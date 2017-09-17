DeafDigest Blue – September 17, 2017

Blue Edition

Barry Strassler, Editor

http://deafdigest.com – updated every Monday

America’s Unique Deaf Stories; subscription

at no cost to you

Serving the Deaf Community since 1996; 21st year

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

subscription changes, go to deafdigest.com and

click on subscribe and follow the screen

weekly DeafDigest Blue & Gold editions also posted at:

http://deafdigest.com/ (updated every Monday)

Employment ads web site is at:

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Last week’s ASL Videos in youtube

http://deafdigest.com/videos/video-mystery/

http://deafdigest.com/videos/video-important/

This week’s ASL videos in youtube http://deafdigest.com/videos/deaf-not-know-accents/

http://deafdigest.com/videos/deaf-lost-cell-phone/

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

DeafDigest welcomes unique deafnews tips;

mailto:barry@deafdigest.com

sources of unique deafnews are never revealed; always

confidential

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Barry’s collections of past articles (with today’s update)

— accidental deaf actor in Hollywood http://deafdigest.com/collections/barrys-collections/

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Saturday’s Deaf Picture for your surprise

http://deafdigest.com/one-of-longest-continuing-deaf-male-actors/

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Top stories about the deaf:

In Malaysia, low pay is the reason for the difficulty

in hiring interpreters. This is what one activist

has complained.

The Rhode Island Association of the Deaf has filed

a lawsuit, accusing Lifespan of discrimination for

not providing interpreters for deaf patients in hospitals.

Montana School for the Deaf and Blind is facing a

drop of $330,000 from the state budget. If this

happens then some positions will be cut.

In Liberia, a deaf organization accused

the National Elections Commission of bypassing

the deaf, thus violating the United Nations Convention on the rights of persons living with disabilities.

They say that Liberia does not train deaf leaders on

how to help the other deaf during the election.

In Tamil Nadu (India), six of every 1,000 children

are deaf. A physician said these deaf births

would have been preventable if proper medical

procedures were followed.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

READ WHAT THEY SAY

Unlock the phone with CapTelÂ® Captioned Telephone! CapTel shows word-for-word captions of everything a caller says over the phone, letting you read everything that they say – Like captions on TV â€“ for the phone!

Captions are provided by a free service, no monthly fees or contracts required. For more information or to order call 1-800-233-9130 V/TTY or visit http://www.weitbrecht.com/captel.html . For more info about CapTel or any of the many assistive listening devices we offer, email: mailto:sales@weitbrecht.com

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

CapTelÂ® Captioned Telephone â€“ See What Everyone is Talking About!

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

For postings, announcements and employment ad rates, please email mailto:barry@deafdigest.com

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

weekly DeafDigest Blue & Gold editions also posted at:

http://deafdigest.com (updated every Monday)

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Dr. Steven L. Rattner, P.A. & Associates

Deaf Dentist; College Park. MD & Gaithersburg, MD

(near Washington, DC & Frederick, MD & also Metro Washington)

Complete Dental Services; assistants either know ASL or

are deaf

more information:

http://www.drrattner.com/our-team/meet-our-team/

to contact Dr. Steven L. Rattner, P.A. & Associates:

http://www.drrattner.com/contact/

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

This week’s ASL video in youtube

A MYSTERY DURING TV MOVIE THAT DEAF DON’T KNOW ABOUT

Many deaf people love to watch captioned movies

on TV.

There is a mystery about it that deaf people don’t

know about.

For example – there was a movie about a family

in Ireland. A woman, from Buffalo, NY, moved to

Ireland and fell in love with an Irish man.

The actress who played the role of a Buffalo

woman was born in Ireland.

A hearing person watching the movie would know

about these different accents, and think the plot

is a fake.

A deaf person would not know it.

– for ASL News version with captions, please visit:

http://deafdigest.com/videos/deaf-not-know-accents/

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Lip reading tale

A deaf person thought a hearing person said:

Look at the rice on the farm grounds property

Deaf person is puzzled as the farm grounds does

not grow rice

Hearing person actually said:

Look at the rise on the farm grounds property

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

This week’s ASL video in youtube

A LOST DEAF CELL PHONE

When a hearing loses his cell phone in his

home, he uses another telephone to ring up the

number. When he hears the ring, he tries to locate

the lost cell phone.

When a deaf person loses his cell phone, it is

too bad!

– for ASL News version with captions, please visit:

http://deafdigest.com/videos/deaf-lost-cell-phone/

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series

One of the reasons for some of the captioning bloopers that we see is

because stenocaptioners write words phonetically rather than letter

by letter as a typist would type words.

Court reporters, CART providers, and stenocaptioners all use the same type of steno machines with the same keyboard. Before the days of realtime translation, court reporters could just write words that sounded the same in the same way phonetically, and then they would figure it out when they were transcribing it.

For instance, a court reporter might write the words “there,”

“their,” and “they’re” in the same way on the steno machine.

This would be called a “conflict.”

They would enter the steno into their dictionary and then define it with the English for all three words. It might look like “there/their/they’re” when it came up on the computer screen.

When editing the transcript, the court reporter could just type a “1,” “2,” or “3” when the cursor was on the conflict, and the proper word would appear in the transcript.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

For postings, announcements and employment ad rates, please email mailto:barry@deafdigest.com

for Special Notes, go to the bottom of the Gold section

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:

The Learning Center for the Deaf Children, Framingham,

MA, is no more!

It becomes The Learning Center for the Deaf Inc,

effective immediately.

Why the name change? As Michael Bello, TLC director

said the kids hated to be identified as “children.”

This is not all – the TLC will be renaming the

schools on their other campuses in Framingham and

Randolph.

Joked Bello “Probably much more information than

you ever wanted or needed”

note:

the school changed its name again – to Marie Philip

School. The change took place three years ago.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:

Is Netflix going to settle? They have told the judge

they may work something out as far as video captioning

is concerned. As a result, the judge applied the brakes

on the lawsuit, seeing if it all works out. If it does

not work out, then the lawsuit proceeds. As always,

just stay tuned.

note:

all Netflix videos are captioned. Watching Netflix

videos has now become popular with the deaf.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

— Deaf Job of the Day (each day new job announcement)

http://deafdigest.com/deaf-job-of-the-day/

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

subscription changes, go to deafdigest.com and

click on subscribe and follow the screen

weekly DeafDigest Blue & Gold editions also posted at:

http://deafdigest.com/ (updated every Monday)

Employment ads web site is at:

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

DeafDigest

Copyright 2017 by Barry Strassler, DeafDigest.

DeafDigest conditions and terms

http://deafdigest.com/deaf-digest-conditions-and-terms/

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Attention:

the employment ads section is at:

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

All new jobs will be immediately posted in

that section