DeafDigest Blue – September 9, 2018

Top stories about the deaf:

The Chinese national anthem now has an official

sign language version. In the past the signed

versions were different because of regional

signed dialects.

The public transit system in Nottinghamshire,

Great Britain, is no longer giving free passes

to the deaf. The Deaf Community isn’t too

happy about it.

Top deaf performers in Pakistan are getting together

for the nation’s first time Deaf Theater competition.

During the eighties, deaf comedienne Kathy Buckley

was hot and very popular. She has quieted down

since then – but she has resurfaced, hoping

to resurrect her career. She gave a performance at

a community college.

Jason Chessar, who is deaf, is a professional magician,

traveling all over the world to give performances.

He was featured in a British newspaper.

This week’s ASL video in youtube

A WRONG INTERPRETER

One hearing actor in Ireland was invited to a deaf

event. The host told him they will have an interpreter for

him.

The actor and the interpreter showed up at the deaf event.

But the deaf event was a flop. Why?

Because the interpreter only knew British Sign Language

while the deaf people only knew Irish Sign Language.

The host did not realize about it until it was too late!

– for ASL News version with captions, please visit:

Lip reading tale

A deaf man, who was not a baseball fan, was

chatting with a hearing man, who loved

baseball.

He was talking about Bryce Harper, the Washington

Nationals’ well known player.

The deaf man thought hearing man said:

Price will make a lot of money

The hearing man actually said:

Bryce will make a lot of money

This week’s ASL video in youtube

THESE BIG DEAF LIES

Hearing people believe in these

big deaf lies. These lies are:

– every oral person speaks perfectly

– every deaf person is skilled lipreader

– every deaf person is unemployed

– deaf people don’t need interpreters because of lipreading

– deaf people don’t need TV captions because of lipreading

– for ASL News version with captions, please visit:

COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series

If you have heard people ask how closed captioners can be so stupid to

make some of the mistakes they make, maybe those people could look at the

types of mistakes that are being made and find out if they are really the

fault of the captioner.

If a show is prerecorded, what some people do not know is that after a

captioner listens to the show and creates the captions, occasionally the

producers of the show will edit the show and make changes.

For instance, a captioner might hear the sound of cows mooing and insert

that in the caption file. After the show has been captioned, someone may

decide that that sound effect is not what is desired and may edit the show

to change it to the sound of a rooster crowing.

Because changing the audio track will not affect the video, the video and

captioning will remain the same, but now the sound will be totally

different. It will look like the captioner cannot tell the difference

between cows mooing and roosters crowing, when what really happened is

that the show was edited after the captioning was done.

Occasionally some last-minute changes in dialog are also made after the

captioners have completed their work. If a character said, “Thatâ€™s

great. Letâ€™s go,” and the captions read, “I guess we should check it

out,” that is not a mistake that the captioner made. What happened was

that someone decided to change the audio track after the captioning was

already finished. They wanted to make the comment more forceful and did

not follow through with letting the captioner know so that the captioning

could be changed.

News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:

DeafDigest has learned that at the Democratic

National Convention, there was a deaf delegate

and it was Jennifer Pfau, the president of the

Colorado Association of the Deaf.

So, the next question is – do we have

deaf delegates at the Republican National

Convention?

News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:

Agnes Farnsworth was pushed out as a volunteer

after 17 years with the Kennebec Valley Community

Action Program as a driver. Angry she filed a complaint

and the Maine Human Rights Commission said that her

deafness was the reason for the termination. The

non-profit agency has to respond to the commission

ruling.

