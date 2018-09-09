DeafDigest Blue – September 9, 2018
Top stories about the deaf:
The Chinese national anthem now has an official
sign language version. In the past the signed
versions were different because of regional
signed dialects.
The public transit system in Nottinghamshire,
Great Britain, is no longer giving free passes
to the deaf. The Deaf Community isn’t too
happy about it.
Top deaf performers in Pakistan are getting together
for the nation’s first time Deaf Theater competition.
During the eighties, deaf comedienne Kathy Buckley
was hot and very popular. She has quieted down
since then – but she has resurfaced, hoping
to resurrect her career. She gave a performance at
a community college.
Jason Chessar, who is deaf, is a professional magician,
traveling all over the world to give performances.
He was featured in a British newspaper.
This week’s ASL video in youtube
A WRONG INTERPRETER
One hearing actor in Ireland was invited to a deaf
event. The host told him they will have an interpreter for
him.
The actor and the interpreter showed up at the deaf event.
But the deaf event was a flop. Why?
Because the interpreter only knew British Sign Language
while the deaf people only knew Irish Sign Language.
The host did not realize about it until it was too late!
– for ASL News version with captions, please visit:
Lip reading tale
A deaf man, who was not a baseball fan, was
chatting with a hearing man, who loved
baseball.
He was talking about Bryce Harper, the Washington
Nationals’ well known player.
The deaf man thought hearing man said:
Price will make a lot of money
The hearing man actually said:
Bryce will make a lot of money
This week’s ASL video in youtube
THESE BIG DEAF LIES
Hearing people believe in these
big deaf lies. These lies are:
– every oral person speaks perfectly
– every deaf person is skilled lipreader
– every deaf person is unemployed
– deaf people don’t need interpreters because of lipreading
– deaf people don’t need TV captions because of lipreading
– for ASL News version with captions, please visit:
COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series
If you have heard people ask how closed captioners can be so stupid to
make some of the mistakes they make, maybe those people could look at the
types of mistakes that are being made and find out if they are really the
fault of the captioner.
If a show is prerecorded, what some people do not know is that after a
captioner listens to the show and creates the captions, occasionally the
producers of the show will edit the show and make changes.
For instance, a captioner might hear the sound of cows mooing and insert
that in the caption file. After the show has been captioned, someone may
decide that that sound effect is not what is desired and may edit the show
to change it to the sound of a rooster crowing.
Because changing the audio track will not affect the video, the video and
captioning will remain the same, but now the sound will be totally
different. It will look like the captioner cannot tell the difference
between cows mooing and roosters crowing, when what really happened is
that the show was edited after the captioning was done.
Occasionally some last-minute changes in dialog are also made after the
captioners have completed their work. If a character said, “Thatâ€™s
great. Letâ€™s go,” and the captions read, “I guess we should check it
out,” that is not a mistake that the captioner made. What happened was
that someone decided to change the audio track after the captioning was
already finished. They wanted to make the comment more forceful and did
not follow through with letting the captioner know so that the captioning
could be changed.
News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:
DeafDigest has learned that at the Democratic
National Convention, there was a deaf delegate
and it was Jennifer Pfau, the president of the
Colorado Association of the Deaf.
So, the next question is – do we have
deaf delegates at the Republican National
Convention?
News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:
Agnes Farnsworth was pushed out as a volunteer
after 17 years with the Kennebec Valley Community
Action Program as a driver. Angry she filed a complaint
and the Maine Human Rights Commission said that her
deafness was the reason for the termination. The
non-profit agency has to respond to the commission
ruling.
