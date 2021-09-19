DeafDigest Blue – September 19, 2021

Blue Edition

Serving the Deaf Community since 1996; 25th year

Top stories about the deaf:

Giffgaff, a British mobile network, has produced a new TV

ad that is featured in British Sign Language. It was at

the urging of a deaf employee to set up this such an ad.

……..

Andrew Stadnicki, who is deaf, has been profiled in a story

as one of two deaf advisors serving deaf Canadians.

……..

A super-secret fraternal group said on their bylaws:

organization prohibited people with disabilities from joining.

However, nowadays potential candidates with disabilities

are permitted to join as long as they can show that their

disability will not get in the way of being a member or

cause problems in any way.

ADA is certainly the reason for the change in the

by-laws. No one likes being sued!

………..

A fact that we hate – that the absence of the

deaf in movies is often accepted as fact. This is the

Hollywood’s way of doing things with their scripts

and casts.

An angry deaf actor made that comment.

……….

A deaf fan of baseball posted a tweet, accusing famed

documentary film maker Ken Burns, that said:

I once researched to catch you on “Baseball” documentary film

and learned you never included the deaf players

…………

This week’s ASL video in youtube

HOMEWORK FOR DEAF DURING CONVENTION

When people attend conventions, do they do homework

in their hotel rooms?

Normally, no. But every year there is a national

convention of the National Court Reporters Association.

It is an organization of real-time captioners.

Many of them do their “homework” during the

convention week. Their homework is to caption

the TV news programs in their home towns!

For them it is not “play” time during

convention, but “work” time.

This week's ASL video in youtube:

http://deafdigest.com/videos/captioners-for-deaf-homework-2/

Lip reading tale

It is possible that a hearing person may say

the word – era

and that

the deaf person may think it is error

This week’s ASL video in youtube

WHICH MSD?

You make a new deaf friend at a deaf club.

He tells you he graduated from MSD.

MSD? Which MSD? Maryland SD or Michigan SD

or Mississippi SD or Missouri SD.

Years ago there was another MSD – Minnesota

School for the Deaf – but the school changed

its name to Minnesota State Academy for the Deaf!

Same thing with ISD – Illinois SD, Indiana SD

and Iowa SD.

These deaf abbreviations can be confusing!

This week's ASL video in youtube:

http://deafdigest.com/videos/confusing-deaf-abbreviations/

COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series

We have spent quite a bit of time looking at captioning in order to read

through captioning errors. I thought it might be helpful if we talked a

little about “Back to Basics.”

Most readers of this publication are far more knowledgeable about

captioning and CART than the average person, but there might be a few

people reading this who don’t know some of the things I plan to talk

about.

I am constantly asked how captioning is done. Most realtime captioning is

done by people who have been trained to become court reporters, using the

same stenotype machines and theories that court reporters use. This type

of captioning is performed “live” or simultaneous with the production of

the television programming.

Examples of shows that use realtime captioning are news broadcasts,

sporting events, awards presentations, and any other types of shows where

the information is being conveyed to the audience in a “live”

presentation.

Gallaudet men's basketball history book for sale

https://app.mobilecause.com/form/LQ60XQ?vid=73t7e

If you have any questions, please email kevin.kovacs@gallaudet.edu

News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:

What is the truth behind hearing aid prices? Hearing

aid parts cost $100, and manufactured in China, a low

cost labor nation, end up costing over $2,500 in USA!

Why? The hearing aid manufacturers are saying it is

Research and Development (R&D) costs that is getting

higher and higher. Why R & D? Because consumers want

smaller and smaller hearing aids – and it requires

a lot of research and development to come up with tiny

aids, that one cannot see but is extremely powerful.

These result in higher costs even though the parts

are cheap!

News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:

Nearly 200 deaf Filinos stormed the chambers of the

House of Representatives to demand approval of two

sign language bills (one for the courts and the other

for TV news). This made the front page coverage in

Filipino newspapers.

