DeafDigest Blue – September 10, 2017

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Top stories about the deaf:

According to a survey, it takes Australians up to

ten years of continuing hearing losses before

they accept their own deafness!

The New Zealand Human Rights Commissioner said

that the refusal of a TV station to provide

interpreters for a debate among election

candidates is discriminatory. The TV

station still won’t budge.

In Georgia (the nation, not the state in USA), the

Central Election Commission has launched a video

service to respond to questions and concerns

by deaf voters.

The Royal Australasian College of Surgeons

said that in the Northern Territory, high

incidence of deafness among aborigines has

led them to a life of misery.

An article in a recent edition of The Atlantic,

it said that 14 Black Deaf Americans hold

doctorates.

This week’s ASL video in youtube

A MYSTERY ASL ON A TV PROGRAM Few years ago, a leading character used ASL for a short time on a TV program.

Puzzled, DeafDigest editor researched the TV show on the web site to find out why was the actor using ASL.

There was no real reason for it; there were no deaf characters on the show; there was no deaf plot on the show; nothing at all related to deafness.

Why ASL?

Sometimes scriptwriters would put it in the show for no reason at all!

– for ASL News version with captions, please visit:

http://deafdigest.com/videos/video-mystery/

Lip reading tale

The deaf person thought hearing person said:

I bought a card

The hearing person actually said:

I bought a cart

This week’s ASL video in youtube

SAYING SOMETHING IMPORTANT OR NOT IMPORTANT A deaf person drove his car to the car inspection station.

After the inspections were done, the inspector said something that was impossible to understand.

The deaf person was concerned. He only wanted his car to pass inspection. Was the inspector saying something?

The deaf person was going to hand him a pen and pad to ask him to write out what he was saying. But just before he gave him the pen and pad, he read the inspection report.

It said: passed

The deaf person immediately drove away, glad that his car passed the inspection, but at the same time was wondering if the inspector was really saying something important?

– for ASL News version with captions, please visit:

http://deafdigest.com/videos/video-important/

COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series

Some people may not realize that most realtime broadcast captioning and remote CART services are provided from captioners’ homes. In the early days of captioning, captioners worked from the offices of the large captioning companies, but more and more captioners have begun working from their homes over the last 25 years. Captioners need home offices with the proper equipment and backup systems in place to assure reliable coverage.

Probably the most important element in a captioner’s home office is electrical power. Depending on where a captioner lives and what sort of backup is in place with other captioners to cover assignments, a captioner may need an uninterruptible power supply (UPS) in case of a power failure.

This will keep the captioner’s equipment running for 15 to 30 minutes, which should be enough time to notify another captioner to take over the assignment.

If a captioner does not have another captioner who could quickly take over in an emergency, he or she will need to keep captioning for a longer time in the event of a power outage. Then a generator might be necessary.

If a captioner is captioning a news broadcast for a California station where the weather is beautiful, it would be hard to explain to the viewers that the captions were interrupted because of a hurricane in Florida.

News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:

Someone posted a prank announcement on one of

the deaf-related yahoogroups. It portrayed to be

a posting from the president of the Illinois

Association of the Deaf, “announcing” his

resignation. It was a forged posting by someone

else.

News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:

Parents of deaf children that attended the now-closed

Detroit Day School for the Deaf had been picketing the

building, protesting the program shutdown. The police

came and broke up the sit in. After some resistance

the parents left.

