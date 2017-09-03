Deafdigest » Newsletter Blue, Newsletters

DeafDigest Blue – September 3, 2017 

DeafDigest Blue - September 3, 2017

Top stories about the deaf:

There is a push in Utah to have the Martha Hughes Cannon
statue to be erected in Washington, DC. While she
was not deaf, she pushed for the rights and needs
of the deaf. She passed away in 1932.

In an effort to reach out to the deaf community,
the Albuquerque (NM) police offices have
offered to have sit-down cup of coffee sessions
with these deaf residents.

Presidency College (in India) has not paid
teachers of the deaf for the past four months.
These teachers are angry.

At the Rwanda International Trade Fair, one of the
leading vendors, operating her own booth is
Diane Niyonkuru. She is deaf and sells vases,
clothing, jewelry, bags and other stuff.
She communicates via gestures and written
notes, haggling over prices.

A hot issue going on a web site is about
eradicating the deafness gene, hinting the
burden would be on deaf parents that embrace
the Deaf Culture.

This week's ASL video in youtube

HOW TO KILL A JOB INTERVIEW?

This is a true story. A national deaf organization 
was advertising for a job as a receptionist/typist.

One hearing woman, ok with her ASL signs, demanded 
a very high salary. It was almost equal to the 
deaf organization CEO's salary.

Of course, she did not get the job.

- for ASL News version with captions, please visit:
http://deafdigest.com/videos/highsalarydemand/

Lip reading tale

A hearing person was talking with a deaf person

The deaf person thought the hearing person said:
I caught a pass  (talking about football)

The hearing person actually said:
I caught a bass  (talking about fishing)

This week's ASL video in youtube

A DYING LANGUAGE AND THE DEAF PERSON 
The world has over 6,000 languages and linguists 
feel that by year 2100, there will be just 600 
languages left.

This is why linguists race to interview old 
people that speak rare languages â€“ before these 
people die.

Some languages only have 2 or 3 speakers left.

One language in Alaska and another language in 
Nepal only have one speaker each. And both of them 
are late deafened. Makes it very hard for linguists 
to interview them because of their deafness.

- for ASL News version with captions, please visit:
http://deafdigest.com/videos/dyinglanguages/

COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR - continuing series

As you are considering whether to use remote CART or onsite CART in a high 
school or university setting, you will find that remote CART also has many 
advantages.

For remote CART, the student would bring a laptop into the classroom and 
connect via the Internet with a CART captioner who is located at some 
other location. There would be a microphone or microphones in the 
classroom so that the CART provider could hear what is going on over a 
phone line or Internet connection.

One of the advantages of remote CART is that it is sometimes more 
affordable because you do not have the travel time and setup involved as 
you would with onsite CART.

If a student is moving from classroom to classroom, sometimes remote CART 
is easier because the CART captioner does not have to move all of the CART 
equipment from one location to another location. Everything onsite is done 
by the student, so there is no outside person involved onsite.

Another advantage is if you do not have an experienced CART captioner in 
your area, any CART captioner anywhere in the country could cover the 
assignment. This could be especially helpful in a rural area where there 
are no CART captioners.


News of the Week - Looking Back 10 Years Ago:

    Are we seeing a new trend in interpreting?
It is called Document Sight Translation. Already
some groups are giving workshops in that new
specialty.
    What is this all about? Not really quite sure
but it may be something to do with things that
we see are things that need to be interpreted.
    Things like medical history, a signed contract,
an employment application - all need to be
interpreted for the benefit of the deaf client.


News of the Week - Looking Back 5 Years Ago:

The incompetent interpreter hired for the state job in
Arkansas is no longer an interpreter. She has been
reassigned to a job as a vocational rehabilitation
counselor - in the very same agency that "hired" her.
Said director Bill Walker:

I believe that I made a mistake in hiring her for the
interpreter position


