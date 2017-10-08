DeafDigest Blue – October 8, 2017
Blue Edition
Barry Strassler, Editor
Last week’s ASL Videos in youtube
This week’s ASL videos in youtube
Barry's collections of past articles (with today's update)
— hypnotism and the deaf
— hypnotism and the deaf
Saturday’s Deaf Picture for your surprise
Top stories about the deaf:
The India External Affairs Minister has
offered a reward if someone comes forward to
help find Geeta’s parents so she can return
to her real home. Geeta, as a child, accidentally
crossed the India-Pakistan border many years ago
and was held by the Pakistan authorities.
The Wolcott, CT police chief said that there are
more times than he would think, the police
officers would pull over deaf drivers and
run into communication problems. He was
in support of continuing deaf awareness
workshops for his officers.
A deaf inmate has filed a lawsuit against Ramsey
County (MN) for not permitting him to use a
TTY machine to contact family and friends.
The Bhimeshwor Deaf Primary School in Nepal
does not have a single teacher that is qualified
to teach the deaf. This was the focus of a
Bhimeshwor newspaper story.
The Georgia Center of the Deaf and Hard of Hearing
purchased the Stagehands, a theatrical interpreting
agency – so that deaf patrons would be provided
with interpreters while watching plays.
This week’s ASL video in youtube
A MISUNDERSTOOD SIGN AT GALLAUDET
A Gallaudet student came from New York,
where everyone signed Fanwood (New York
School for the Deaf) with a residential
school sign.
The student was puzzled when other
students from different states used
the same residential school sign and
thought they all came from Fanwood.
He realized it was just a residential
school sign, no matter where they
came from.
– for ASL News version with captions, please visit:
Lip reading tale
A deaf man was fishing with a hearing man.
The deaf man thought the hearing person said:
I see Mike
The hearing man actually said:
I see pike
This week’s ASL video in youtube
A COMMON ARGUMENT AT POST OFFICE MANY YEARS AGO
Years ago many deaf families watched
Captioned Movies at home with their 16mm
projectors.
The post office delivered these films to
their homes. They had to go back to the post
office to return these films.
It was always same old story – arguing with
the confused post office clerks – some thought
postage was free; some thought postage was
library rate; some thought postage was regular
rate!
– for ASL News version with captions, please visit:
COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series
Although broadcast captioners and CART captioners use steno machines that
have computers built in to record their steno strokes, they also send
these steno strokes to a laptop or desktop computer which translates the
steno strokes into text. These captioners have their computer dictionaries
loaded in special software programs on their laptop or desktop computers.
Many of the steno machines nowadays offer a small screen where the
captioner can see translations of the steno notes, but as far as getting
those steno strokes into a form that can be sent to an encoder or
displayed on a CART screen, a laptop or desktop computer is generally
necessary.
There are special software programs that hold â€œdictionariesâ€� that the
captioners have created which tell the computer how to translate each
steno stroke that is written. These programs are loaded on the laptop or
desktop computer, and the steno machine is hooked up either via a cable or
wirelessly to communicate with that computer.
News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:
Because of the legislative budgetary impasse,
the state of Michigan threatened to shut down all
government services.
And as with the state of New Jersey in recent
years, the Michigan School for the Deaf was given
a reprieve. The school will continue even if the
other state services would be shut down.
It is great that legislators have the deaf in
mind while going through their budgetary squabbles.
News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:
The Deafness Support Network in northwest England is angry
that many deaf people do not make it to their medical
appointments because of communication issues. As a result,
this organization is pushing hard for changes to allow
the deaf to easily make their medical appointments.
