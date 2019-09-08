DeafDigest Blue – September 8, 2019

While Matthew Johnston, a deaf Briton, was said

to be the first deaf person to serve on jury,

there were others that disagreed. They said

other deaf people served on the jury but did

not get the publicity that Johnson had.

A big college said that Student Disability

Services is one of the busiest departments

on the campus. A director said staff members

may have as many as 100 students to oversee.

Nyle DiMarco will be one of the featured

speakers during University at Buffalo’s 2019-20

Distinguished Speakers Series.

The state of Virginia is considering licensing

ASL interpreters.

The FCC has extended more time for comments

on how the quality of captions could be

improved.

PERFECT BODY LANGUAGE

A deaf woman has a good job as a hairdresser in a small

Kentucky town.

Her boss was friends with the deaf woman’s mother and knew

what deafness was all about.

This was not the reason the deaf woman was hired. The reason

was her “perfect body language” while communicating with hair salon

customers and while working on their hairs.

Many hearing women have bad body language and they were

quickly fired. Not that deaf woman!

Lip reading tale

A deaf friend was having a difficult conversation

with a hearing friend

The deaf person thought the hearing person said:

he is shoes Jeff

The hearing person actually said”

he is sous chef

A LONG HEARING JOB INTERVIEW

At a London restaurant, a hearing human resources

person and a hearing job applicant, was having a

breakfast interview. It was at a table next to

DeafDigest editor’s table.

The interview was very, very long – relaxed conversation

with questions and answers, etc.

Would this same thing happen with a deaf applicant,

an interpreter and a hearing human resources person?

Doubt it. The human resources person would probably

hurry the interview and have a short and quick breakfast!

COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series

When I speak to people about captioning, I find that many people still do

not understand the difference between offline and realtime captioning.

They think a captioner is a captioner and that all captioners do the same

thing.

There is a big difference between offline and realtime captioners. They

use totally different skills to complete their assignments.

Offline captioning is also called post-production captioning. This is the

process of adding captioning to a prerecorded show.

Realtime captioning is also called online captioning or live captioning.

This captioning is performed “live” as an event is actually happening.

There are a number of factors that add to the confusion about captioners.

One of those factors is that many companies provide both offline and

realtime captioning, but usually different people are performing these

tasks.

Another factor that is causing confusion is that sometimes people are

adding realtime captions to programs that have been prerecorded.

Unfortunately, this is not an ideal situation. Some people may find it

more cost effective, but it is not fair to the caption viewers who must

tolerate the realtime mistakes because a captioner did not have a chance

to go back and fix any errors that were made in realtime.

News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:

For many years the late Jerald Jordan, the president

of the governing body that oversees the Deaflympics,

had this boast – that Deaflympics are above international

politics.

Not any more. Taiwan is using our Deaflympics to try

to show the world they are capable of hosting international

athletic events. And China is not being represented in

today’s opening ceremony, out of anger over Dalai Lama

visiting Taiwan.

At least we, the deaf, are no longer immune to ugly

hearing politics!

News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:

North Korea friendly to the deaf? A group of deaf

people from Japan, the Netherlands and Singapore

visited the world’s most oppressive Communist

nation and was given the royal treatment! It was

part of The International Exchange Meeting

program in Pyongyang.

