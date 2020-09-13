DeafDigest Blue – September 13, 2020

This week’s ASL videos in youtube:

Top stories about the deaf:

A deaf man went out for a long ride on his bicycle

in Oregon. He normally rides for two hours and then

returns home. This time he did not come home within

the two hour span. His panicked family called the

police thinking he was lost. He was never lost

in the first place, just wanting to extend his

ride as he was in the mood for it! This was what

he explained to the police when they found him

hours later.

Melanie Lemaistre, a sign language professor,

told her class that she is deaf but is not

mute. Her comment ended up in a newspaper

story about deaf empowerment.

A new museum – Museum Of Words – will open

for business in Washington, DC next month.

Sign Language part of the museum exhibits?

Yes.

A deaf astronaut? Yes, we have one – in Leland

Melvin. He became deaf because of an astronaut

training accident. Instead of kicking him out,

NASA kept Melvin – and in due time he was

able to fly in space – as the first Deaf

Astronaut! Does he know ASL? No.

a joke?

There is a running joke with TV martial

arts action hero Chuck Norris – that

he can hear sign language.

How can he hear sign language if he does not

know, nor use sign language?

This week’s ASL video in youtube

FEAR OF GESTURES, NOT FEAR OF DEAF

A hearing person has no fear with the deaf;

always writing notes back and forth. Very friendly

with the deaf.

But that hearing person is scared when a deaf

person uses simple gestures.

This is strange!

Lip reading tale

A hearing person introduced himself to a deaf person

The deaf person thought the hearing person said:

My name is Pray

The hearing person actually said:

My name is Bray

HIGHWAY AMBER ALERT DISPLAY SIGNS DIFFICULT FOR DEAF

Sometimes we drive on highways and see the “Amber

Alert emergency alert” display signs. They are

asking drivers to call an emergency number if

they know the driver trying to get away.

A hearing driver, seeing the emergency sign,

can use his cell phone, while driving and inform

the police.

The deaf person has to pull over and stop

on the shoulder because driving and texting is

very dangerous!

COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series

In order to help us understand captioning errors that may occur, it is

important to remember that stenocaptioners do not write their punctuation

as you would on a typewriter keyboard.

There are no period, comma, or question mark keys on a steno keyboard.

Captioners use different combinations of letters to make their punctuation

marks.

Many captioners use the letter combination of “RBGS” for a comma. That

same steno can also be used for the phonetic sound of “rks” or “rx.”

If you were to see the English “gorks,” that could mean that the captioner

wrote the word “go” and the comma in the same stroke. Again, if you see

“rks” or “rx” and it doesn’t make sense in context, mentally try to

replace that with a comma and see if that makes sense.

News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:

Extreme Makeover, that wildly popular TV reality series,

has come to the Deaf Community for the second time.

The first time, it was for a deaf household in Michigan

in 2004. And now this time, for a dormitory at Oregon

School for the Deaf.

It was not a simple procedure – just selecting the school

for the reality TV project. School officials had to make

sure all regulations were in compliance, a much more

difficult task as opposed to sending carpenters to the

scene.

The televised showing date of October 31st is appropriate,

keeping in mind two things – the Halloween Day and the

school’s famous Haunted House!

News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:

Cued Speech has become the issue that is

bringing conflict to the Illinois School

for the Deaf and with the Deaf Community.

