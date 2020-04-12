DeafDigest Gold – April 12, 2020
Where's the Deaf Club?
Last week's ASL Videos in youtube:
This week's ASL Videos in youtube:
This just in –
The NAD Conference, slated to take place
June 30-July 5, 2020 in Chicago, has been
cancelled, a victim of the pandemic.
Top stories about the deaf:
Medical personnel dealing with Covid-19
patients wear facemasks. A newspaper
ran a story of deaf patients having problems
communicating with doctors and nurses that
wear facemasks. Interpreters, yes, but
facemasks continue as a sore point among
these deaf patients.
Spencer Tracy, one of the world’s most
famous actors of all time, was written
up as a monster. His son John was born
deaf and Spencer wanted to have nothing
to do with him – leaving the burden of
raising him to his wife. This led to the
wife establishing the John Tracy Clinic
in Los Angeles. John briefly attended
Gallaudet in the early sixties, still
knowing no ASL.
In the Philippines, deaf people driving
motorcycles no longer will have
their licenses marked as “deaf” – but
on the flip side, they must wear
hearing aids. Will the police notice
these fake hearing aids during traffic
stops?
The annual Capital Fringe Festival, taking
place in Washington, DC, has been cancelled.
Gallaudet was slated to be one of the venues.
Much to the anger of the British Deaf
Community, the TV updates on Covid-19
are not subtitled, nor is interpreted.
Angry deaf leaders are threatening to
file legal action against the government.
HEARING EMPLOYEE TELLING A LIE
HEARING EMPLOYEE TELLING A LIE
A new deaf employee, confused about the job
assignments, asked a hearing employee for
help and advice.
The hearing employee replied:
I am sorry. I don’t understand the work assignment
you are doing
It forced the deaf employee to find another
hearing employee for help and advice.
Few months later, the deaf employee realized
that the first hearing employee knew everything
but said “I don’t understand” just to avoid
communicating with a deaf person!
It is sad that some hearing employees will
lie to a deaf employee.
This week's ASL video in youtube:
THUMP WHILE SLEEPING
THUMP WHILE SLEEPING
You are sleeping one night. All of a sudden
you feel a big thump.
You get scared and wake up and run around the
house, wondering what the thump was.
You ask a hearing person if he heard about the
thump noise. Hearing person said he heard nothing.
A Big Thump Mystery!
This week's ASL video in youtube:
Rene Pellerin’s Corner:
Banking has become more difficult during the COVID-19 crisis.
Banks are still open but with strict safety procedures.
Sometimes they are inaccessible for us who are DeafBlind.
Example of current procedures include using the drive-thru teller service,
staying 6 feet back, or using the ATM.
Are there other ways we can access our banking services? There are a few
options.
Many banks have apps for you to download for free and you can scan a check
and send it to the bank for deposit.
You can use online banking to pay bills and transfer funds.
I use PayPal to purchase online because it is very accessible for me.
Getting cash is almost not needed these days!
Rene’s show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the
Deaf-Blind.
You can email him at mailto:info@renetheunstoppable.com
