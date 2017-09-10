DeafDigest Blue – September 10, 2017
Blue Edition
Barry Strassler, Editor
Top stories about the deaf:
According to a survey, it takes Australians up to
ten years of continuing hearing losses before
they accept their own deafness!
The New Zealand Human Rights Commissioner said
that the refusal of a TV station to provide
interpreters for a debate among election
candidates is discriminatory. The TV
station still won’t budge.
In Georgia (the nation, not the state in USA), the
Central Election Commission has launched a video
service to respond to questions and concerns
by deaf voters.
The Royal Australasian College of Surgeons
said that in the Northern Territory, high
incidence of deafness among aborigines has
led them to a life of misery.
An article in a recent edition of The Atlantic,
it said that 14 Black Deaf Americans hold
doctorates.
This week’s ASL video in youtube
A MYSTERY ASL ON A TV PROGRAM Few years ago, a leading character used ASL for a short time on a TV program.
Puzzled, DeafDigest editor researched the TV show on the web site to find out why was the actor using ASL.
There was no real reason for it; there were no deaf characters on the show; there was no deaf plot on the show; nothing at all related to deafness.
Why ASL?
Sometimes scriptwriters would put it in the show for no reason at all!
– for ASL News version with captions, please visit:
http://deafdigest.com/videos/video-mystery/
Lip reading tale
The deaf person thought hearing person said:
I bought a card
The hearing person actually said:
I bought a cart
This week’s ASL video in youtube
SAYING SOMETHING IMPORTANT OR NOT IMPORTANT A deaf person drove his car to the car inspection station.
After the inspections were done, the inspector said something that was impossible to understand.
The deaf person was concerned. He only wanted his car to pass inspection. Was the inspector saying something?
The deaf person was going to hand him a pen and pad to ask him to write out what he was saying. But just before he gave him the pen and pad, he read the inspection report.
It said: passed
The deaf person immediately drove away, glad that his car passed the inspection, but at the same time was wondering if the inspector was really saying something important?
– for ASL News version with captions, please visit:
http://deafdigest.com/videos/video-important/
COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series
Some people may not realize that most realtime broadcast captioning and remote CART services are provided from captioners’ homes. In the early days of captioning, captioners worked from the offices of the large captioning companies, but more and more captioners have begun working from their homes over the last 25 years. Captioners need home offices with the proper equipment and backup systems in place to assure reliable coverage.
Probably the most important element in a captioner’s home office is electrical power. Depending on where a captioner lives and what sort of backup is in place with other captioners to cover assignments, a captioner may need an uninterruptible power supply (UPS) in case of a power failure.
This will keep the captioner’s equipment running for 15 to 30 minutes, which should be enough time to notify another captioner to take over the assignment.
If a captioner does not have another captioner who could quickly take over in an emergency, he or she will need to keep captioning for a longer time in the event of a power outage. Then a generator might be necessary.
If a captioner is captioning a news broadcast for a California station where the weather is beautiful, it would be hard to explain to the viewers that the captions were interrupted because of a hurricane in Florida.
News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:
Someone posted a prank announcement on one of
the deaf-related yahoogroups. It portrayed to be
a posting from the president of the Illinois
Association of the Deaf, “announcing” his
resignation. It was a forged posting by someone
else.
News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:
Parents of deaf children that attended the now-closed
Detroit Day School for the Deaf had been picketing the
building, protesting the program shutdown. The police
came and broke up the sit in. After some resistance
the parents left.
