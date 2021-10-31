DeafDigest Blue – October 31, 2021
Blue Edition
http://deafdigest.com/
Serving the Deaf Community since 1996; 25th year
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Employment ads web site:
http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Last week’s ASL Videos in youtube:
http://deafdigest.com/videos/deaf-soccer-oral-versus-asl/
http://deafdigest.com/videos/cart-with-interview/
This week’s ASL videos in youtube:
http://deafdigest.com/videos/adalaw/
http://deafdigest.com/videos/video-singer/
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
CONNECTING MADE EASY!
Whether it’s voice or text, WCI keeps you connected over the phone. From
TTYs to CapTel® Captioned Telephones, you can rely on WCI to provide the
technology you need to keep you in touch with the people you care about.
For more information or to order call 1-800-233-9130 V/TTY or visit
http://www.weitbrecht.com/captel.html
For more info about CapTel, email: sales@weitbrecht.com
Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!
CapTel® Captioned Telephone – See What Everyone is Talking About!
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Top stories about the deaf:
Australia’s Northern Territory, or better known as
Outback, lacks even just one full time interpreter
to cover these deaf residents. This hopefully will
change as there is new funding to hire one full
time interpreter,
……..
Hand signals for deaf that work outdoors?
There was a long story about hand signals being
used by the deaf when they work outdoor such as
operating heavy equipment or working with dogs
that guide sheep.
……..
Deep River Congregational Church, Madison, CT, has
been conducting annual tours of its cemetery.
The tour guide has made it a point to show a
special grave – of the first minister of the church
to work with the deaf.
………..
On and off; on and off and so on
it is the story of Channel 4 in UK, which took
down its captions, citing technical difficulties.
It was put up again only to be taken down
a day later, still vague with explanation
of technical difficulties.
British deaf has exploded with fury.
……….
An interpreting fraud case has surface
in Denmark. A group of deaf fraudsters
have billed the government for interpreting
services that was never done. This matter
is now in the courts.
…………
…………
CONNECTING MADE EASY!
Whether it’s voice or text, WCI keeps you connected over the phone. From
TTYs to CapTel® Captioned Telephones, you can rely on WCI to provide the
technology you need to keep you in touch with the people you care about.
For more information or to order call 1-800-233-9130 V/TTY or visit
http://www.weitbrecht.com/captel.html
For more info about CapTel, email: sales@weitbrecht.com
Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!
CapTel® Captioned Telephone – See What Everyone is Talking About!
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
weekly DeafDigest Blue & Gold editions:
http://deafdigest.com/ (updated every Monday)
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
This week’s ASL video in youtube
CONFUSION ABOUT ADA
From time to time DeafDigest receives email from
subscribers that want the address of ADA!
ADA address? ADA is a law; it is not a federal
agency.
Lack of understanding is sad. ADA became a law in
1990. It is 18 years ago, yet a few people still think
it is a government agency.
This week’s ASL video in youtube:
http://deafdigest.com/videos/adalaw/
note: this is an old video; ADA is not 18 years
ago!
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Lip reading tale
A hearing person says Zoe (a name we almost have
never hearing of)
You think the hearing person said Joe.
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
This week’s ASL video in youtube
A FAMOUS SINGER USES SIGN LANGUAGE
One famous singer uses sign language at home.
He is not deaf, and his wife is not deaf.
Then why does he use sign language to
communicate with his wife?
Because he wants to save his voice for
singing; he is afraid that if talks too much,
it will hurt his voice.
DeafDigest does not know if he signs in
ASL or with gestures and body language!
This week’s ASL video in youtube:
http://deafdigest.com/videos/video-singer/
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series
Realtime technology allows court reporters to instantly convert their
stenographic notes into English text. The National Court Reporters
Association (NCRA) also offers a certification that tests a candidate’s
ability to write realtime dictation.
In order to be eligible to sit for the Certified Realtime Reporter (CRR)
examination, a candidate must already be a Registered Professional
Reporter (RPR). According to NCRA, a Certified Realtime Reporter is a
Registered Professional Reporter who possesses the knowledge, skill, and
ability to produce accurate, simultaneous translation and display of live
proceedings.
The CRR examination consists of an online skills test: The candidates must
set up and operate their equipment, accurately write realtime for five
minutes from professionally recorded testimony/Q&A material at the speed
of 200 words per minute, and upload their realtime files to the test site.
Candidates are only graded on their final, submitted files, and they must
have a minimum first-pass accuracy rate of 96%.
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Gallaudet men’s basketball history book for sale
https://app.mobilecause.com/form/LQ60XQ?vid=73t7e
If you have any questions, please email kevin.kovacs@gallaudet.edu
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
For postings, announcements and employment ad rates,
please email mailto:barry@deafdigest.com
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:
DeafDigest dedicates this edition to Bruce Bedford that
departed us. While he was deaf he was never part of the
Deaf Community. Anyway he was a professional photographer
for 40 years for the Carroll County Independent and the
Conway Daily Sun, two small town newspapers in New Hampshire.
His bosses allowed him to roam elsewhere to take pictures
that he felt were the best fit for these newspapers.
He was one of the few full time newspaper photographers
as most newspaper budgets would not allow full timers in
this profession!
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:
Zimbabwe has come up with a sign language dictionary
which is quite an accomplishment. Reason is that
different sign languages exist in the country.
And the dictionary tries to involve these different
signs for the same word. This project involved deaf
leaders from different parts of the nation. And it
took a year for their efforts to bear fruit.
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
for sub/unsub options, go to deafdigest.com
Employment ads web site is at:
http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
DeafDigest
Copyright 2021 by Barry Strassler, DeafDigest.
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-