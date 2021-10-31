DeafDigest Blue – October 31, 2021

Blue Edition

Serving the Deaf Community since 1996; 25th year

Top stories about the deaf:

Australia’s Northern Territory, or better known as

Outback, lacks even just one full time interpreter

to cover these deaf residents. This hopefully will

change as there is new funding to hire one full

time interpreter,

……..

Hand signals for deaf that work outdoors?

There was a long story about hand signals being

used by the deaf when they work outdoor such as

operating heavy equipment or working with dogs

that guide sheep.

……..

Deep River Congregational Church, Madison, CT, has

been conducting annual tours of its cemetery.

The tour guide has made it a point to show a

special grave – of the first minister of the church

to work with the deaf.

………..

On and off; on and off and so on

it is the story of Channel 4 in UK, which took

down its captions, citing technical difficulties.

It was put up again only to be taken down

a day later, still vague with explanation

of technical difficulties.

British deaf has exploded with fury.

……….

An interpreting fraud case has surface

in Denmark. A group of deaf fraudsters

have billed the government for interpreting

services that was never done. This matter

is now in the courts.

…………

…………

This week's ASL video in youtube

CONFUSION ABOUT ADA

From time to time DeafDigest receives email from

subscribers that want the address of ADA!

ADA address? ADA is a law; it is not a federal

agency.

Lack of understanding is sad. ADA became a law in

1990. It is 18 years ago, yet a few people still think

it is a government agency.

This week's ASL video in youtube:

http://deafdigest.com/videos/adalaw/

note: this is an old video; ADA is not 18 years

ago!

Lip reading tale

A hearing person says Zoe (a name we almost have

never hearing of)

You think the hearing person said Joe.

This week's ASL video in youtube

A FAMOUS SINGER USES SIGN LANGUAGE

One famous singer uses sign language at home.

He is not deaf, and his wife is not deaf.

Then why does he use sign language to

communicate with his wife?

Because he wants to save his voice for

singing; he is afraid that if talks too much,

it will hurt his voice.

DeafDigest does not know if he signs in

ASL or with gestures and body language!

This week's ASL video in youtube:

http://deafdigest.com/videos/video-singer/

COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series

Realtime technology allows court reporters to instantly convert their

stenographic notes into English text. The National Court Reporters

Association (NCRA) also offers a certification that tests a candidate’s

ability to write realtime dictation.

In order to be eligible to sit for the Certified Realtime Reporter (CRR)

examination, a candidate must already be a Registered Professional

Reporter (RPR). According to NCRA, a Certified Realtime Reporter is a

Registered Professional Reporter who possesses the knowledge, skill, and

ability to produce accurate, simultaneous translation and display of live

proceedings.

The CRR examination consists of an online skills test: The candidates must

set up and operate their equipment, accurately write realtime for five

minutes from professionally recorded testimony/Q&A material at the speed

of 200 words per minute, and upload their realtime files to the test site.

Candidates are only graded on their final, submitted files, and they must

have a minimum first-pass accuracy rate of 96%.

News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:

DeafDigest dedicates this edition to Bruce Bedford that

departed us. While he was deaf he was never part of the

Deaf Community. Anyway he was a professional photographer

for 40 years for the Carroll County Independent and the

Conway Daily Sun, two small town newspapers in New Hampshire.

His bosses allowed him to roam elsewhere to take pictures

that he felt were the best fit for these newspapers.

He was one of the few full time newspaper photographers

as most newspaper budgets would not allow full timers in

this profession!

News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:

Zimbabwe has come up with a sign language dictionary

which is quite an accomplishment. Reason is that

different sign languages exist in the country.

And the dictionary tries to involve these different

signs for the same word. This project involved deaf

leaders from different parts of the nation. And it

took a year for their efforts to bear fruit.

