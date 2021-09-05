DeafDigest Blue – September 05, 2021

DeafDigest Blue – September 5, 2021

CONNECTING MADE EASY!

Whether it’s voice or text, WCI keeps you connected over the phone. From

TTYs to CapTel® Captioned Telephones, you can rely on WCI to provide the

technology you need to keep you in touch with the people you care about.

For more information or to order call 1-800-233-9130 V/TTY or visit

http://www.weitbrecht.com/captel.html

For more info about CapTel, email: sales@weitbrecht.com

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

CapTel® Captioned Telephone – See What Everyone is Talking About!

Top stories about the deaf:

Wilmington, DC was widely praised for being a great

city and great location to film some Hallmark movies.

One such movie recalled was “What the Deaf

Man Heard.” People remember it even if it was an

old movie, being filmed in the 1970’s!

More airports have automated announcement systems

in just a few languages. English one of them?

It wasn’t mentioned but European airports do

carry English as one of these few languages.

How would a hearing director, knowing zero ASL,

communicate with two deaf actresses performing

in her play. She went to Google Meets, using

voice recognition closed captioning. Is

voice recognition closed captioning 100 percent

effective? No. But better than nothing!

At the Dialogue Hub cafe in South London, hearing

patrons are not allowed to voice their drink

orders. They must use British Sign Language to

order their drinks. Yes, there are communication

signs that help the hearing learn their drink

orders!

a newspaper headline said:

Accessibility in banking: how finance actually fails

when it comes to catering to customers with disabilities

With the deaf, it refers to voice as a requirement

This week’s ASL video in youtube

RUDE OR NOT RUDE?

A deaf employee was arguing with a hearing employee

about a work matter.

Suddenly the hearing employee walked away. The deaf

employee screamed at him – don’t walk away. The hearing

employee ignored him.

The deaf man chased the hearing employee and saw him

on the telephone at his desk.

The deaf man realized the hearing man heard the phone

ring at his desk so went there to pick up the phone.

Was it rude or not rude? The hearing person should

have gestured that there is a phone call, but he didn’t

gesture.

This week's ASL video in youtube:

http://deafdigest.com/videos/rude-employee-with-deaf-employee/

Lip reading tale

try lipreading the difference between

chest

and

jest

This week’s ASL video in youtube

TALKING TO THE DEAF PERSON OR PERSON BEHIND DEAF PERSON?

We always hate it when you think a hearing person is

talking to you.

He really wasn’t talking to you but talking to a hearing

person behind you.

You respond to the hearing person, and it can get all

very confusing at the same time!

This week's ASL video in youtube:

http://deafdigest.com/videos/deaf-hearing-talk-confusion/

COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series

Our purpose in looking at how stenocaptioners write different sounds is to

help us to be able to read through captioning errors when they occur.

We have been looking at how captioners write final consonant sounds. The

final “-m” sound is written using two keys on the steno keyboard, the

final P and L.

If a captioner were to write the word “arm,” they would write the steno

ARPL. As we look at the blended sound “-rm,” we can see that if a

captioner were to accidentally drag the P or the L key, they might get

some unexpected final “-rm” sounds.

Some examples of this would be:

She always fed peanuts to the squirm in her yard.

The rocket was traveling at warm speed.

She wore a beautiful perm necklace.

These should be read as:

She always fed peanuts to the squirrel in her yard.

The rocket was traveling at warp speed.

She wore a beautiful pearl necklace.

Gallaudet men's basketball history book for sale

https://app.mobilecause.com/form/LQ60XQ?vid=73t7e

If you have any questions, please email kevin.kovacs@gallaudet.edu

For postings, announcements and employment ad rates,

please email mailto:barry@deafdigest.com

News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:

Sally Keyrouz, a deaf saleswoman at the MySize, a clothing

store for women in Australia, is quite popular with hearing

patrons. She knows how to help the patrons select right

clothing with right colors and right designs. As described

by an associate, she is efficient, passionate and helpful.

She did not start out to work at the clothing store, as her

previous jobs were dead ends – mostly distributing mail

at offices. Her boss said:

Sally is very good at putting customers at ease, especially as

many of our customers have body image issues

News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:

Judy Hodak, a deaf ballet dancer with her hearing partner,

won, danced to the “Sound of Silence” theme with music

being turned off – and won rave reviews from the judges

at the Buckeye Ball in Youngstown, Ohio. One of the judges

said it was the first time he saw the music instead of hearing

it. This deaf/hearing ballet team practiced this routine

for one year before entering this regional competition.

