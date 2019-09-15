DeafDigest Blue – September 15, 2019
Blue Edition
Serving the Deaf Community since 1996; 23rd year
Top stories about the deaf:
Guam is celebrating its first-ever
“Deaf and Hard of Hearing Awareness” month.
Want to file, but don’t know how to file
a discrimination complaint. A deaf advocate
made that statement. Even with an interpreter
they still don’t know how to follow the
procedures.
A newspaper in Florida ran an article titled:
Serial lawsuits in Florida change ADA from reform to racket
A survey in United Kingdom said that 71 percent
of movie houses do not caption their movies.
Old Soul Brewing, in Fort Myers, Florida, is
staging a deaf awareness event. The owner
has become late-deafened and he has embraced
ASL.
BIGGEST FEAR IN COCHLEAR IMPLANT RECALLS
BIGGEST FEAR IN COCHLEAR IMPLANT RECALLS
A cochlear implant recall is different
from a car recall.
There is less hassle with a car recall.
Not that so with these cochlear implant
recalls because it involves so many people.
CI recalls only affect .01 percentage. That
tiny point of a percentage is what causes
the biggest fear.
DEAF ATHLETE ANGRY ABOUT DEAFLYMPICS FUNDRAISING
Lip reading tale
many hard of hearing people don’t like to lip read.
Their reasons are preference for captions, preference
for CART, frustration over missed words, texting
few feet from each other, hearing people not speaking
too well, etc.
DEAF ATHLETE ANGRY ABOUT DEAFLYMPICS FUNDRAISING
DEAF ATHLETE ANGRY ABOUT DEAFLYMPICS FUNDRAISING
In USA, Deaflympics participants must raise their own funds.
Many years ago, a famous deaf sports leader Art Kruger helped
raise funds for all American Deaflympics participants. Times
have changed. Each athlete must raise their own funds.
A true story during 1960’s. A famous deaf athlete lived in
a small town. Unemployment was high. Poverty was everywhere.
People were poor and broke.
Art Kruger sent a letter to the town, asking to donate money
for the famous deaf athlete.
The famous deaf athlete was very angry about it. He felt it
was not right to ask poor people to donate money, and he quit
the Deaflympics!
DEAF ATHLETE ANGRY ABOUT DEAFLYMPICS FUNDRAISING
COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series
This week, as our nation has shared memories of one of the greatest
tragedies in American history, we might want to also think about the
contribution that television captioners across the country made during the
sad and momentous events that unfolded on September 11, 2001.
Many captioners who were captioning shows at the time of the attacks
stayed on the air for hours and hours at a time. They were afraid that if
they disconnected from the encoders at the television stations that were
receiving their signals, that a new connection may not be able to be
established.
Captioners were writing with tears streaming down their faces, lumps in
their throats, and heavy hearts as they were providing continuous coverage
on station after station. Many captioners in training were thrown on the
air because the demand for captioning services became so great.
Some captioners have had to deal with the emotional scars that were the
result of captioning hour after hour of horrific news that forever changed
our country. They could not turn off the stories that became just too
difficult for them to deal with.
Once again, thank you to all of the captioners who put their lives on hold
to provide access to all of the people who needed their services during
this great tragedy. You may never know the lives you touched.
News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:
When things can go wrong, it will. The Deaflympics
is not exempt from this malady, witness:
– complaints of chaos with transportation and logistics
– two athletes stricken with H1N1 illness
– scrapping of water polo and team handball from future Deaflympics
– limited access to web browsing by media journalists
– the host nation’s Team Handball squad was disqualified because
one player faked his deafness!
News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:
In Ontario, the minister of education has been
accused of ignoring the needs of deaf students.
This led to a rally at one of the schools and
which led to arrests of some of the picketing
deaf students.
