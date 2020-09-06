DeafDigest Blue – September 6, 2020
Blue Edition
http://deafdigest.com/ – updated every Monday
Serving the Deaf Community since 1996; 23rd year
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Employment ads web site:
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Last week’s ASL Videos in youtube:
This week’s ASL videos in youtube:
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Top stories about the deaf:
Russian biologist Denis Rebrikov continues to support
CRISPR genome to edit out deaf genes, wanting all
babies to be born with normal hearing. Critics
are still saying his method is not safe.
……….
The ever so controversial inventor Elon Musk,
himself a futuristic visionary, said that
his newest device – Neuralink could
fix deafness. Will it?
……….
A comment from a 911 dispatcher:
Before computers, we had to know the country,
know the roads, know how the response system
works. Even with computers today, you still
have to know the county and the roads and the
system.
What was not mentioned was knowing the
households that deaf people live in!
……..
KBS, MBC and SBS, these three major South Korean
TV networks, will be featuring sign language
interpreters during news programs.
………
Boys Town Hospital has a web site advising
people about these hearing aid extenders,
because of many cases of masks accidentally
pulling off these hearing aids without users
realizing it!
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
READ WHAT THEY SAY
Unlock the phone with CapTel® Captioned Telephone! CapTel shows
word-for-word captions of everything a caller says over the phone, letting
you read everything that they say – Like captions on TV – for the phone!
Captions are provided at no cost to the user, with no monthly fees or
contracts required. For more information or to order call 1-800-233-9130
V/TTY or visit http://www.weitbrecht.com/captel.html
For more info about CapTel, email: sales@weitbrecht.com
Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!
CapTel® Captioned Telephone – See What Everyone is Talking About!
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
weekly DeafDigest Blue & Gold editions:
http://deafdigest.com/ (updated every Monday)
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
This week’s ASL video in youtube
A DEAF FATHER AND A HEARING SON
When parents are deaf, some children learn signs;
some other children don’t learn signs.
There are some Codas that wish to learn signs.
Why didn’t they learn signs from their deaf parents?
Because the deaf parents refuse to teach them signs!
This week’s ASL video in youtube:
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Lip reading tale
A deaf person was hunting for an apartment.
The deaf person thought the apartment manager said:
We need please
The apartment manager actually said:
We need lease
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
This week’s ASL video in youtube
HEARING AID PROBLEMS
Many hard of hearing people have problems
with their hearing aids because of computers
inside it.
Old fashioned hearing aids were simple
to use.
New hearing aids are different; many people
struggle to set up the computer right way
with these hearing aids!
This week’s ASL video in youtube:
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series
In reading through captioning errors, we have seen that because
stenocaptioners write entire words and phrases phonetically, occasionally
there may be issues with homophones, words that sound the same but are
spelled differently.
We have to also be aware that those homophones can sometimes attach to
other words and become compound words that may be a little confusing.
Examples of this would be:
Now, that’s what I call barefoot ball.
Did you seaside views of the X-ray?
It was a hardware resistant coating.
These should be:
Now, that’s what I call Bear football.
Did you see side views of the X-ray?
It was a hard, wear-resistant coating.
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Gallaudet men’s basketball history book for sale
If you have any questions, please email kevin.kovacs@gallaudet.edu
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
For postings, announcements and employment ad rates,
please email mailto:barry@deafdigest.com
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:
DeafDigest dedicates this edition to Tony Wallace, who departed
us tragically last week.
A NTID/RIT graduate and hard of hearing, he served as a police
officer in Hoonah, Alaska, a town of 800 people 40 miles away
from Juneau.
He and a fellow police officer was shot to death while making
a police call at a residence.
At NTID/RIT, he was an All-American wrestler. And as police
officer he conducted several classes to teach the police
on how to deal with the deaf.
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:
The New Zealand deaf community is asking that the
human rights commission order TV captions of the
upcoming Rugby World Cup matches, the #1 event
among these sports loving natives. It is akin to
the Super Bowl not being captioned!
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
for sub/unsub options, go to deafdigest.com
Employment ads web site is at:
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
DeafDigest
Copyright 2020 by Barry Strassler, DeafDigest.
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-