DeafDigest Blue – October 6, 2019
Blue Edition
http://deafdigest.com/ – updated every Monday
Serving the Deaf Community since 1996; 23rd year
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Employment ads web site:
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Last week’s ASL Videos in youtube:
This week’s ASL videos in youtube:
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Top stories about the deaf:
The DC Council (Washington, DC) will be hosting
a hearing on October 15th to discuss the
possibility of setting up a brand new
Office of Deaf and Hard of Hearing. A commission
in a district that is not recognized as a
state would be great for deaf residents.
Android 10 will be having a new Live Caption
feature. Just hope it works, meaning error-free
captions.
The American Bar Association is hosting an event
to encourage law firms to hire the deaf and the
disabled.
A serious crisis in education of the deaf is
taking place in Scotland – insufficient teachers
on hand to teach them in the classrooms.
The I/T worker in Paris, France who attacked
police officers in the police station, was
deaf. He was a trusted employee but was
angry over denial to his repeated requests
for interpreters at staff meetings.
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
READ WHAT THEY SAY
Unlock the phone with CapTel® Captioned Telephone! CapTel shows
word-for-word captions of everything a caller says over the phone, letting
you read everything that they say. Like captions on TV – for the phone!
Captions are provided at no cost to the user, with no monthly fees or
contracts required. For more information or to order call 1-800-233-9130
V/TTY or visit http://www.weitbrecht.com/captel.html
For more info about CapTel or any of the many assistive listening devices
we offer, email: mailto:sales@weitbrecht.com
Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!
CapTel® Captioned Telephone – See What Everyone is Talking About!
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
weekly DeafDigest Blue & Gold editions:
http://deafdigest.com/ (updated every Monday)
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
This week’s ASL video in youtube
A PROBLEM BETWEEN HARD OF HEARING PERSON AND A HEARING PERSON
A hearing man at a workplace did not like the deaf.
He was always saying bad things about the deaf. That workplace
had several deaf employees, but hearing employees did not tell
them about that anti-deaf person.
There was a surprise. One of the deaf employees was really hard
of hearing; he signed perfect ASL but was able to hear telephone
voices perfectly.
One day the anti-deaf employee said something bad about the deaf.
Fed up, the hard of hearing person came to him and told him:
I can hear you very well and I just heard what you were saying
about the deaf.
The anti-deaf person stopped making these anti-deaf comments!
This week’s ASL video in youtube:
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Lip reading tale
A hearing rancher invited a deaf friend to his spread
The deaf friend thought the hearing person said:
This is my range
The hearing person actually said:
This is my ranch
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
This week’s ASL video in youtube
PERMITS HASSLES FOR A DEAF CLUBHOUSE SAME AS A BIG STADIUM
If someone wants to build a new and big football stadium –
there are a lot of hassles. Must get approvals and permits for
construction, environmental study, traffic study, economic
impact, neighborhood association approval, etc, etc. Often
takes many months to get all permits approved. And there
are lawsuits by those that don’t want a stadium.
A permit for a small clubhouse for a deaf club
easy to get?
No. Same thing. Same hassles just like a football
stadium.
It is hard to believe.
This week’s ASL video in youtube:
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series
When you are watching the output of a realtime captioner, there may be
times when something comes up on the screen that makes no sense.
Unfortunately, with technology, there is always an opportunity for a
glitch to take place.
One of the most difficult parts of the process for consumers is figuring
out what the problem is. Is it a problem with the equipment of the
television station or distributor? Is it a problem with a telephone or
Internet connection? Is it a problem with the equipment of the captioner?
Even though you may not know exactly what the problem is, it is important
that you communicate with the people providing the services to let them
know that there is a problem.
There are times when people providing captioning services do not know that
there is a glitch in the system. If the people watching captioning do not
communicate with them, the people providing the captioning think
everything is fine and continue to do what they have always done.
Unfortunately, there are also people who may know that there is some sort
of problem, but they may not want to spend the time or the money to fix
the problem. Again, it is extremely important that you continue to
communicate with them until the problem is fixed.
It can be very frustrating dealing with a situation like this, and it
might be tempting to just ignore it. The problem is that if you ignore it,
the people providing the captioning think no one is watching captioning,
and they think that providing captioning is not important.
It is very important that we all learn to be educated consumers and
advocate for quality captioning.
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
For postings, announcements and employment ad rates,
please email mailto:barry@deafdigest.com
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:
Do we complain to the FCC regarding telecommunication
issues? Yes, but not too many. According to the FCC
tally:
– 22 complaints on Section 255 issues
– 60 complaints on TRS issues
– 142 complaints on captioning issues
– 2 complaints on emergency announcements
– ZERO complaints on hearing aid issues
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:
James Holt, a deaf British drummer, just 21 years old,
won the top award at a big musical festival and was
praised by the legendary David Bowie.
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
for sub/unsub options, go to deafdigest.com
Employment ads web site is at:
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
DeafDigest
Copyright 2019 by Barry Strassler, DeafDigest.
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-