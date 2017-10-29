DeafDigest Blue – October 29, 2017
Last week’s ASL Videos in youtube
This week’s ASL videos in youtube
Top stories about the deaf:
Deaf people that live in Newfoundland and Labrador
(Canada) reportedly have a hard time with emergencies,
not able to get an interpreter or with 911 texts.
It is illegal to sell bottled gasoline away from the
gas stations in Malaysia. One of the illegal sellers
that was caught by police is a deaf man. He was
let go with a warning not to do it again.
A popular CEO with the Nexus Inland Northwest,
a deaf social service agency in Spokane,
Washington, was let go by the board. This
dismissal was protested by the deaf community
in a rally.
The government of Scotland wants to make
the nation the best place for the deaf to live.
These plans were announced recently.
Because of a technicality, The U.S. Court of
Appeals for the Third Circuit refused to get
involved with a no-interpreter case filed
by a deaf litigant.
This week’s ASL video in youtube
FINGERPOINTING â€“ RUDE OR NOT RUDE?
Is it rude to point at someone? In Hearing Culture,
it is rude.
In Deaf Culture, it is ok.
Which is better â€“ Deaf Culture or Hearing Culture?
No culture is better than other; we must accept different
cultures
– for ASL News version with captions, please visit:
Lip reading tale
A hearing friend was telling his deaf friend
where he came from
The deaf person thought the hearing person said:
I am from Polo
The hearing person actually said:
I am from Bolo
note:
Bolo is a township in Washington County, Illinois
This week’s ASL video in youtube
THE DEAF HAIRSTYLIST’S BEST FRIEND
We have a few deaf hairstylists. Some of them
are great and earn a lot of money in tips from
happy customers.
For one deaf hairstylist, what is her best
friend?
Is it an interpreter? No. Is it deaf customers?
No. Is it a boss that is easy to read lips? No.
The best friend is the hairstyling magazines.
She would show the magazine to the hearing
customers and ask them to point to the picture
of the hairstyle they want!
This is communication in pictures.
– for ASL News version with captions, please visit:
COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series
Questions were raised recently when captions for a televised program
displayed content for a totally different program that was being aired at
the same time. People asked how that could possibly happen.
What some caption viewers may not understand is that most â€œliveâ€�
television programs are being captioned remotely. Almost no TV stations
hire captioners who work from their studios to provide the captions.
There are a few realtime captioners who work from the offices of the large
captioning companies, but the vast majority of broadcast captioners work
from their home offices.
When a captioner captions a program in realtime, they must dial in to an
encoder at the television station. At that point, mistakes can happen. The
captioner could dial the wrong telephone number. An engineer at the
captioning company or television station could make a mistake.
Although it is regrettable that the television show had erroneous captions
for the first few minutes, the mistake was caught and fixed by the people
involved.
News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:
Dr. Robert Davila came back to Gallaudet this
year as interim President for a term that was
supposed to expire in November 2008.
He will be staying on a bit longer. The
Gallaudet board of trustees agreed in principle
with him to have his contract extended until
December 2009.
News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:
The Deaf and Hard of Hearing in Government (DHHIG)
is making interpreting services in the federal
government a priority. A workshop on this issue
may take place at the 2013 National Training Conference.
