DeafDigest Blue – September 27, 2020

Top stories about the deaf:
A deaf community advocate said:
In most cases, deaf people at stores and shops could
not be assisted because there was no one who could
communicate with them
There are stores that are deaf-friendly and
stores that are not. DeafDigest editor simply
avoids deaf-unfriendly stores!
……….
A group of deaf people are being trained in
New Zealand to become first responders –
meaning they come to the rescue of hearing
people in need of attention.
……….
Joe, who owns a carpentry business in Tulsa, OK
(Erwin Custom Woodworks) was featured in a
newspaper story. His last name was not
mentioned in the story. He said that he
likes to fix things.
……..
Engineer Saad Bhamla said he has come up with
a hearing aid from off-the-shelf electronic
parts that would only cost $1.00. A spokesperson
from Cochlear Center for Hearing and Public
Health at Johns Hopkins said it is legitimate.
………
A group of interpreters hosted an event at
University of Connecticut to address issues
of mental health and suicide prevention among
the deaf.
NOT UNDERSTANDING A TRAGEDY
NOT UNDERSTANDING A TRAGEDY
There was a tragedy at one apartment
building. The deaf man saw people running
up and down the hall. He also saw a woman
crying and slamming her fists on the floor.
The cops and EMT people were also running
up and down the hall.
Hearing neighbors saw it all and knew
what was going on.
The deaf person, seeing it all, did not
know what was going on – because no one
told him that someone died.
NOT UNDERSTANDING A TRAGEDY
Lip reading tale
A hearing friend was introducing a friend to his deaf
friend.
The deaf person thought the hearing person said:
This is Bob Happens
The hearing person actually said:
This is Bob Hopkins
DEAF CULTURE BOOKS?
How many Deaf Culture books have been printed?
Don’t know. Maybe 1,000 or maybe 5,000? Hard to say.
A hearing chef said he has his own library at
home of 4,000 different cookbooks!
A deaf person told DeafDigest editor that he has
a big home library of Deaf Culture books. He is always
buying new Deaf Culture books all the time. Does
he have 5,000 Deaf Culture books?
Good question!
DEAF CULTURE BOOKS?
COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series
Another piece of punctuation that many captioners use is a set of dashes.
Many captioners use these either to indicate an interruption or change or
thought by the speaker or to indicate that they are rewriting something
that they realized they misstroked or misheard.
Since there are no punctuation keys on the steno keyboard, different
captioners may use different symbols to designate the dashes. Some
stenocaptioners use the steno strokes “OE/OE.” For some captioners, this
can also be close to the words “oh” or “owe.”
If you ever see the word “oh” or “owe” and it doesn’t make sense in
context, try to mentally replace it with a set of dashes and see if it
makes sense.
Some examples of this would be:
Are you sure that owe did that really happen?
She was the oh she was the only one who arrived on time.
It was an event for oh owe it was an event sponsored by the City.
These should read:
Are you sure that — did that really happen?
She was the — she was the only one who arrived on time.
It was an event for — it was an event sponsored by the City.
News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:
One of the nation’s last surviving manual bookbinding
businesses was deaf owned, the Atlantic Bookbinding Company
in Atlantic, Iowa.
It was owned by Soren Petersen, who has been in the field
for 50 years. He is closing the shop at the end of this
month, weary of these 12-14 hour, 6 days a week grind.
News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:
Which is better – Cued Speech or Lipreading? This
was the debate that was conducted on a British
deaf chat group!
