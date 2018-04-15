DeafDigest Gold – April 15, 2018

Gold Edition Barry Strassler, Editor

America’s Unique Deaf Stories; subscription

at no cost to you

Serving the Deaf Community since 1996; 21st year

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

weekly DeafDigest Blue & Gold editions also posted at:

Employment ads web site is at:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Old Fogey

Deaf Education Debate

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Last week’s ASL Videos in youtube:

This week’s ASL Videos in youtube:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Barry’s collections of past articles (with today’s update)

— Goodyear Tire factory

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

list of upcoming Deaf National Events

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Sunday’s Deaf Picture for your surprise

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Top stories about the deaf:

The Florida legislative body has been slapped

with a lawsuit for failure to caption its

proceedings.

For the first time with the Deaf Services Queensland

agency in Australia, the deaf and the late-deafened

are working together on common goals.

The Smithsonian Design Museum in New York has

recognized the Deaf Space concept at Gallaudet

University, which uses light, color, materials,

and reflective surfaces.

The Oregon Office of Administrative Hearings

ruled against the Dallas School District

which refused to follow the IEP guidelines

of one deaf student in one of their schools.

NTID student Nicole Pannullo has been awarded

as a 2018 Barry Goldwater Scholar.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Are you at Doctor’s office and need an interpreter

Download a card to explain your rights and communication needs from

Healthbridges

Healthbridges is a website for deaf and hard of hearing persons and for

providers who serve them.

Like us on Facebook today! https://www.facebook.com/healthbridges

We work together to make behavioral and physical health care more

accessible for everyone …

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

READ WHAT THEY SAY

Unlock the phone with CapTelÂ® Captioned Telephone! CapTel shows

word-for-word captions of everything a caller says over the phone,

letting you read everything that they say – Like captions on TV â–’

for the phone!

Captions are provided by a free service, no monthly fees or contracts

required. For more information or to order call 1-800-233-9130 V/TTY or

For more info about CapTel or any of the many assistive listening

devices we offer, email:

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

CapTelÂ® Captioned Telephone â€“ See What Everyone is Talking About!

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

This week’s ASL video in youtube

HARD TO FIGURE OUT DEAF FAMILY TREE

There are many deaf parents that have deaf children.

And these deaf children marry deaf spouses, and again,

have deaf children, and so on.

And 15-20 years later, when a deaf member sits down

and tries to figure out his family tree, he may have

a hard time.

DeafDigest editor has spoken with several deaf

individuals, those from big deaf family backgrounds.

They often do not remember who married which and who

married whom and so on.

This week’s ASL video in youtube

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Dr. Steven L. Rattner, P.A. & Associates

Deaf Dentist; College Park. MD & Gaithersburg, MD

(near Washington, DC & Frederick, MD & also Metro Washington)

Complete Dental Services; assistants either know ASL or

are deaf

more information:

to contact Dr. Steven L. Rattner, P.A. & Associates:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

This week’s ASL video in youtube

SIGN LANGUAGE AT A SENIOR CITIZENS HOME

This is a true story. A deaf person moved to a

senior citizens home. He was the only deaf person

in that home.

The staff members all took sign language classes

to communicate with him.

This same senior citizens home has a deaf housekeeper.

No one bothered to learn signs to communicate with the

deaf employee.

Why?

This week’s ASL video in youtube

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Rene Pellerin’s Corner:

Recently I had a medical appointment.

I emailed to our local transportation service to request transportation.

The email came back with “Out of the office.” And left me one choice

to make a phone call.

I used a new software which has both video and text. I made a phone call

via a relay service.

How it works is that I simply use ASL and the video interpreter replies

via text.

This improves accessibility for me!

The day for my doctor appointment came and the driver showed up one hour

early.

My appointment was 11:15 AM.

They had 10 AM instead of April 10! During the return trip no ride

showed.

The sweet interpreter made phone call and interpreted for me.

“Where is my ride?”

They said the driver arrived at 11:15 AM and I was not there. My

appointment was 11:15!

With no breakfast or lunch I arrived home close to 2 PM!

Rene’s show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the

Deaf-Blind.

You can email him at mailto: info@renetheunstoppable.com

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

For postings, announcements and employment ad rates, please

for Special Notes, please go to the bottom of this

section

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

DeafDigest Sports:

you can subscribe; no cost

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

if you know of mainstreamed athletes, please

click on mainstream on the right side of

http://deafdigestsports.com for the list of

mainstreamed athletes

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

for sub options, go to deafdigest.com and look at tabs

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Attention:

the employment ads section is at:

All new jobs will be immediately posted in

that section