DeafDigest Blue – September 27, 2020

Serving the Deaf Community since 1996; 23rd year

This week's ASL videos in youtube:

Top stories about the deaf:

A deaf community advocate said:

In most cases, deaf people at stores and shops could

not be assisted because there was no one who could

communicate with them

There are stores that are deaf-friendly and

stores that are not. DeafDigest editor simply

avoids deaf-unfriendly stores!

……….

A group of deaf people are being trained in

New Zealand to become first responders –

meaning they come to the rescue of hearing

people in need of attention.

……….

Joe, who owns a carpentry business in Tulsa, OK

(Erwin Custom Woodworks) was featured in a

newspaper story. His last name was not

mentioned in the story. He said that he

likes to fix things.

……..

Engineer Saad Bhamla said he has come up with

a hearing aid from off-the-shelf electronic

parts that would only cost $1.00. A spokesperson

from Cochlear Center for Hearing and Public

Health at Johns Hopkins said it is legitimate.

………

A group of interpreters hosted an event at

University of Connecticut to address issues

of mental health and suicide prevention among

the deaf.

This week’s ASL video in youtube

NOT UNDERSTANDING A TRAGEDY

There was a tragedy at one apartment

building. The deaf man saw people running

up and down the hall. He also saw a woman

crying and slamming her fists on the floor.

The cops and EMT people were also running

up and down the hall.

Hearing neighbors saw it all and knew

what was going on.

The deaf person, seeing it all, did not

know what was going on – because no one

told him that someone died.

This week's ASL video in youtube:

Lip reading tale

A hearing friend was introducing a friend to his deaf

friend.

The deaf person thought the hearing person said:

This is Bob Happens

The hearing person actually said:

This is Bob Hopkins

DEAF CULTURE BOOKS?

How many Deaf Culture books have been printed?

Don’t know. Maybe 1,000 or maybe 5,000? Hard to say.

A hearing chef said he has his own library at

home of 4,000 different cookbooks!

A deaf person told DeafDigest editor that he has

a big home library of Deaf Culture books. He is always

buying new Deaf Culture books all the time. Does

he have 5,000 Deaf Culture books?

Good question!

COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series

Another piece of punctuation that many captioners use is a set of dashes.

Many captioners use these either to indicate an interruption or change or

thought by the speaker or to indicate that they are rewriting something

that they realized they misstroked or misheard.

Since there are no punctuation keys on the steno keyboard, different

captioners may use different symbols to designate the dashes. Some

stenocaptioners use the steno strokes “OE/OE.” For some captioners, this

can also be close to the words “oh” or “owe.”

If you ever see the word “oh” or “owe” and it doesn’t make sense in

context, try to mentally replace it with a set of dashes and see if it

makes sense.

Some examples of this would be:

Are you sure that owe did that really happen?

She was the oh she was the only one who arrived on time.

It was an event for oh owe it was an event sponsored by the City.

These should read:

Are you sure that — did that really happen?

She was the — she was the only one who arrived on time.

It was an event for — it was an event sponsored by the City.

Gallaudet men’s basketball history book for sale

If you have any questions, please email kevin.kovacs@gallaudet.edu

News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:

One of the nation’s last surviving manual bookbinding

businesses was deaf owned, the Atlantic Bookbinding Company

in Atlantic, Iowa.

It was owned by Soren Petersen, who has been in the field

for 50 years. He is closing the shop at the end of this

month, weary of these 12-14 hour, 6 days a week grind.

News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:

Which is better – Cued Speech or Lipreading? This

was the debate that was conducted on a British

deaf chat group!

