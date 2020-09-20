DeafDigest Blue – September 20, 2020

Blue Edition

Serving the Deaf Community since 1996; 23rd year

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Employment ads web site:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Last week’s ASL Videos in youtube:

This week’s ASL videos in youtube:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Top stories about the deaf:

Every deaf person knows the difference between

subtitles and closed captions – but – explaining

the differences could be difficult. An article

said subtitles converts sound from one language

into another language; captions show words

spoken on screen (English to English). At this

point, the rest is too technical. Bottom line

– we basically understand what the actors are

saying on the screen.

……….

Shafil Irsaz Ali is deaf and is the foreman with

the Abbas Engineering, a factory that produces

metal parts. He said he got the job because of

his superior knowledge and skills that his

hearing employees don’t have. He also said that

some employees laugh at his sign language

and gestures, that he chose to ignore.

……….

A deaf person said that captions meets his

basic accommodation needs? What about

interpreting? Is that also a basic

accommodation need on the same level as

captions?

……..

David Del Pizzo, who is deaf, has been appointed to the

Foxboro (MA) Commission on Disability.

………

Confusion between VRS and VRI. Same thing?

No. And for that reason, a workshop is taking

place to clarify the difference between

VRS and VRI. Just keep in mind that deaf

people LOVE VRS and HATE VRI.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

READ WHAT THEY SAY

Unlock the phone with CapTel® Captioned Telephone! CapTel shows

word-for-word captions of everything a caller says over the phone, letting

you read everything that they say – Like captions on TV – for the phone!

Captions are provided at no cost to the user, with no monthly fees or

contracts required. For more information or to order call 1-800-233-9130

For more info about CapTel, email: sales@weitbrecht.com

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

CapTel® Captioned Telephone – See What Everyone is Talking About!

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

weekly DeafDigest Blue & Gold editions:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

This week’s ASL video in youtube

SCARY GESTURES AT DOCTOR’S OFFICE

A deaf man brought his hearing wife to the

doctor’s office for a routine operation.

The wife entered the operating room and

the door was shut. The deaf man had to wait

outside.

Suddenly a medical assistant came out of

the room (but quickly shut the door). She

was gesturing with another medical assistant.

It was not sign language but the gestures looked

like if the wife had problems during the

operation.

Hearing people in the waiting room could

hear the conversation. Deaf person in the

waiting room was scared something serious

happened to the wife.

Fortunately the operation was fine.

This week’s ASL video in youtube:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Lip reading tale

A hearing person was introducing a friend to a deaf person

The deaf person thought the hearing person said:

This is Bob Class

The hearing person actually said:

This is Bob Glass

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

This week’s ASL video in youtube

PERFECT SPEECH DEAF PERSON PREFER INTERPRETER

Many perfect-speech deaf persons prefer

interpreters to speak out for them.

These hearing people can easily understand

the perfect-speech deaf people?

Why interpreter?

A perfect-speech deaf person said that

interpreters prevent misunderstandings.

This is a strange explanation.

This week’s ASL video in youtube:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series

Since there are no punctuation keys on the steno keyboard, another piece

of punctuation that can be misstroked is the question mark. Many

stenocaptioners use the steno “STPH” for the question mark. That is also

the same steno for the phonetic sound “sn.”

The “S” must be depressed by the little finger on the left hand, which is

many captioners’ weakest finger, so sometimes captioners can miss it or

not totally depress it. In that case, you can end up with just an “N” or

“TPH” in steno.

That is the same steno that many captioners use for the word “in.” I have

seen captioners have the word “in” floating in captioning when what they

actually desired was a question mark.

In your caption viewing, if you see a sentence that is grammatically a

question that has the word “in” at the end and it doesn’t seem to make

sense, try to mentally replace “in” with a question mark. It might help to

make sense.

An example of this would be:

“Why did you start your presentation in it is too late to finish today.”

This should read:

“Why did you start your presentation? It is too late to finish today.”

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Gallaudet men’s basketball history book for sale

If you have any questions, please email kevin.kovacs@gallaudet.edu

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

For postings, announcements and employment ad rates,

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:

The Gulf Coast Claims Facility is where the oil spill

victims could file claims for costs and damages.

Are interpreters available for deaf claimants?

The facilities administrator said there is a TTY and email.

The administrator, however, sidestepped the interpreting

question.

note – a big hint

White House would not use an interpreter during

Covid-19 briefings until ordered to do so by

a federal judge!

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:

A deaf factory employee at Sikorsky Aircraft has

filed a lawsuit for two reasons – demotion and

no interpreter during hearings.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

for sub/unsub options, go to deafdigest.com

Employment ads web site is at:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

DeafDigest

Copyright 2020 by Barry Strassler, DeafDigest.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-