DeafDigest Blue – September 24, 2017

Top stories about the deaf:

New Mexico School for the Deaf signed an agreement with

the state Department of Health on working together with

the Early Hearing Detection and Intervention program.

Oregon State University are saying they have made

giant strides towards gene therapy for deaf patients.

Something to do with tinkering with a large hearing-

essential protein.

A big issue among deaf prisoners in Texas is that

they cannot use the TTY machines for one simple

reason – it is so obsolete that practically no one

uses it any more!

Scientists are always looking for deafness connections

between deaf humans and animals. Barn owl has been

studied because this bird does not become deaf

while getting older. A team at University of Oldenburg in Germany wants to know why there is no such a

thing as a “Deaf Owl”!

Nevada State University is beginning a new interpreter

training program – with the goal of providing the

Las Vegas deaf community with enough interpreters.

This week’s ASL video in youtube

CAPTIONS ON UNITED AIRLINES

United Airlines that fly to Europe have captions

on some of their movies.

This is great – but what is not so great is

that most of their movies are not captioned.

Hearing people have more choices with their

movies; deaf choices are limited.

Lip reading tale

A woman passed by while a deaf man was chatting

with a hearing man.

The deaf man thought the hearing man said:

This is truth

The hearing man actually said:

This is Ruth

This week’s ASL video in youtube

WORDS VERY EASY TO LIPREAD

A deaf person walking his dog can easily

lipread a little hearing girl asking:

Can I pet him?

If the little hearing girl said something

different, just forget it!

COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series

One of the most important pieces of equipment that every stenocaptioner owns is a steno machine. The machines that broadcast captioners and CART captioners use are the same machines that court reporters use.

Most people have seen pictures or videos of a court reporter’s machine on TV or in the movies. You probably have seen paper coming out that may look like adding machine tape to some people.

Most new steno machines do not use paper. All the steno note information can now be stored electronically. Captioners really have no need for the paper notes, but some court reporters still insist on having the paper notes to maintain as their permanent record. The steno notes can be displayed on most steno machines and printed out if desired.

Captioners may have the same sorts of feelings about their steno machines as other people have about their cars. Some people upgrade every couple of years and want the latest and greatest with all the bells and whistles, while others keep theirs for years and just hate to part with them even when they have “lots of miles” on them.

News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:

Do the deaf have better taste than the hearing?

Do not know, declares DeafDigest – but this was

the issue brought up by writer Tim Carman, not

deaf, in the Restaurant Section of the Washington

City Paper, September 21st edition.

DeafDigest editor has a vice – fondness for

fine food at pricey restaurants. That being

said – there are many hearing diners that do not

know the difference between a great hamburger

and a bad hamburger – but – the same goes for

many deaf diners!

In other words, ability to hear or the lack

of it has nothing to do with determining the

quality of food – only the discriminating

tongue would.

News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:

DeafDigest dedicates this edition to John Thomas Wheeler,

who departed us. A former resident of Huntsville, Alabama

and a former student at Alabama School for the Deaf, he

was an aeronautical engineer with the NASA. His list of

accomplishments is long, too much for this column.

Said an acquaintance:

He was a very bright and hard working man. Many respected him.

