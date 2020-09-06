DeafDigest Blue – September 6, 2020

Top stories about the deaf:

Russian biologist Denis Rebrikov continues to support

CRISPR genome to edit out deaf genes, wanting all

babies to be born with normal hearing. Critics

are still saying his method is not safe.

……….

The ever so controversial inventor Elon Musk,

himself a futuristic visionary, said that

his newest device – Neuralink could

fix deafness. Will it?

……….

A comment from a 911 dispatcher:

Before computers, we had to know the country,

know the roads, know how the response system

works. Even with computers today, you still

have to know the county and the roads and the

system.

What was not mentioned was knowing the

households that deaf people live in!

……..

KBS, MBC and SBS, these three major South Korean

TV networks, will be featuring sign language

interpreters during news programs.

………

Boys Town Hospital has a web site advising

people about these hearing aid extenders,

because of many cases of masks accidentally

pulling off these hearing aids without users

realizing it!

This week’s ASL video in youtube

A DEAF FATHER AND A HEARING SON

When parents are deaf, some children learn signs;

some other children don’t learn signs.

There are some Codas that wish to learn signs.

Why didn’t they learn signs from their deaf parents?

Because the deaf parents refuse to teach them signs!

Lip reading tale

A deaf person was hunting for an apartment.

The deaf person thought the apartment manager said:

We need please

The apartment manager actually said:

We need lease

This week’s ASL video in youtube

HEARING AID PROBLEMS

Many hard of hearing people have problems

with their hearing aids because of computers

inside it.

Old fashioned hearing aids were simple

to use.

New hearing aids are different; many people

struggle to set up the computer right way

with these hearing aids!

COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series

In reading through captioning errors, we have seen that because

stenocaptioners write entire words and phrases phonetically, occasionally

there may be issues with homophones, words that sound the same but are

spelled differently.

We have to also be aware that those homophones can sometimes attach to

other words and become compound words that may be a little confusing.

Examples of this would be:

Now, that’s what I call barefoot ball.

Did you seaside views of the X-ray?

It was a hardware resistant coating.

These should be:

Now, that’s what I call Bear football.

Did you see side views of the X-ray?

It was a hard, wear-resistant coating.

Gallaudet men’s basketball history book for sale

If you have any questions, please email kevin.kovacs@gallaudet.edu

News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:

DeafDigest dedicates this edition to Tony Wallace, who departed

us tragically last week.

A NTID/RIT graduate and hard of hearing, he served as a police

officer in Hoonah, Alaska, a town of 800 people 40 miles away

from Juneau.

He and a fellow police officer was shot to death while making

a police call at a residence.

At NTID/RIT, he was an All-American wrestler. And as police

officer he conducted several classes to teach the police

on how to deal with the deaf.

News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:

The New Zealand deaf community is asking that the

human rights commission order TV captions of the

upcoming Rugby World Cup matches, the #1 event

among these sports loving natives. It is akin to

the Super Bowl not being captioned!

