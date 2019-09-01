DeafDigest Blue – September 1, 2019
Blue Edition
http://deafdigest.com/ – updated every Monday
Serving the Deaf Community since 1996; 23rd year
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Employment ads web site:
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Last week’s ASL Videos in youtube:
This week’s ASL videos in youtube:
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Top stories about the deaf:
Governor Simon Lalong (Plateau State, Nigeria)
has personally removed hearing members of the
Disability Rights Commission, replacing them
with deaf and disabled individuals.
In Kilifi (Kenya) there were accusations
that 1,000 deaf people were not counted
in the national census. The excuse by the
government was that they did not answer
the knock of the door.
A deaf Nigerian student has dreams of becoming
a doctor. She was told that deaf people
cannot study science and cannot become
a doctor – because she is deaf.
Jennifer Pastiloff, who is deaf was profiled
in a story that said she is the best
yoga instructor in the Los Angeles area.
The officers with the Spokane Police Department
(WA) sat down with the deaf while sharing
cups of coffee – goal is to remove
communication barriers.
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
READ WHAT THEY SAY
Unlock the phone with CapTel® Captioned Telephone! CapTel shows
word-for-word captions of everything a caller says over the phone, letting
you read everything that they say – Like captions on TV – for the phone!
Captions are provided at no cost to the user, with no monthly fees or
contracts required. For more information or to order call 1-800-233-9130
V/TTY or visit http://www.weitbrecht.com/captel.html
For more info about CapTel or any of the many assistive listening devices
we offer, email: mailto:sales@weitbrecht.com
Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!
CapTel® Captioned Telephone – See What Everyone is Talking About!
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
weekly DeafDigest Blue & Gold editions:
http://deafdigest.com/ (updated every Monday)
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
This week’s ASL video in youtube
WALMART GOOD OR BAD TO THE DEAF?
Walmart prices are the lowest. Many people go to Walmart
for that reason.
Walmart has hired many deaf people – but these jobs are
low paid.
Has Walmart hired the deaf for supervisory and higher
levels? Has Walmart promoted the deaf for better jobs
for better pay?
DeafDigest editor does not know and wonders if Walmart
is not really good to deaf employees?
This week’s ASL video in youtube:
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Lip reading tale
A hearing person that loves Hallmark movies was
talking about one such movie with a deaf friend,
that also watches these same Hallmark movies.
The deaf person thought the hearing person said:
I just love that funny actress Scram
The hearing person actually said:
I just love that funny actress Schram
note:
full name is Jessy Schram
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
This week’s ASL video in youtube
A PSYCHOLOGIST SAYS PEOPLE WHO FEAR THE DEAF ALSO FEAR OTHER PEOPLE!
A psychologist just told DeafDigest editor that if a hearing
person is afraid of the deaf, he is also afraid of other hearing
people!
DeafDigest editor agrees with the psychologist!
This week’s ASL video in youtube:
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series
People have to be careful not to look at realtime captioners as if they
are machines or robots of some sort. Occasionally a CART captioner may be
told to sit in a corner of a room so that he or she won’t be in the way.
Many of the speakers might turn their backs on the captioner as they are
speaking.
What you have to remember is that if the captioner cannot hear or
understand what is being said, he or she cannot accurately transcribe what
is being said. It is important that the client communicate with the CART
captioner about whether the captioner should interrupt in a situation like
this.
Some people do not want the CART captioners to interrupt the proceedings.
They want CART captioners to just do the best that they can and put in
parentheticals like “inaudible” or “indiscernible” if they cannot hear or
understand what is being said. Many CART captioners will not interrupt the
proceedings unless they have been instructed to do so in advance by the
CART consumer because some CART consumers want the captioner to remain as
inconspicuous as possible.
If you are working with a CART captioner and you would like him or her to
interrupt more frequently if he or she cannot hear or understand, please
make sure you communicate that to the CART captioner.
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
For postings, announcements and employment ad rates,
please email mailto:barry@deafdigest.com
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:
Rhode Island will shut down the state government
operations for 12 days. The state, like with other
states, is broke and must find ways to save money.
Exception to the shutdown is the Rhode Island
School for the Deaf. It will continue to operate
as usual.
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:
With thanks to deaf MP Mojo Mathers, the New Zealand
government has agreed to caption all political debates.
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
for sub/unsub options, go to deafdigest.com
Employment ads web site is at:
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
DeafDigest
Copyright 2019 by Barry Strassler, DeafDigest.
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-