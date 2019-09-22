DeafDigest Blue – September 22, 2019

Top stories about the deaf:

An activist in Kenya said that sign language

could reduce unfairness to the deaf

ADA rules on web captions are confusing.

Said a ADA consultant:

There are no enforceable legal standards that dictate

web accessibility

Dubai has been praised by advocates for pushing

employers to hire the deaf.

During a job interview, could the employer

ask questions about job applicant’s deafness?

According to ADA, no – and also according to

Section 60 of the Equality Act 2010 (Equality

Act, Great Britain), again, no!

More hospitals have been warned by ADA advocacy

group that they will be facing more ADA lawsuits

if they don’t get their act together!

SIGN LANGUAGE ACTORS

In hearing movies, the best actors know how to make

themselves “invisible” while changing themselves to

the movies’ roles.

When we watch a movie of a hearing actor that play

a deaf role and use bad ASL, we know it is a fake.

How could a great hearing actor play a perfect

deaf role? They must be a Coda that is fluent in ASL

or a certified ASL interpreter that has a RID certificate.

If the actor is not a Coda or an interpreter then we

suspect the acting is fake.

Lip reading tale

A deaf outdoorsman was talking about the outdoors

with his hearing friend, also an outdoorsman.

The deaf person thought the hearing person said:

There is a lot of booze out there

The hearing person actually said:

There is a lot of moose out there

A DANGEROUS SIGN LANGUAGE

What is a dangerous Sign Language? A long time

ago, three deaf friends, using ASL, was in a hot

debate.

One of them was signing wildly, showing his

disagreement about some issues in the debate.

His hand slammed on a coffee table in a

friend’s home, and broke it!

Very embarrassing for everyone. So, is

sign language really dangerous?

COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series

The FCC is currently in the process of seeking updated information

on the closed captioning of video clips delivered by Internet protocol (“IP”).

The Commission has already imposed closed captioning requirements on the owners,

providers, and distributors of IP-delivered video programming. They had initially

determined that the IP closed captioning rules initially should apply to full-length

programming and not to video clips or outtakes. However, consumer groups filed

a petition for reconsideration of this issue.

Now the FCC is asking for comments on the current state of captioning of IP-delivered

video clips. Among the questions they are asking are: “What portion of IP-delivered

video clips generally, and IP-delivered news clips specifically, are captioned?

Has the availability of captioned versions of such clips been increasing? What

is the quality of the captioning on IP-delivered video clips?”

News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:

A tale of two bills on Capitol Hill:

– HR 3101 – would require captions on anything

that is on the internet. Status – pending.

– HR 3200 – would give doctors authority to make

infant hearing decisions, meaning forcing CI on

them. Status – struggle between pro-CI and anti-CI

factions

News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:

Drama critics and musical critics are saying this about

deaf actors in a Deaf West production. That deaf

actors have a great sense of musical anticipation

while performing on stage!

