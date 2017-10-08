DeafDigest Blue – October 8, 2017

Blue Edition

Barry Strassler, Editor

America’s Unique Deaf Stories; subscription

at no cost to you

Serving the Deaf Community since 1996; 21st year

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

subscription changes, go to deafdigest.com and

click on subscribe and follow the screen

weekly DeafDigest Blue & Gold editions also posted at:

Employment ads web site is at:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Last week’s ASL Videos in youtube

This week’s ASL videos in youtube

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

DeafDigest welcomes unique deafnews tips;

sources of unique deafnews are never revealed; always

confidential

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Barry’s collections of past articles (with today’s update)

— hypnotism and the deaf

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Saturday’s Deaf Picture for your surprise

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Top stories about the deaf:

The India External Affairs Minister has

offered a reward if someone comes forward to

help find Geeta’s parents so she can return

to her real home. Geeta, as a child, accidentally

crossed the India-Pakistan border many years ago

and was held by the Pakistan authorities.

The Wolcott, CT police chief said that there are

more times than he would think, the police

officers would pull over deaf drivers and

run into communication problems. He was

in support of continuing deaf awareness

workshops for his officers.

A deaf inmate has filed a lawsuit against Ramsey

County (MN) for not permitting him to use a

TTY machine to contact family and friends.

The Bhimeshwor Deaf Primary School in Nepal

does not have a single teacher that is qualified

to teach the deaf. This was the focus of a

Bhimeshwor newspaper story.

The Georgia Center of the Deaf and Hard of Hearing

purchased the Stagehands, a theatrical interpreting

agency – so that deaf patrons would be provided

with interpreters while watching plays.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

READ WHAT THEY SAY

Unlock the phone with CapTelÂ® Captioned Telephone!

CapTel shows word-for-word captions of everything a

caller says over the phone, letting you read everything

that they say – Like captions on TV â€“ for the phone!

Captions are provided by a free service, no monthly

fees or contracts required.

For more information or to order call 1-800-233-9130 V/TTY or

For more info about CapTel or any of the many assistive

listening devices we offer, email:

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

CapTelÂ® Captioned Telephone â€“ See What Everyone is Talking About!

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

For postings, announcements and employment ad rates,

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

weekly DeafDigest Blue & Gold editions also posted at:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Dr. Steven L. Rattner, P.A. & Associates

Deaf Dentist; College Park. MD & Gaithersburg, MD

(near Washington, DC & Frederick, MD & also Metro Washington)

Complete Dental Services; assistants either know ASL or

are deaf

more information:

to contact Dr. Steven L. Rattner, P.A. & Associates:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

This week’s ASL video in youtube

A MISUNDERSTOOD SIGN AT GALLAUDET

A Gallaudet student came from New York,

where everyone signed Fanwood (New York

School for the Deaf) with a residential

school sign.

The student was puzzled when other

students from different states used

the same residential school sign and

thought they all came from Fanwood.

He realized it was just a residential

school sign, no matter where they

came from.

– for ASL News version with captions, please visit:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Lip reading tale

A deaf man was fishing with a hearing man.

The deaf man thought the hearing person said:

I see Mike

The hearing man actually said:

I see pike

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

This week’s ASL video in youtube

A COMMON ARGUMENT AT POST OFFICE MANY YEARS AGO

Years ago many deaf families watched

Captioned Movies at home with their 16mm

projectors.

The post office delivered these films to

their homes. They had to go back to the post

office to return these films.

It was always same old story – arguing with

the confused post office clerks – some thought

postage was free; some thought postage was

library rate; some thought postage was regular

rate!

– for ASL News version with captions, please visit:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series

Although broadcast captioners and CART captioners use steno machines that

have computers built in to record their steno strokes, they also send

these steno strokes to a laptop or desktop computer which translates the

steno strokes into text. These captioners have their computer dictionaries

loaded in special software programs on their laptop or desktop computers.

Many of the steno machines nowadays offer a small screen where the

captioner can see translations of the steno notes, but as far as getting

those steno strokes into a form that can be sent to an encoder or

displayed on a CART screen, a laptop or desktop computer is generally

necessary.

There are special software programs that hold â€œdictionariesâ€� that the

captioners have created which tell the computer how to translate each

steno stroke that is written. These programs are loaded on the laptop or

desktop computer, and the steno machine is hooked up either via a cable or

wirelessly to communicate with that computer.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

For postings, announcements and employment ad rates,

for Special Notes, go to the bottom of the Gold section

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

— Deaf Job of the Day (each day new job announcement)

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:

Because of the legislative budgetary impasse,

the state of Michigan threatened to shut down all

government services.

And as with the state of New Jersey in recent

years, the Michigan School for the Deaf was given

a reprieve. The school will continue even if the

other state services would be shut down.

It is great that legislators have the deaf in

mind while going through their budgetary squabbles.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:

The Deafness Support Network in northwest England is angry

that many deaf people do not make it to their medical

appointments because of communication issues. As a result,

this organization is pushing hard for changes to allow

the deaf to easily make their medical appointments.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

subscription changes, go to deafdigest.com and

click on subscribe and follow the screen

weekly DeafDigest Blue & Gold editions also posted at:

Employment ads web site is at:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

DeafDigest

Copyright 2017 by Barry Strassler, DeafDigest.

DeafDigest conditions and terms

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Attention:

the employment ads section is at:

All new jobs will be immediately posted in

that section