posted at:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Dr. Steven L. Rattner, P.A. & Associates

Deaf Dentist; College Park. MD & Gaithersburg, MD

(near Washington, DC & Frederick, MD & also Metro Washington)

Complete Dental Services; assistants either know ASL or

are deaf

more information:

to contact Dr. Steven L. Rattner, P.A. & Associates:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

This week’s ASL video in youtube

FINGERPOINTING â€“ RUDE OR NOT RUDE?

Is it rude to point at someone? In Hearing Culture,

it is rude.

In Deaf Culture, it is ok.

Which is better â€“ Deaf Culture or Hearing Culture?

No culture is better than other; we must accept different

cultures

– for ASL News version with captions, please visit:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Lip reading tale

A hearing friend was telling his deaf friend

where he came from

The deaf person thought the hearing person said:

I am from Polo

The hearing person actually said:

I am from Bolo

note:

Bolo is a township in Washington County, Illinois

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

This week’s ASL video in youtube

THE DEAF HAIRSTYLIST’S BEST FRIEND

We have a few deaf hairstylists. Some of them

are great and earn a lot of money in tips from

happy customers.

For one deaf hairstylist, what is her best

friend?

Is it an interpreter? No. Is it deaf customers?

No. Is it a boss that is easy to read lips? No.

The best friend is the hairstyling magazines.

She would show the magazine to the hearing

customers and ask them to point to the picture

of the hairstyle they want!

This is communication in pictures.

– for ASL News version with captions, please visit:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series

Questions were raised recently when captions for a televised program

displayed content for a totally different program that was being aired at

the same time. People asked how that could possibly happen.

What some caption viewers may not understand is that most â€œliveâ€�

television programs are being captioned remotely. Almost no TV stations

hire captioners who work from their studios to provide the captions.

There are a few realtime captioners who work from the offices of the large

captioning companies, but the vast majority of broadcast captioners work

from their home offices.

When a captioner captions a program in realtime, they must dial in to an

encoder at the television station. At that point, mistakes can happen. The

captioner could dial the wrong telephone number. An engineer at the

captioning company or television station could make a mistake.

Although it is regrettable that the television show had erroneous captions

for the first few minutes, the mistake was caught and fixed by the people

involved.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

For postings, announcements and employment ad rates,

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:

Dr. Robert Davila came back to Gallaudet this

year as interim President for a term that was

supposed to expire in November 2008.

He will be staying on a bit longer. The

Gallaudet board of trustees agreed in principle

with him to have his contract extended until

December 2009.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:

The Deaf and Hard of Hearing in Government (DHHIG)

is making interpreting services in the federal

government a priority. A workshop on this issue

may take place at the 2013 National Training Conference.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

subscription changes, go to deafdigest.com and

click on subscribe and follow the screen

weekly DeafDigest Blue & Gold editions also posted at:

Employment ads web site is at:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

DeafDigest

Copyright 2017 by Barry Strassler, DeafDigest.

DeafDigest conditions and terms

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Attention:

the employment ads section is at:

All new jobs will be immediately posted in

that section