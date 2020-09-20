DeafDigest Blue – September 20, 2020
Blue Edition
Top stories about the deaf:
Every deaf person knows the difference between
subtitles and closed captions – but – explaining
the differences could be difficult. An article
said subtitles converts sound from one language
into another language; captions show words
spoken on screen (English to English). At this
point, the rest is too technical. Bottom line
– we basically understand what the actors are
saying on the screen.
……….
Shafil Irsaz Ali is deaf and is the foreman with
the Abbas Engineering, a factory that produces
metal parts. He said he got the job because of
his superior knowledge and skills that his
hearing employees don’t have. He also said that
some employees laugh at his sign language
and gestures, that he chose to ignore.
……….
A deaf person said that captions meets his
basic accommodation needs? What about
interpreting? Is that also a basic
accommodation need on the same level as
captions?
……..
David Del Pizzo, who is deaf, has been appointed to the
Foxboro (MA) Commission on Disability.
………
Confusion between VRS and VRI. Same thing?
No. And for that reason, a workshop is taking
place to clarify the difference between
VRS and VRI. Just keep in mind that deaf
people LOVE VRS and HATE VRI.
weekly DeafDigest Blue & Gold editions:
http://deafdigest.com/ (updated every Monday)
This week’s ASL video in youtube
SCARY GESTURES AT DOCTOR’S OFFICE
A deaf man brought his hearing wife to the
doctor’s office for a routine operation.
The wife entered the operating room and
the door was shut. The deaf man had to wait
outside.
Suddenly a medical assistant came out of
the room (but quickly shut the door). She
was gesturing with another medical assistant.
It was not sign language but the gestures looked
like if the wife had problems during the
operation.
Hearing people in the waiting room could
hear the conversation. Deaf person in the
waiting room was scared something serious
happened to the wife.
Fortunately the operation was fine.
This week’s ASL video in youtube:
Lip reading tale
A hearing person was introducing a friend to a deaf person
The deaf person thought the hearing person said:
This is Bob Class
The hearing person actually said:
This is Bob Glass
This week’s ASL video in youtube
PERFECT SPEECH DEAF PERSON PREFER INTERPRETER
Many perfect-speech deaf persons prefer
interpreters to speak out for them.
These hearing people can easily understand
the perfect-speech deaf people?
Why interpreter?
A perfect-speech deaf person said that
interpreters prevent misunderstandings.
This is a strange explanation.
This week’s ASL video in youtube:
COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series
Since there are no punctuation keys on the steno keyboard, another piece
of punctuation that can be misstroked is the question mark. Many
stenocaptioners use the steno “STPH” for the question mark. That is also
the same steno for the phonetic sound “sn.”
The “S” must be depressed by the little finger on the left hand, which is
many captioners’ weakest finger, so sometimes captioners can miss it or
not totally depress it. In that case, you can end up with just an “N” or
“TPH” in steno.
That is the same steno that many captioners use for the word “in.” I have
seen captioners have the word “in” floating in captioning when what they
actually desired was a question mark.
In your caption viewing, if you see a sentence that is grammatically a
question that has the word “in” at the end and it doesn’t seem to make
sense, try to mentally replace “in” with a question mark. It might help to
make sense.
An example of this would be:
“Why did you start your presentation in it is too late to finish today.”
This should read:
“Why did you start your presentation? It is too late to finish today.”
News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:
The Gulf Coast Claims Facility is where the oil spill
victims could file claims for costs and damages.
Are interpreters available for deaf claimants?
The facilities administrator said there is a TTY and email.
The administrator, however, sidestepped the interpreting
question.
note – a big hint
White House would not use an interpreter during
Covid-19 briefings until ordered to do so by
a federal judge!
News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:
A deaf factory employee at Sikorsky Aircraft has
filed a lawsuit for two reasons – demotion and
no interpreter during hearings.
