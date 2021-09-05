DeafDigest Blue – September 05, 2021

DeafDigest Blue – September 5, 2021
Blue Edition
Serving the Deaf Community since 1996; 25th year
Top stories about the deaf:
Wilmington, DC was widely praised for being a great
city and great location to film some Hallmark movies.
One such movie recalled was “What the Deaf
Man Heard.” People remember it even if it was an
old movie, being filmed in the 1970’s!
More airports have automated announcement systems
in just a few languages. English one of them?
It wasn’t mentioned but European airports do
carry English as one of these few languages.
How would a hearing director, knowing zero ASL,
communicate with two deaf actresses performing
in her play. She went to Google Meets, using
voice recognition closed captioning. Is
voice recognition closed captioning 100 percent
effective? No. But better than nothing!
At the Dialogue Hub cafe in South London, hearing
patrons are not allowed to voice their drink
orders. They must use British Sign Language to
order their drinks. Yes, there are communication
signs that help the hearing learn their drink
orders!
a newspaper headline said:
Accessibility in banking: how finance actually fails
when it comes to catering to customers with disabilities
With the deaf, it refers to voice as a requirement
This week’s ASL video in youtube
RUDE OR NOT RUDE?
A deaf employee was arguing with a hearing employee
about a work matter.
Suddenly the hearing employee walked away. The deaf
employee screamed at him – don’t walk away. The hearing
employee ignored him.
The deaf man chased the hearing employee and saw him
on the telephone at his desk.
The deaf man realized the hearing man heard the phone
ring at his desk so went there to pick up the phone.
Was it rude or not rude? The hearing person should
have gestured that there is a phone call, but he didn’t
gesture.
This week’s ASL video in youtube:
http://deafdigest.com/videos/rude-employee-with-deaf-employee/
Lip reading tale
try lipreading the difference between
chest
and
jest
This week’s ASL video in youtube
TALKING TO THE DEAF PERSON OR PERSON BEHIND DEAF PERSON?
We always hate it when you think a hearing person is
talking to you.
He really wasn’t talking to you but talking to a hearing
person behind you.
You respond to the hearing person, and it can get all
very confusing at the same time!
This week’s ASL video in youtube:
http://deafdigest.com/videos/deaf-hearing-talk-confusion/
COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series
Our purpose in looking at how stenocaptioners write different sounds is to
help us to be able to read through captioning errors when they occur.
We have been looking at how captioners write final consonant sounds. The
final “-m” sound is written using two keys on the steno keyboard, the
final P and L.
If a captioner were to write the word “arm,” they would write the steno
ARPL. As we look at the blended sound “-rm,” we can see that if a
captioner were to accidentally drag the P or the L key, they might get
some unexpected final “-rm” sounds.
Some examples of this would be:
She always fed peanuts to the squirm in her yard.
The rocket was traveling at warm speed.
She wore a beautiful perm necklace.
These should be read as:
She always fed peanuts to the squirrel in her yard.
The rocket was traveling at warp speed.
She wore a beautiful pearl necklace.
News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:
Sally Keyrouz, a deaf saleswoman at the MySize, a clothing
store for women in Australia, is quite popular with hearing
patrons. She knows how to help the patrons select right
clothing with right colors and right designs. As described
by an associate, she is efficient, passionate and helpful.
She did not start out to work at the clothing store, as her
previous jobs were dead ends – mostly distributing mail
at offices. Her boss said:
Sally is very good at putting customers at ease, especially as
many of our customers have body image issues
News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:
Judy Hodak, a deaf ballet dancer with her hearing partner,
won, danced to the “Sound of Silence” theme with music
being turned off – and won rave reviews from the judges
at the Buckeye Ball in Youngstown, Ohio. One of the judges
said it was the first time he saw the music instead of hearing
it. This deaf/hearing ballet team practiced this routine
for one year before entering this regional competition.
