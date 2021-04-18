DeafDigest Gold – April 18, 2021
Gold Edition
http://deafdigest.com/
Serving the Deaf Community since 1996; 25th year
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
weekly DeafDigest Blue & Gold editions:
http://deafdigest.com/ (updated every Monday)
Employment ads web site:
http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Old Fogey
Sky High
http://deafdigest.com/comics/fogey-sky-high/
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Last week’s ASL Videos in youtube:
http://deafdigest.com/videos/deaf-bar-bouncers/
http://deafdigest.com/videos/three-deaf-sisters/
This week’s ASL Videos in youtube:
http://deafdigest.com/videos/asl-classes-with-football-players/
http://deafdigest.com/videos/tinnitus-to-be-deaf-or-hearing/
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Top stories about the deaf:
The word “rare” should be replaced with “common”
re Disney Plus series as Echo AKA Maya Lopez
in the statement that said:
Echo AKA Maya Lopez, one of the rare deaf superheroes in the
Marvel universe
………..
Laura Siegel is the new director of Vermont
Deaf, Hard of Hearing, and Deaf/Blind Services.
Keep in mind Vermont is one of the few states without
a state school for the deaf. Austine School for
the Deaf was shut down some years back.
……….
An activist said, in a private email, to DeafDigest
editor:
remote work is problematic for deaf employees; one of
the reasons are that Zoom leaders do not really involve
the deaf in the work-related issues
…………….
US Department of Transportation is updating
its Passengers with Disabilities guidelines
because of continuing issues with deaf
passengers “getting” lost in these
huge airport terminals.
………………
A film awards critic said:
Disabilities in films aren’t new, but Oscar recognition sure is
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
This week’s ASL video in youtube
ASL COURSES POPULAR WITH COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYERS?
There are many, many college football players that
take ASL classes.
Do these football players love ASL and love Deaf
Culture?
No. Many football coaches tell these players to
take ASL classes because they think it is an easy
class for them to pass and to continue playing
football.
An example was a group of 29 football players at
University of Oregon taking these ASL classes.
Maybe this is why the team is very strong since
all of them passed their ASL classes!
This week’s ASL video in youtube:
http://deafdigest.com/videos/asl-classes-with-football-players/
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
READ WHAT THEY SAY
Unlock the phone with CapTel® Captioned Telephone! CapTel shows
word-for-word captions of everything a caller says over the phone, letting
you read everything that they say – Like captions on TV – for the phone!
Captions are provided at no cost to the user, with no monthly fees or
contracts required. For more information or to order call 1-800-233-9130
V/TTY or visit http://www.weitbrecht.com/captel.html
For more info about CapTel, email: sales@weitbrecht.com
Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!
CapTel® Captioned Telephone – See What Everyone is Talking About!
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
This week’s ASL video in youtube
TINNITUS: A CHOICE
In Scotland few years ago, a hearing woman was
suffering from tinnitus.
It is a stubborn ringing of noise in a person’s
head that almost never stops.
The doctor told the woman that she had a choice –
to have an operation to cure tinnitus but to become
deaf for good or to ignore the operation and suffer
tinnitus for life but to remain hearing.
An awful choice!
This week’s ASL video in youtube:
http://deafdigest.com/videos/tinnitus-to-be-deaf-or-hearing/
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
For postings, announcements and employment ad rates:
mailto:barry@deafdigest.com
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Gallaudet men’s basketball history book for sale
https://app.mobilecause.com/form/LQ60XQ?vid=73t7e
If you have any questions, please email kevin.kovacs@gallaudet.edu
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
DeafDigest Sports:
http://deafdigestsports.com/
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
if you know of mainstreamed athletes, please
e-mail mailto:barry@deafdigest.com
click on mainstream on the right side of
http://deafdigestsports.com for the list of
mainstreamed athletes
Gallaudet Athletics online store
http://GallaudetBisonShop.com
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
for sub/unsub options, go to deafdigest.com
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Attention:
the employment ads section:
http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/
All new jobs immediately posted
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
DeafDigest
Copyright 2021 by Barry Strassler, DeafDigest.
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-