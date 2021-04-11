DeafDigest Gold – April 11, 2021

Old Fogey

Equal Access

http://deafdigest.com/comics/fogeys-equal-access/

Top stories about the deaf:

What is a fog of communications? It is when the mask

blocks verbal, visual and social cues. This was

what one deaf activist complained in a newspaper

interview.

………..

The Quinte West councilors in Belleville, Ontario,

are discussing the possibility of offering interpreting

services for the deaf upon demand.

……….

The Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicles will be providing

ASL video of Operator’s License Knowledge Test.

…………….

The U.S. Department of Labor will be listening to the

public for advice on best ways to hire the deaf for

all types of jobs.

………………

Deaf Austin Theatre will be hosting the works of

deaf artists via live streaming.

This week’s ASL video in youtube

BOUNCERS IN BARS

Many bars have bouncers. They have two roles – not allow

underage kids to enter the bars; and to keep peace in the bar

when drunk people want to fight.

Have we had any deaf bouncers? There have been several

deaf bouncers – now and in the past. DeafDigest editor knows

of two deaf bouncers – one was a 285-lb former Gallaudet

football player; the other was the famous deaf fighter

Matt Hamill!

Deaf bouncers can do their job by using gestures.

This week’s ASL video in youtube

THE THREE SISTERS

Three sisters in a family were close to each other

in age. One was born deaf; the second one was born

hard of hearing; the third one was born hearing.

The deaf sister went to a residential school.

The hard of hearing sister went to a mainstreamed

program.

Years later these sisters reached into 30’s in

age. The hard of hearing sister lost her hearing and

became deaf. The hearing sister also lost her hearing

and has become deaf.

Genetics playing a funny game with these three

sisters? Hard to say. The father fought in the Vietnam

War where Agent Orange was used. He says it changed

his genes, thus causing deafness in his three

daughters. He is very bitter about it.

