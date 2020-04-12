DeafDigest Gold – April 12, 2020

Gold Edition

Serving the Deaf Community since 1996; 23rd year

weekly DeafDigest Blue & Gold editions:

Employment ads web site:

Old Fogey

Where’s the Deaf Club?

Last week's ASL Videos in youtube:

This week's ASL Videos in youtube:

list of upcoming Deaf National Events

This just in –

The NAD Conference, slated to take place

June 30-July 5, 2020 in Chicago, has been

cancelled, a victim of the pandemic.

Top stories about the deaf:

Medical personnel dealing with Covid-19

patients wear facemasks. A newspaper

ran a story of deaf patients having problems

communicating with doctors and nurses that

wear facemasks. Interpreters, yes, but

facemasks continue as a sore point among

these deaf patients.

Spencer Tracy, one of the world’s most

famous actors of all time, was written

up as a monster. His son John was born

deaf and Spencer wanted to have nothing

to do with him – leaving the burden of

raising him to his wife. This led to the

wife establishing the John Tracy Clinic

in Los Angeles. John briefly attended

Gallaudet in the early sixties, still

knowing no ASL.

In the Philippines, deaf people driving

motorcycles no longer will have

their licenses marked as “deaf” – but

on the flip side, they must wear

hearing aids. Will the police notice

these fake hearing aids during traffic

stops?

The annual Capital Fringe Festival, taking

place in Washington, DC, has been cancelled.

Gallaudet was slated to be one of the venues.

Much to the anger of the British Deaf

Community, the TV updates on Covid-19

are not subtitled, nor is interpreted.

Angry deaf leaders are threatening to

file legal action against the government.

This week’s ASL video in youtube

HEARING EMPLOYEE TELLING A LIE

A new deaf employee, confused about the job

assignments, asked a hearing employee for

help and advice.

The hearing employee replied:

I am sorry. I don’t understand the work assignment

you are doing

It forced the deaf employee to find another

hearing employee for help and advice.

Few months later, the deaf employee realized

that the first hearing employee knew everything

but said “I don’t understand” just to avoid

communicating with a deaf person!

It is sad that some hearing employees will

lie to a deaf employee.

This week's ASL video in youtube:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

This week’s ASL video in youtube

THUMP WHILE SLEEPING

You are sleeping one night. All of a sudden

you feel a big thump.

You get scared and wake up and run around the

house, wondering what the thump was.

You ask a hearing person if he heard about the

thump noise. Hearing person said he heard nothing.

A Big Thump Mystery!

This week's ASL video in youtube:

Rene Pellerin’s Corner:

Banking has become more difficult during the COVID-19 crisis.

Banks are still open but with strict safety procedures.

Sometimes they are inaccessible for us who are DeafBlind.

Example of current procedures include using the drive-thru teller service,

staying 6 feet back, or using the ATM.

Are there other ways we can access our banking services? There are a few

options.

Many banks have apps for you to download for free and you can scan a check

and send it to the bank for deposit.

You can use online banking to pay bills and transfer funds.

I use PayPal to purchase online because it is very accessible for me.

Getting cash is almost not needed these days!

Rene’s show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the

Deaf-Blind.

You can email him at mailto: info@renetheunstoppable.com

For postings, announcements and employment ad rates:

DeafDigest Sports:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

if you know of mainstreamed athletes, please

click on mainstream on the right side of

http://deafdigestsports.com for the list of

mainstreamed athletes

Gallaudet Athletics online store

for sub/unsub options, go to deafdigest.com

Attention:

the employment ads section:

All new jobs immediately posted

DeafDigest

Copyright 2020 by Barry Strassler, DeafDigest.

