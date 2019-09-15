DeafDigest Blue – September 15, 2019

Last week's ASL Videos in youtube:

This week's ASL videos in youtube:

Top stories about the deaf:

Guam is celebrating its first-ever

“Deaf and Hard of Hearing Awareness” month.

Want to file, but don’t know how to file

a discrimination complaint. A deaf advocate

made that statement. Even with an interpreter

they still don’t know how to follow the

procedures.

A newspaper in Florida ran an article titled:

Serial lawsuits in Florida change ADA from reform to racket

A survey in United Kingdom said that 71 percent

of movie houses do not caption their movies.

Old Soul Brewing, in Fort Myers, Florida, is

staging a deaf awareness event. The owner

has become late-deafened and he has embraced

ASL.

BIGGEST FEAR IN COCHLEAR IMPLANT RECALLS

BIGGEST FEAR IN COCHLEAR IMPLANT RECALLS

A cochlear implant recall is different

from a car recall.

There is less hassle with a car recall.

Not that so with these cochlear implant

recalls because it involves so many people.

CI recalls only affect .01 percentage. That

tiny point of a percentage is what causes

the biggest fear.

Lip reading tale

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Lip reading tale

many hard of hearing people don’t like to lip read.

Their reasons are preference for captions, preference

for CART, frustration over missed words, texting

few feet from each other, hearing people not speaking

too well, etc.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

DEAF ATHLETE ANGRY ABOUT DEAFLYMPICS FUNDRAISING

DEAF ATHLETE ANGRY ABOUT DEAFLYMPICS FUNDRAISING

In USA, Deaflympics participants must raise their own funds.

Many years ago, a famous deaf sports leader Art Kruger helped

raise funds for all American Deaflympics participants. Times

have changed. Each athlete must raise their own funds.

A true story during 1960’s. A famous deaf athlete lived in

a small town. Unemployment was high. Poverty was everywhere.

People were poor and broke.

Art Kruger sent a letter to the town, asking to donate money

for the famous deaf athlete.

The famous deaf athlete was very angry about it. He felt it

was not right to ask poor people to donate money, and he quit

the Deaflympics!

COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series

This week, as our nation has shared memories of one of the greatest

tragedies in American history, we might want to also think about the

contribution that television captioners across the country made during the

sad and momentous events that unfolded on September 11, 2001.

Many captioners who were captioning shows at the time of the attacks

stayed on the air for hours and hours at a time. They were afraid that if

they disconnected from the encoders at the television stations that were

receiving their signals, that a new connection may not be able to be

established.

Captioners were writing with tears streaming down their faces, lumps in

their throats, and heavy hearts as they were providing continuous coverage

on station after station. Many captioners in training were thrown on the

air because the demand for captioning services became so great.

Some captioners have had to deal with the emotional scars that were the

result of captioning hour after hour of horrific news that forever changed

our country. They could not turn off the stories that became just too

difficult for them to deal with.

Once again, thank you to all of the captioners who put their lives on hold

to provide access to all of the people who needed their services during

this great tragedy. You may never know the lives you touched.

News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:

When things can go wrong, it will. The Deaflympics

is not exempt from this malady, witness:

– complaints of chaos with transportation and logistics

– two athletes stricken with H1N1 illness

– scrapping of water polo and team handball from future Deaflympics

– limited access to web browsing by media journalists

– the host nation’s Team Handball squad was disqualified because

one player faked his deafness!

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:

In Ontario, the minister of education has been

accused of ignoring the needs of deaf students.

This led to a rally at one of the schools and

which led to arrests of some of the picketing

deaf students.

