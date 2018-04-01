DeafDigest Gold – April 1, 2018
Barry Strassler, Editor
Old Fogey
Rent a Friend
Last week's ASL Videos in youtube:
This week's ASL Videos in youtube:
Barry's collections of past articles (with today's update)
— purpose of towels with different colors
list of upcoming Deaf National Events
Sunday's Deaf Picture for your surprise
Top stories about the deaf:
Christine Balaguer, who is deaf, will represent
the Philippines at the Century Tuna pageant.
She is a veteran of these Pageants, having
finished high in several past events.
The Arizona Commission for Deaf and the Hard
of Hearing is instructing the Phoenix Police
Department on how to deal with the deaf during
arrests.
Fedex is paying the price for refusing to hire
deaf applicants. The price – must release over
360,000 emails that relate to this discrimination
case. It was ordered by a federal judge.
Oklahoma School for the Deaf has named a building
on the campus to honor sSuperintendent Larry Hawkins.
This honor is great because normally such
ceremonies take place when superintendents
retire or leave their positions, and not while
they are on active duty.
A British deaf teenager was interviewed on TV.
He told the interviewer that his dream is to
be employed by Rolls Royce as an engineer when
he finishes school. The Rolls Royce executives
then gave him a private tour of the plant.
IS ADA STRONG OR WEAK?
IS ADA STRONG OR WEAK?
Is ADA strong or weak? ADA is 20 years old but
we are always having problems. Almost every week we
read in newspapers about lawsuits against doctors
and hospitals. They would not give us interpreters.
ADA is very strong if hearing people have strong
attitude and want to help the deaf. ADA is very
weak if hearing people have bad attitudes about us.
ADA strong or weak? You decide!
This week's ASL video in youtube
HIRING FRUSTRATIONS
HIRING FRUSTRATIONS
Story is almost always the same over the
years. It is that a deaf CEO wants to hire the
deaf for positions in his company. But at the
end he hires the hearing instead of the deaf.
Why? Deaf discriminating against the deaf?
No. It is difficult to find qualified deaf
applicants for these jobs.
As a result, he hires the hearing. And
the Deaf Community always gets upset about
these hired hearing persons!
It is a situation no one wins.
This week's ASL video in youtube
Rene Pellerin’s Corner:
I read a post on Facebook from a mother who is DeafBlind.
She made a medical appointment for her teenage son.
She booked the appointment during her son’s spring break from school.
She requested an interpreter for her communication access needs.
When they arrived at the medical office they waited to be called.
When they were called, the mother asked where is the interpreter?
The nurse said they had a Video Remote Interpreter on an iPad.
Bong! The mother is DeafBlind! How can she access a VRI
interpreter?
So, the appointment had to be rescheduled.
Even when the mother mentioned she is DeafBlind the medical office
didn’t grasp this.
Rene’s show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the
Deaf-Blind.
You can email him at mailto:info@renetheunstoppable.com
