DeafDigest Blue – September 29, 2019

Top stories about the deaf:

The International Day of Sign Languages took

place this week, honoring world wide’s 300

recognized sign languages, including ASL.

Vodafone Qatar, a telecommunications provider,

will staff sign language employees in

all of their stores in the country. It does

not mean employees that are deaf, just

hearing employees that know sign language.

The “Models of Diversity” catwalk took place

in London; one of the models is Ryan Trimmings.

He is deaf and the audience gave him a very loud

applause.

A new novel is out on the market – Emerald City.

Pretty much includes all the good and all the

bad things in Deaf Culture and in Deaf Community.

All fiction.

There is a fear that Judge L. Steven Grasz, a

recent presidential appointee, will cut down

on movie captions for the deaf moviegoers.

READ WHAT THEY SAY

MANY PAST DEAF PRINTERS LOVED TO READ BOOKS

Many years ago, printing was a popular job for the deaf.

Many deaf people earned good income and good living working

as printers.

Many of these deaf printers worked as linotype operators.

And some of them loved their jobs even though they had to

sit on a chair all day.

Why? Because they can read the material that they are typing

for the newspapers. At home, they read books because they enjoyed

reading!

Lip reading tale

A woman passed by a deaf person and hearing

person chatting in the hallway.

The deaf person thought hearing person said:

This is Dex

The hearing person actually said:

This is Tess

SIGNAL FREQUENCIES MAKING TWO DEAF PEOPLE CRAZY

Two deaf people lived in their own apartments.

Both apartments were near each other. These two deaf

people were not friends with each other.

Both bought their own wireless doorbell signalers.

Lamps in their apartments will flash when someone

presses on the door buttons.

Unfortunately for them, their signalers were on

the same frequency. When someone rings at one

apartment, the other apartment will flash signals.

Same thing with another apartment.

It drove both people crazy. They were angry at

each other and blamed each other for buying the

same doorbell model. It went on for several weeks

until one of them “gave up” by going to the

dealer to have the frequency changed.

COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series

As a CART captioner, I find that in certain circumstances one of the

hardest things for me is hearing and understanding what people are saying.

Sometimes people with a hearing loss don’t realize that there are

situations where people with normal hearing do not hear or understand a

speaker.

If a speaker turns his or her back on you or if someone next to you

coughs, sneezes, or laughs, it can be impossible for someone with normal

hearing to hear every word that is said.

In a classroom setting, it can be difficult to get the students to speak

up to be heard. Sometimes they intentionally want to speak softly so that

no one will hear them make a mistake, or they may be shy and not want to

be embarrassed.

Another problem can be when the CART captioner is sitting in a position

where it is difficult to hear. The CART captioner may be positioned in the

corner of the room, and if the acoustics are not good, the captioner may

not hear or understand what is going on.

There can also be noises outside of the room that interfere with hearing.

Construction might be going on, and these would be sounds the captioner

would have to try to block out in order to hear the speakers.

If you find your CART captioner using “(inaudible)” frequently during an

event or if you find that what is coming up on the screen does not make

sense, you might want to ask the speakers if they would please speak up.

News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:

Last week DeafDigest mentioned HR 3200, a

bill on Capitol Hill, which would give doctors

the authority to make infant hearing decisions,

meaning forcing CI on them, and that there is a

struggle between pro-CI and anti-CI factions.

Well, what about it? DeafDigest does not

recommend HR 3200 as a bed time reading material.

Why? This bill is over 1,000 pages. Complained

Rep. Bill Posey, R-FL:

it takes congressmen few days to read and to

understand what CI and deafness is all about

News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:

The Nine East Network, a local service agency, has been

selected by the Vermont Agency of Education to take

care of the educational needs of the deaf children

in the state, now that Austine School for the Deaf has

closed its doors.

for sub/unsub options, go to deafdigest.com

Employment ads web site is at:

