DeafDigest Blue – October 6, 2019

Blue Edition

Serving the Deaf Community since 1996; 23rd year

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Employment ads web site:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Last week’s ASL Videos in youtube:

This week’s ASL videos in youtube:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Top stories about the deaf:

The DC Council (Washington, DC) will be hosting

a hearing on October 15th to discuss the

possibility of setting up a brand new

Office of Deaf and Hard of Hearing. A commission

in a district that is not recognized as a

state would be great for deaf residents.

Android 10 will be having a new Live Caption

feature. Just hope it works, meaning error-free

captions.

The American Bar Association is hosting an event

to encourage law firms to hire the deaf and the

disabled.

A serious crisis in education of the deaf is

taking place in Scotland – insufficient teachers

on hand to teach them in the classrooms.

The I/T worker in Paris, France who attacked

police officers in the police station, was

deaf. He was a trusted employee but was

angry over denial to his repeated requests

for interpreters at staff meetings.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

READ WHAT THEY SAY

Unlock the phone with CapTel® Captioned Telephone! CapTel shows

word-for-word captions of everything a caller says over the phone, letting

you read everything that they say. Like captions on TV – for the phone!

Captions are provided at no cost to the user, with no monthly fees or

contracts required. For more information or to order call 1-800-233-9130

For more info about CapTel or any of the many assistive listening devices

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

CapTel® Captioned Telephone – See What Everyone is Talking About!

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

weekly DeafDigest Blue & Gold editions:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

This week’s ASL video in youtube

A PROBLEM BETWEEN HARD OF HEARING PERSON AND A HEARING PERSON

A hearing man at a workplace did not like the deaf.

He was always saying bad things about the deaf. That workplace

had several deaf employees, but hearing employees did not tell

them about that anti-deaf person.

There was a surprise. One of the deaf employees was really hard

of hearing; he signed perfect ASL but was able to hear telephone

voices perfectly.

One day the anti-deaf employee said something bad about the deaf.

Fed up, the hard of hearing person came to him and told him:

I can hear you very well and I just heard what you were saying

about the deaf.

The anti-deaf person stopped making these anti-deaf comments!

This week’s ASL video in youtube:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Lip reading tale

A hearing rancher invited a deaf friend to his spread

The deaf friend thought the hearing person said:

This is my range

The hearing person actually said:

This is my ranch

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

This week’s ASL video in youtube

PERMITS HASSLES FOR A DEAF CLUBHOUSE SAME AS A BIG STADIUM

If someone wants to build a new and big football stadium –

there are a lot of hassles. Must get approvals and permits for

construction, environmental study, traffic study, economic

impact, neighborhood association approval, etc, etc. Often

takes many months to get all permits approved. And there

are lawsuits by those that don’t want a stadium.

A permit for a small clubhouse for a deaf club

easy to get?

No. Same thing. Same hassles just like a football

stadium.

It is hard to believe.

This week’s ASL video in youtube:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series

When you are watching the output of a realtime captioner, there may be

times when something comes up on the screen that makes no sense.

Unfortunately, with technology, there is always an opportunity for a

glitch to take place.

One of the most difficult parts of the process for consumers is figuring

out what the problem is. Is it a problem with the equipment of the

television station or distributor? Is it a problem with a telephone or

Internet connection? Is it a problem with the equipment of the captioner?

Even though you may not know exactly what the problem is, it is important

that you communicate with the people providing the services to let them

know that there is a problem.

There are times when people providing captioning services do not know that

there is a glitch in the system. If the people watching captioning do not

communicate with them, the people providing the captioning think

everything is fine and continue to do what they have always done.

Unfortunately, there are also people who may know that there is some sort

of problem, but they may not want to spend the time or the money to fix

the problem. Again, it is extremely important that you continue to

communicate with them until the problem is fixed.

It can be very frustrating dealing with a situation like this, and it

might be tempting to just ignore it. The problem is that if you ignore it,

the people providing the captioning think no one is watching captioning,

and they think that providing captioning is not important.

It is very important that we all learn to be educated consumers and

advocate for quality captioning.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

For postings, announcements and employment ad rates,

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:

Do we complain to the FCC regarding telecommunication

issues? Yes, but not too many. According to the FCC

tally:

– 22 complaints on Section 255 issues

– 60 complaints on TRS issues

– 142 complaints on captioning issues

– 2 complaints on emergency announcements

– ZERO complaints on hearing aid issues

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:

James Holt, a deaf British drummer, just 21 years old,

won the top award at a big musical festival and was

praised by the legendary David Bowie.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

for sub/unsub options, go to deafdigest.com

Employment ads web site is at:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

DeafDigest

Copyright 2019 by Barry Strassler, DeafDigest.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-