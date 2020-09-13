DeafDigest Blue – September 13, 2020
Blue Edition
This week's ASL videos in youtube:
Top stories about the deaf:
A deaf man went out for a long ride on his bicycle
in Oregon. He normally rides for two hours and then
returns home. This time he did not come home within
the two hour span. His panicked family called the
police thinking he was lost. He was never lost
in the first place, just wanting to extend his
ride as he was in the mood for it! This was what
he explained to the police when they found him
hours later.
……….
Melanie Lemaistre, a sign language professor,
told her class that she is deaf but is not
mute. Her comment ended up in a newspaper
story about deaf empowerment.
……….
A new museum – Museum Of Words – will open
for business in Washington, DC next month.
Sign Language part of the museum exhibits?
Yes.
……..
A deaf astronaut? Yes, we have one – in Leland
Melvin. He became deaf because of an astronaut
training accident. Instead of kicking him out,
NASA kept Melvin – and in due time he was
able to fly in space – as the first Deaf
Astronaut! Does he know ASL? No.
………
a joke?
There is a running joke with TV martial
arts action hero Chuck Norris – that
he can hear sign language.
How can he hear sign language if he does not
know, nor use sign language?
This week’s ASL video in youtube
FEAR OF GESTURES, NOT FEAR OF DEAF
A hearing person has no fear with the deaf;
always writing notes back and forth. Very friendly
with the deaf.
But that hearing person is scared when a deaf
person uses simple gestures.
This is strange!
This week’s ASL video in youtube:
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Lip reading tale
A hearing person introduced himself to a deaf person
The deaf person thought the hearing person said:
My name is Pray
The hearing person actually said:
My name is Bray
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
This week’s ASL video in youtube
HIGHWAY AMBER ALERT DISPLAY SIGNS DIFFICULT FOR DEAF
Sometimes we drive on highways and see the “Amber
Alert emergency alert” display signs. They are
asking drivers to call an emergency number if
they know the driver trying to get away.
A hearing driver, seeing the emergency sign,
can use his cell phone, while driving and inform
the police.
The deaf person has to pull over and stop
on the shoulder because driving and texting is
very dangerous!
This week’s ASL video in youtube:
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series
In order to help us understand captioning errors that may occur, it is
important to remember that stenocaptioners do not write their punctuation
as you would on a typewriter keyboard.
There are no period, comma, or question mark keys on a steno keyboard.
Captioners use different combinations of letters to make their punctuation
marks.
Many captioners use the letter combination of “RBGS” for a comma. That
same steno can also be used for the phonetic sound of “rks” or “rx.”
If you were to see the English “gorks,” that could mean that the captioner
wrote the word “go” and the comma in the same stroke. Again, if you see
“rks” or “rx” and it doesn’t make sense in context, mentally try to
replace that with a comma and see if that makes sense.
News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:
Extreme Makeover, that wildly popular TV reality series,
has come to the Deaf Community for the second time.
The first time, it was for a deaf household in Michigan
in 2004. And now this time, for a dormitory at Oregon
School for the Deaf.
It was not a simple procedure – just selecting the school
for the reality TV project. School officials had to make
sure all regulations were in compliance, a much more
difficult task as opposed to sending carpenters to the
scene.
The televised showing date of October 31st is appropriate,
keeping in mind two things – the Halloween Day and the
school’s famous Haunted House!
News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:
Cued Speech has become the issue that is
bringing conflict to the Illinois School
for the Deaf and with the Deaf Community.
