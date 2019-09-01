DeafDigest Blue – September 1, 2019

Top stories about the deaf:

Governor Simon Lalong (Plateau State, Nigeria)

has personally removed hearing members of the

Disability Rights Commission, replacing them

with deaf and disabled individuals.

In Kilifi (Kenya) there were accusations

that 1,000 deaf people were not counted

in the national census. The excuse by the

government was that they did not answer

the knock of the door.

A deaf Nigerian student has dreams of becoming

a doctor. She was told that deaf people

cannot study science and cannot become

a doctor – because she is deaf.

Jennifer Pastiloff, who is deaf was profiled

in a story that said she is the best

yoga instructor in the Los Angeles area.

The officers with the Spokane Police Department

(WA) sat down with the deaf while sharing

cups of coffee – goal is to remove

communication barriers.

WALMART GOOD OR BAD TO THE DEAF?

Walmart prices are the lowest. Many people go to Walmart

for that reason.

Walmart has hired many deaf people – but these jobs are

low paid.

Has Walmart hired the deaf for supervisory and higher

levels? Has Walmart promoted the deaf for better jobs

for better pay?

DeafDigest editor does not know and wonders if Walmart

is not really good to deaf employees?

Lip reading tale

A hearing person that loves Hallmark movies was

talking about one such movie with a deaf friend,

that also watches these same Hallmark movies.

The deaf person thought the hearing person said:

I just love that funny actress Scram

The hearing person actually said:

I just love that funny actress Schram

note:

full name is Jessy Schram

A PSYCHOLOGIST SAYS PEOPLE WHO FEAR THE DEAF ALSO FEAR OTHER PEOPLE!

A psychologist just told DeafDigest editor that if a hearing

person is afraid of the deaf, he is also afraid of other hearing

people!

DeafDigest editor agrees with the psychologist!

COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series

People have to be careful not to look at realtime captioners as if they

are machines or robots of some sort. Occasionally a CART captioner may be

told to sit in a corner of a room so that he or she won’t be in the way.

Many of the speakers might turn their backs on the captioner as they are

speaking.

What you have to remember is that if the captioner cannot hear or

understand what is being said, he or she cannot accurately transcribe what

is being said. It is important that the client communicate with the CART

captioner about whether the captioner should interrupt in a situation like

this.

Some people do not want the CART captioners to interrupt the proceedings.

They want CART captioners to just do the best that they can and put in

parentheticals like “inaudible” or “indiscernible” if they cannot hear or

understand what is being said. Many CART captioners will not interrupt the

proceedings unless they have been instructed to do so in advance by the

CART consumer because some CART consumers want the captioner to remain as

inconspicuous as possible.

If you are working with a CART captioner and you would like him or her to

interrupt more frequently if he or she cannot hear or understand, please

make sure you communicate that to the CART captioner.

News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:

Rhode Island will shut down the state government

operations for 12 days. The state, like with other

states, is broke and must find ways to save money.

Exception to the shutdown is the Rhode Island

School for the Deaf. It will continue to operate

as usual.

News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:

With thanks to deaf MP Mojo Mathers, the New Zealand

government has agreed to caption all political debates.

