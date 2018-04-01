DeafDigest Gold – April 1, 2018

Top stories about the deaf:

Christine Balaguer, who is deaf, will represent

the Philippines at the Century Tuna pageant.

She is a veteran of these Pageants, having

finished high in several past events.

The Arizona Commission for Deaf and the Hard

of Hearing is instructing the Phoenix Police

Department on how to deal with the deaf during

arrests.

Fedex is paying the price for refusing to hire

deaf applicants. The price – must release over

360,000 emails that relate to this discrimination

case. It was ordered by a federal judge.

Oklahoma School for the Deaf has named a building

on the campus to honor sSuperintendent Larry Hawkins.

This honor is great because normally such

ceremonies take place when superintendents

retire or leave their positions, and not while

they are on active duty.

A British deaf teenager was interviewed on TV.

He told the interviewer that his dream is to

be employed by Rolls Royce as an engineer when

he finishes school. The Rolls Royce executives

then gave him a private tour of the plant.

This week’s ASL video in youtube

IS ADA STRONG OR WEAK?

Is ADA strong or weak? ADA is 20 years old but

we are always having problems. Almost every week we

read in newspapers about lawsuits against doctors

and hospitals. They would not give us interpreters.

ADA is very strong if hearing people have strong

attitude and want to help the deaf. ADA is very

weak if hearing people have bad attitudes about us.

ADA strong or weak? You decide!

This week’s ASL video in youtube

This week’s ASL video in youtube

HIRING FRUSTRATIONS

Story is almost always the same over the

years. It is that a deaf CEO wants to hire the

deaf for positions in his company. But at the

end he hires the hearing instead of the deaf.

Why? Deaf discriminating against the deaf?

No. It is difficult to find qualified deaf

applicants for these jobs.

As a result, he hires the hearing. And

the Deaf Community always gets upset about

these hired hearing persons!

It is a situation no one wins.

This week’s ASL video in youtube

Rene Pellerin’s Corner:

I read a post on Facebook from a mother who is DeafBlind.

She made a medical appointment for her teenage son.

She booked the appointment during her son’s spring break from school.

She requested an interpreter for her communication access needs.

When they arrived at the medical office they waited to be called.

When they were called, the mother asked where is the interpreter?

The nurse said they had a Video Remote Interpreter on an iPad.

Bong! The mother is DeafBlind! How can she access a VRI

interpreter?

So, the appointment had to be rescheduled.

Even when the mother mentioned she is DeafBlind the medical office

didn’t grasp this.

Rene’s show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the

Deaf-Blind.

You can email him at mailto: info@renetheunstoppable.com

