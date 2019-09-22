DeafDigest Blue – September 22, 2019
Blue Edition
http://deafdigest.com/ – updated every Monday
Serving the Deaf Community since 1996; 23rd year
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Employment ads web site:
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Last week’s ASL Videos in youtube:
This week’s ASL videos in youtube:
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Top stories about the deaf:
An activist in Kenya said that sign language
could reduce unfairness to the deaf
ADA rules on web captions are confusing.
Said a ADA consultant:
There are no enforceable legal standards that dictate
web accessibility
Dubai has been praised by advocates for pushing
employers to hire the deaf.
During a job interview, could the employer
ask questions about job applicant’s deafness?
According to ADA, no – and also according to
Section 60 of the Equality Act 2010 (Equality
Act, Great Britain), again, no!
More hospitals have been warned by ADA advocacy
group that they will be facing more ADA lawsuits
if they don’t get their act together!
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
READ WHAT THEY SAY
Unlock the phone with CapTel® Captioned Telephone! CapTel shows
word-for-word captions of everything a caller says over the phone, letting
you read everything that they say – Like captions on TV – for the phone!
Captions are provided at no cost to the user, with no monthly fees or
contracts required. For more information or to order call 1-800-233-9130
V/TTY or visit http://www.weitbrecht.com/captel.html
For more info about CapTel or any of the many assistive listening devices
we offer, email: mailto:sales@weitbrecht.com
Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!
CapTel® Captioned Telephone – See What Everyone is Talking About!
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
weekly DeafDigest Blue & Gold editions:
http://deafdigest.com/ (updated every Monday)
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
This week’s ASL video in youtube
SIGN LANGUAGE ACTORS
In hearing movies, the best actors know how to make
themselves “invisible” while changing themselves to
the movies’ roles.
When we watch a movie of a hearing actor that play
a deaf role and use bad ASL, we know it is a fake.
How could a great hearing actor play a perfect
deaf role? They must be a Coda that is fluent in ASL
or a certified ASL interpreter that has a RID certificate.
If the actor is not a Coda or an interpreter then we
suspect the acting is fake.
This week’s ASL video in youtube:
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Lip reading tale
A deaf outdoorsman was talking about the outdoors
with his hearing friend, also an outdoorsman.
The deaf person thought the hearing person said:
There is a lot of booze out there
The hearing person actually said:
There is a lot of moose out there
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
This week’s ASL video in youtube
A DANGEROUS SIGN LANGUAGE
What is a dangerous Sign Language? A long time
ago, three deaf friends, using ASL, was in a hot
debate.
One of them was signing wildly, showing his
disagreement about some issues in the debate.
His hand slammed on a coffee table in a
friend’s home, and broke it!
Very embarrassing for everyone. So, is
sign language really dangerous?
This week’s ASL video in youtube:
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series
The FCC is currently in the process of seeking updated information
on the closed captioning of video clips delivered by Internet protocol (“IP”).
The Commission has already imposed closed captioning requirements on the owners,
providers, and distributors of IP-delivered video programming. They had initially
determined that the IP closed captioning rules initially should apply to full-length
programming and not to video clips or outtakes. However, consumer groups filed
a petition for reconsideration of this issue.
Now the FCC is asking for comments on the current state of captioning of IP-delivered
video clips. Among the questions they are asking are: “What portion of IP-delivered
video clips generally, and IP-delivered news clips specifically, are captioned?
Has the availability of captioned versions of such clips been increasing? What
is the quality of the captioning on IP-delivered video clips?”
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
For postings, announcements and employment ad rates,
please email mailto:barry@deafdigest.com
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:
A tale of two bills on Capitol Hill:
– HR 3101 – would require captions on anything
that is on the internet. Status – pending.
– HR 3200 – would give doctors authority to make
infant hearing decisions, meaning forcing CI on
them. Status – struggle between pro-CI and anti-CI
factions
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:
Drama critics and musical critics are saying this about
deaf actors in a Deaf West production. That deaf
actors have a great sense of musical anticipation
while performing on stage!
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
for sub/unsub options, go to deafdigest.com
Employment ads web site is at:
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
DeafDigest
Copyright 2019 by Barry Strassler, DeafDigest.
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-