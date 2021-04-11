DeafDigest Gold – April 11, 2021
Top stories about the deaf:
What is a fog of communications? It is when the mask
blocks verbal, visual and social cues. This was
what one deaf activist complained in a newspaper
interview.
The Quinte West councilors in Belleville, Ontario,
are discussing the possibility of offering interpreting
services for the deaf upon demand.
The Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicles will be providing
ASL video of Operator’s License Knowledge Test.
The U.S. Department of Labor will be listening to the
public for advice on best ways to hire the deaf for
all types of jobs.
Deaf Austin Theatre will be hosting the works of
deaf artists via live streaming.
This week’s ASL video in youtube
BOUNCERS IN BARS
Many bars have bouncers. They have two roles – not allow
underage kids to enter the bars; and to keep peace in the bar
when drunk people want to fight.
Have we had any deaf bouncers? There have been several
deaf bouncers – now and in the past. DeafDigest editor knows
of two deaf bouncers – one was a 285-lb former Gallaudet
football player; the other was the famous deaf fighter
Matt Hamill!
Deaf bouncers can do their job by using gestures.
THE THREE SISTERS
Three sisters in a family were close to each other
in age. One was born deaf; the second one was born
hard of hearing; the third one was born hearing.
The deaf sister went to a residential school.
The hard of hearing sister went to a mainstreamed
program.
Years later these sisters reached into 30’s in
age. The hard of hearing sister lost her hearing and
became deaf. The hearing sister also lost her hearing
and has become deaf.
Genetics playing a funny game with these three
sisters? Hard to say. The father fought in the Vietnam
War where Agent Orange was used. He says it changed
his genes, thus causing deafness in his three
daughters. He is very bitter about it.
This week’s ASL video in youtube:
http://deafdigest.com/videos/three-deaf-sisters/
