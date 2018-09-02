DeafDigest Blue – September 2, 2018
Blue Edition
Dedication
DeafDigest dedicates this edition to Gerald
Burstein, Riverside, CA that departed us.
Better known as Bummy, he was a legend, a man
of many skills and talents over the years.
His long list of accomplishments would not do
justice to him, simply known as the Legend!
Top stories about the deaf:
First-year medical students at the University of Rochester
are learning about deaf culture. This is part of a new
plan to help new doctors relate to deaf patients.
The College of Southern Nevada has welcomed its first
group of sign language and interpreting students.
Deaf people of Ireland are upset over poor TV coverage
of National Anthem in sign language during a big
national athletic event and of the Pope’s visit.
The Montgomery County Public Libraries (suburb of
Washington, DC) is working with the Maryland
State Library to gather feedback from the
deaf community to set up a web site on
Deaf Culture Digital Library. Hope it all works
out because the Metro Washington Deaf Community
is pretty much scattered.
In an interview published in the Parade pull out
section, Marlee Matlin said there are so many
different terms that describe the deaf –
hearing impaired, hard of hearing, hearing loss.
This week’s ASL video in youtube
A JOB INTERVIEW
This is a true story. DeafDigest will not mention
the person’s name or location to save that person
embarrassment.
This deaf person applied for a job at an agency
serving the deaf. That deaf person is skilled in
signing ASL, and also skilled in understanding ASL.
That person did not get the job. Why? Because
he required CART services during the interview.
It was an insult to the interview panel because
there already was an interpreter.
So, if you are looking for a job, just be careful
with requesting accommodations to make sure it is
appropriate.
Lip reading tale
A hearing friend was introducing his friend to a deaf man
The deaf person thought the hearing friend said:
This is Ape
The hearing person actually said:
This is Abe
This week’s ASL video in youtube
A DEAF CHARACTER IN A COMIC BOOK MOVIE
When we watch comic book movies, we must realize
that all of these characters are hearing.
But we had one deaf character in a movie about
10 years ago.
It was Maya Lopez, who played a deaf character
named Echo who fought bad people.
The movie was based on a Marvel Comics series.
COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series
It is the beginning of a new school year, and many CART captioners are
beginning new assignments. Some students are using CART for the very first
time.
Once again, “CART” stands for “Communication Access Realtime Translation.”
Many students and professors will be curious about this service. If a
student is comfortable disclosing his or her use of CART to the rest of
the class, it is an opportunity to explain what CART is to people who have
never seen CART.
Before using CART in the classroom, everyone involved should have a solid
understanding of what will take place. These are a couple questions that
need to be answered: Will I be using remote CART or onsite CART? Will I be
provided note files of the classes by the CART captioner?
Before the school year begins, it is sometimes a good idea to have someone
from the disabilities services office, the CART captioner, and the user of
CART services sit down and discuss everyone’s expectations.
The disabilities services office will expect the user to notify the CART
captioner promptly if the user is not able to attend class for some
reason. The user will expect the CART captioner to show up on time and
ready to provide services.
CART users should realize that the CART captioners will be blocking out
the time periods for their classes for the entire semester. If a CART user
cancels the captioner’s services by deciding he or she no longer needs
services or by dropping a class, the CART captioner may have already
turned down other assignments and may be losing that income.
News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:
The Heritage Foundation is a think tank. Is this
foundation sensitive to the needs of the disabled, the
deaf included?
Heritage has opposed the ADA amendments for
conservative reasons of their own.
They are saying workplace fairness for the
disabled and the deaf is too expensive. Heritage,
by the way, has historically opposed the ADA
from Day One.
Anyway, they are vigorously fighting the
ADA amendments right now.
News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:
DeafDigest dedicates this edition to McCay Vernon,
not deaf, who founded the Deaf Graduate programs at
Western Maryland College (now McDaniel College).
He did not just teach classes but reached out,
making deaf-related contributions in Psychology,
Mental Health, Counseling and other areas. A
colleague said he was the first person to really
start pushing for Civil Rights for Deaf people
(hint – many years BEFORE we dared to think of ADA).
People came to him for advice and counsel and he has
steered many of them towards successful deaf-related
careers. He always made deaf people feel good about
themselves. As a matter of appropriate timing, he
passed away on the day of the 50th anniversary of
Martin Luther King, Jr.!
