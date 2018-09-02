DeafDigest Blue – September 2, 2018

Dedication

DeafDigest dedicates this edition to Gerald

Burstein, Riverside, CA that departed us.

Better known as Bummy, he was a legend, a man

of many skills and talents over the years.

His long list of accomplishments would not do

justice to him, simply known as the Legend!

Top stories about the deaf:

First-year medical students at the University of Rochester

are learning about deaf culture. This is part of a new

plan to help new doctors relate to deaf patients.

The College of Southern Nevada has welcomed its first

group of sign language and interpreting students.

Deaf people of Ireland are upset over poor TV coverage

of National Anthem in sign language during a big

national athletic event and of the Pope’s visit.

The Montgomery County Public Libraries (suburb of

Washington, DC) is working with the Maryland

State Library to gather feedback from the

deaf community to set up a web site on

Deaf Culture Digital Library. Hope it all works

out because the Metro Washington Deaf Community

is pretty much scattered.

In an interview published in the Parade pull out

section, Marlee Matlin said there are so many

different terms that describe the deaf –

hearing impaired, hard of hearing, hearing loss.

This week’s ASL video in youtube

A JOB INTERVIEW

This is a true story. DeafDigest will not mention

the person’s name or location to save that person

embarrassment.

This deaf person applied for a job at an agency

serving the deaf. That deaf person is skilled in

signing ASL, and also skilled in understanding ASL.

That person did not get the job. Why? Because

he required CART services during the interview.

It was an insult to the interview panel because

there already was an interpreter.

So, if you are looking for a job, just be careful

with requesting accommodations to make sure it is

appropriate.

Lip reading tale

A hearing friend was introducing his friend to a deaf man

The deaf person thought the hearing friend said:

This is Ape

The hearing person actually said:

This is Abe

This week’s ASL video in youtube

A DEAF CHARACTER IN A COMIC BOOK MOVIE

When we watch comic book movies, we must realize

that all of these characters are hearing.

But we had one deaf character in a movie about

10 years ago.

It was Maya Lopez, who played a deaf character

named Echo who fought bad people.

The movie was based on a Marvel Comics series.

COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series

It is the beginning of a new school year, and many CART captioners are

beginning new assignments. Some students are using CART for the very first

time.

Once again, “CART” stands for “Communication Access Realtime Translation.”

Many students and professors will be curious about this service. If a

student is comfortable disclosing his or her use of CART to the rest of

the class, it is an opportunity to explain what CART is to people who have

never seen CART.

Before using CART in the classroom, everyone involved should have a solid

understanding of what will take place. These are a couple questions that

need to be answered: Will I be using remote CART or onsite CART? Will I be

provided note files of the classes by the CART captioner?

Before the school year begins, it is sometimes a good idea to have someone

from the disabilities services office, the CART captioner, and the user of

CART services sit down and discuss everyone’s expectations.

The disabilities services office will expect the user to notify the CART

captioner promptly if the user is not able to attend class for some

reason. The user will expect the CART captioner to show up on time and

ready to provide services.

CART users should realize that the CART captioners will be blocking out

the time periods for their classes for the entire semester. If a CART user

cancels the captioner’s services by deciding he or she no longer needs

services or by dropping a class, the CART captioner may have already

turned down other assignments and may be losing that income.

News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:

The Heritage Foundation is a think tank. Is this

foundation sensitive to the needs of the disabled, the

deaf included?

Heritage has opposed the ADA amendments for

conservative reasons of their own.

They are saying workplace fairness for the

disabled and the deaf is too expensive. Heritage,

by the way, has historically opposed the ADA

from Day One.

Anyway, they are vigorously fighting the

ADA amendments right now.

News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:

DeafDigest dedicates this edition to McCay Vernon,

not deaf, who founded the Deaf Graduate programs at

Western Maryland College (now McDaniel College).

He did not just teach classes but reached out,

making deaf-related contributions in Psychology,

Mental Health, Counseling and other areas. A

colleague said he was the first person to really

start pushing for Civil Rights for Deaf people

(hint – many years BEFORE we dared to think of ADA).

People came to him for advice and counsel and he has

steered many of them towards successful deaf-related

careers. He always made deaf people feel good about

themselves. As a matter of appropriate timing, he

passed away on the day of the 50th anniversary of

Martin Luther King, Jr.!

