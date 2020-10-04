DeafDigest Blue – October 4, 2020

Blue Edition

Serving the Deaf Community since 1996; 23rd year

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Employment ads web site:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Last week’s ASL Videos in youtube:

This week’s ASL videos in youtube:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Top stories about the deaf:

How was Beethoven able to compose the world’s best

music while he was deaf? Evelyn Glennie, a deaf

percussionist, who is considered the world’s best,

said that his inner ear for music is separate and

apart from his ability to hear!

……….

DeafDigest mentioned that there is a brother team

of hearing surgeon and deaf operating room assistant

at a hospital in Ohio. It was learned that the deaf

brother, when not busy helping his surgeon brother,

has been teaching ASL with the hospital staff.

……….

Nicaraguan Sign Language has been praised for

successfully evolving from Body Language movements

communicated by the deaf in the past to the

natural sign language (just like ASL) nowadays.

……..

Phillip Glen Reinbold, who is deaf, passed away.

The obit said he loved building hobby model kits

and have built up a collection of 2,000 of these

miniature airplanes, ships, automobiles, etc.

………

The case of sign languages in the Czech Republic

and Slovakia is interesting. In the past both

nations were part of Czechoslovakia and everyone

used the same sign language. But when this

nation split up into Czech Republic and

Slovakia, the sign language changed – one was

the Czech sign language and the other one

was Slovak sign language. Both became different

from each other.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

READ WHAT THEY SAY

Unlock the phone with CapTel® Captioned Telephone! CapTel shows

word-for-word captions of everything a caller says over the phone, letting

you read everything that they say – Like captions on TV – for the phone!

Captions are provided at no cost to the user, with no monthly fees or

contracts required. For more information or to order call 1-800-233-9130

For more info about CapTel, email: sales@weitbrecht.com

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

CapTel® Captioned Telephone – See What Everyone is Talking About!

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

weekly DeafDigest Blue & Gold editions:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

This week’s ASL video in youtube

ASL IN DEAF SCHOOL AND ASL IN MAINSTREAMED SCHOOLS

Is ASL used by the deaf at deaf schools better

than ASL used by the deaf at mainstreamed programs?

Many deaf people would say yes, deaf school ASL

is better.

Not always true. There are many deaf school

students that don’t sign well and there are also

mainstreamed students that sign ASL beautifully!

Do not always assume one ASL is better than other.

This week’s ASL video in youtube:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Lip reading tale

A deaf person was shopping for a new car.

He thought the hearing salesman said:

You can please the car

The hearing salesman actually said:

You can lease the car

note:

longer list of bad lipreading words is being posted on:

this is a new feature. Do click on it from time to time

as the list is being expanded on a regular basis. Just

laugh or cry at these bad lip reading words!

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

This week’s ASL video in youtube

MOST FRUSTRATING APPOINTMENT

A deaf person lives in a condominium where

it is impossible for someone to come to the

door and ring the bell.

He makes an appointment with a repairman. He

cannot tell you exactly what time he will arrive,

but says “between nine AM and noon.”

The deaf person sits in the lobby for three

hours waiting for the repairman to arrive. He

already tried to call you to postpone the

appointment, but you didn’t know about it.

Very frustrating

This week’s ASL video in youtube:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series

Because there are no punctuation keys on the steno keyboard, over the

years court reporters and captioners have developed a number of ways to

write quotation marks.

If a captioner misstrokes quotation marks, it may be one of the hardest

errors to try to read through. One of the reasons is because there is less

uniformity in how captioners write quotation marks.

One of the more common ways is “KW-T.” The steno “K-T” for many captioners

is the word “account.” If you ever see the word “account” and it doesn’t

make sense, try mentally replacing it with quotation marks and see if you

can read through it.

Some examples of this would be:

She exclaimed, account Well, I’ve never heard of such a thing!”

He shouted, account We won! We won!”

Pablo Picasso said, account Give me a museum, and I’ll fill it.”

These should read:

She exclaimed, “Well, I’ve never heard of such a thing!”

He shouted, “We won! We won!”

Pablo Picasso said, “Give me a museum, and I’ll fill it.”

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Gallaudet men’s basketball history book for sale

If you have any questions, please email kevin.kovacs@gallaudet.edu

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

For postings, announcements and employment ad rates,

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:

Pretty much hitting every single Deaf Media outlet was the

announcement that Carol Padden won the MacArthur award.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:

The Tanzania Communications Regulatory Authority

(just our own FCC) has ordered telecommunicationcarriers

to stop charging deaf people on voicecall costs, and to

just charge them for text use.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

for sub/unsub options, go to deafdigest.com

Employment ads web site is at:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

DeafDigest

Copyright 2020 by Barry Strassler, DeafDigest.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-