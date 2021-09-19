DeafDigest Blue – September 19, 2021
Blue Edition
Serving the Deaf Community since 1996; 25th year
Last week's ASL Videos in youtube:
http://deafdigest.com/videos/3d-printing-hearing-aid/
http://deafdigest.com/videos/finding-deaf-books-in-small-bookstores/
This week's ASL videos in youtube:
http://deafdigest.com/videos/captioners-for-deaf-homework-2/
http://deafdigest.com/videos/confusing-deaf-abbreviations/
CONNECTING MADE EASY!
Whether it’s voice or text, WCI keeps you connected over the phone. From
TTYs to CapTel® Captioned Telephones, you can rely on WCI to provide the
technology you need to keep you in touch with the people you care about.
For more information or to order call 1-800-233-9130 V/TTY or visit
http://www.weitbrecht.com/captel.html
For more info about CapTel, email: sales@weitbrecht.com
Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!
CapTel® Captioned Telephone – See What Everyone is Talking About!
Top stories about the deaf:
Giffgaff, a British mobile network, has produced a new TV
ad that is featured in British Sign Language. It was at
the urging of a deaf employee to set up this such an ad.
……..
Andrew Stadnicki, who is deaf, has been profiled in a story
as one of two deaf advisors serving deaf Canadians.
……..
A super-secret fraternal group said on their bylaws:
organization prohibited people with disabilities from joining.
However, nowadays potential candidates with disabilities
are permitted to join as long as they can show that their
disability will not get in the way of being a member or
cause problems in any way.
ADA is certainly the reason for the change in the
by-laws. No one likes being sued!
………..
A fact that we hate – that the absence of the
deaf in movies is often accepted as fact. This is the
Hollywood’s way of doing things with their scripts
and casts.
An angry deaf actor made that comment.
……….
A deaf fan of baseball posted a tweet, accusing famed
documentary film maker Ken Burns, that said:
I once researched to catch you on “Baseball” documentary film
and learned you never included the deaf players
…………
…………
This week’s ASL video in youtube
HOMEWORK FOR DEAF DURING CONVENTION
When people attend conventions, do they do homework
in their hotel rooms?
Normally, no. But every year there is a national
convention of the National Court Reporters Association.
It is an organization of real-time captioners.
Many of them do their “homework” during the
convention week. Their homework is to caption
the TV news programs in their home towns!
For them it is not “play” time during
convention, but “work” time.
This week's ASL video in youtube:
http://deafdigest.com/videos/captioners-for-deaf-homework-2/
Lip reading tale
It is possible that a hearing person may say
the word – era
and that
the deaf person may think it is error
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
This week's ASL video in youtube
WHICH MSD?
WHICH MSD?
You make a new deaf friend at a deaf club.
He tells you he graduated from MSD.
MSD? Which MSD? Maryland SD or Michigan SD
or Mississippi SD or Missouri SD.
Years ago there was another MSD – Minnesota
School for the Deaf – but the school changed
its name to Minnesota State Academy for the Deaf!
Same thing with ISD – Illinois SD, Indiana SD
and Iowa SD.
These deaf abbreviations can be confusing!
This week's ASL video in youtube:
http://deafdigest.com/videos/confusing-deaf-abbreviations/
COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series
We have spent quite a bit of time looking at captioning in order to read
through captioning errors. I thought it might be helpful if we talked a
little about “Back to Basics.”
Most readers of this publication are far more knowledgeable about
captioning and CART than the average person, but there might be a few
people reading this who don’t know some of the things I plan to talk
about.
I am constantly asked how captioning is done. Most realtime captioning is
done by people who have been trained to become court reporters, using the
same stenotype machines and theories that court reporters use. This type
of captioning is performed “live” or simultaneous with the production of
the television programming.
Examples of shows that use realtime captioning are news broadcasts,
sporting events, awards presentations, and any other types of shows where
the information is being conveyed to the audience in a “live”
presentation.
News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:
What is the truth behind hearing aid prices? Hearing
aid parts cost $100, and manufactured in China, a low
cost labor nation, end up costing over $2,500 in USA!
Why? The hearing aid manufacturers are saying it is
Research and Development (R&D) costs that is getting
higher and higher. Why R & D? Because consumers want
smaller and smaller hearing aids – and it requires
a lot of research and development to come up with tiny
aids, that one cannot see but is extremely powerful.
These result in higher costs even though the parts
are cheap!
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:
Nearly 200 deaf Filinos stormed the chambers of the
House of Representatives to demand approval of two
sign language bills (one for the courts and the other
for TV news). This made the front page coverage in
Filipino newspapers.
