DeafDigest Blue - September 3, 2017

Barry's collections of past articles (with today's update)
-- mistake and insult
http://deafdigest.com/collections/barrys-collections/

Saturday's Deaf Picture for your surprise
http://deafdigest.com/asl-fingerspelling-vs-fsl-fingerspelling/

Top stories about the deaf:

There is a push in Utah to have the Martha Hughes Cannon
statue to be erected in Washington, DC. While she was not deaf, she pushed for the rights and needs of the deaf. She passed away in 1932. In an effort to reach out to the deaf community, the Albuquerque (NM) police offices have offered to have sit-down cup of coffee sessions with these deaf residents. Presidency College (in India) has not paid teachers of the deaf for the past four months. These teachers are angry. At the Rwanda International Trade Fair, one of the leading vendors, operating her own booth is Diane Niyonkuru. She is deaf and sells vases, clothing, jewelry, bags and other stuff. She communicates via gestures and written notes, haggling over prices. A hot issue going on a web site is about eradicating the deafness gene, hinting the burden would be on deaf parents that embrace the Deaf Culture. -+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+- -+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+- READ WHAT THEY SAY Unlock the phone with CapTelÂ® Captioned Telephone! Of course, she did not get the job. - for ASL News version with captions, please visit: http://deafdigest.com/videos/highsalarydemand/ -+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+- Lip reading tale A hearing person was talking with a deaf person The deaf person thought the hearing person said: I caught a pass (talking about football) The hearing person actually said: I caught a bass (talking about fishing) -+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+- This week's ASL video in youtube A DYING LANGUAGE AND THE DEAF PERSON The world has over 6,000 languages and linguists feel that by year 2100, there will be just 600 languages left. This is why linguists race to interview old people that speak rare languages â€“ before these people die. Some languages only have 2 or 3 speakers left. One language in Alaska and another language in Nepal only have one speaker each. And both of them are late deafened. Makes it very hard for linguists to interview them because of their deafness. - for ASL News version with captions, please visit: http://deafdigest.com/videos/dyinglanguages/ -+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+- COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR - continuing series As you are considering whether to use remote CART or onsite CART in a high school or university setting, you will find that remote CART also has many advantages. For remote CART, the student would bring a laptop into the classroom and connect via the Internet with a CART captioner who is located at some other location. There would be a microphone or microphones in the classroom so that the CART provider could hear what is going on over a phone line or Internet connection. One of the advantages of remote CART is that it is sometimes more affordable because you do not have the travel time and setup involved as you would with onsite CART. If a student is moving from classroom to classroom, sometimes remote CART is easier because the CART captioner does not have to move all of the CART equipment from one location to another location. Everything onsite is done by the student, so there is no outside person involved onsite. Another advantage is if you do not have an experienced CART captioner in your area, any CART captioner anywhere in the country could cover the assignment. This could be especially helpful in a rural area where there are no CART captioners. -+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+- For postings, announcements and employment ad rates, please email mailto:barry@deafdigest.com for Special Notes, go to the bottom of the Gold section -+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+- News of the Week - Looking Back 10 Years Ago: Are we seeing a new trend in interpreting? It is called Document Sight Translation. Already some groups are giving workshops in that new specialty. What is this all about? Not really quite sure but it may be something to do with things that we see are things that need to be interpreted. Things like medical history, a signed contract, an employment application - all need to be interpreted for the benefit of the deaf client. -+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+- News of the Week - Looking Back 5 Years Ago: The incompetent interpreter hired for the state job in Arkansas is no longer an interpreter. She has been reassigned to a job as a vocational rehabilitation counselor - in the very same agency that "hired" her. 