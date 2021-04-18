DeafDigest Gold – April 18, 2021

Gold Edition

http://deafdigest.com/

Serving the Deaf Community since 1996; 25th year

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

weekly DeafDigest Blue & Gold editions:

http://deafdigest.com/ (updated every Monday)

Employment ads web site:

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Old Fogey

Sky High

http://deafdigest.com/comics/fogey-sky-high/

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Last week’s ASL Videos in youtube:

http://deafdigest.com/videos/deaf-bar-bouncers/

http://deafdigest.com/videos/three-deaf-sisters/

This week’s ASL Videos in youtube:

http://deafdigest.com/videos/asl-classes-with-football-players/

http://deafdigest.com/videos/tinnitus-to-be-deaf-or-hearing/

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Top stories about the deaf:

The word “rare” should be replaced with “common”

re Disney Plus series as Echo AKA Maya Lopez

in the statement that said:

Echo AKA Maya Lopez, one of the rare deaf superheroes in the

Marvel universe

………..

Laura Siegel is the new director of Vermont

Deaf, Hard of Hearing, and Deaf/Blind Services.

Keep in mind Vermont is one of the few states without

a state school for the deaf. Austine School for

the Deaf was shut down some years back.

……….

An activist said, in a private email, to DeafDigest

editor:

remote work is problematic for deaf employees; one of

the reasons are that Zoom leaders do not really involve

the deaf in the work-related issues

…………….

US Department of Transportation is updating

its Passengers with Disabilities guidelines

because of continuing issues with deaf

passengers “getting” lost in these

huge airport terminals.

………………

A film awards critic said:

Disabilities in films aren’t new, but Oscar recognition sure is

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

This week’s ASL video in youtube

ASL COURSES POPULAR WITH COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYERS?

There are many, many college football players that

take ASL classes.

Do these football players love ASL and love Deaf

Culture?

No. Many football coaches tell these players to

take ASL classes because they think it is an easy

class for them to pass and to continue playing

football.

An example was a group of 29 football players at

University of Oregon taking these ASL classes.

Maybe this is why the team is very strong since

all of them passed their ASL classes!

This week’s ASL video in youtube:

http://deafdigest.com/videos/asl-classes-with-football-players/

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

READ WHAT THEY SAY

Unlock the phone with CapTel® Captioned Telephone! CapTel shows

word-for-word captions of everything a caller says over the phone, letting

you read everything that they say – Like captions on TV – for the phone!

Captions are provided at no cost to the user, with no monthly fees or

contracts required. For more information or to order call 1-800-233-9130

V/TTY or visit http://www.weitbrecht.com/captel.html

For more info about CapTel, email: sales@weitbrecht.com

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

CapTel® Captioned Telephone – See What Everyone is Talking About!

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

This week’s ASL video in youtube

TINNITUS: A CHOICE

In Scotland few years ago, a hearing woman was

suffering from tinnitus.

It is a stubborn ringing of noise in a person’s

head that almost never stops.

The doctor told the woman that she had a choice –

to have an operation to cure tinnitus but to become

deaf for good or to ignore the operation and suffer

tinnitus for life but to remain hearing.

An awful choice!

This week’s ASL video in youtube:

http://deafdigest.com/videos/tinnitus-to-be-deaf-or-hearing/

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

For postings, announcements and employment ad rates:

mailto:barry@deafdigest.com

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Gallaudet men’s basketball history book for sale

https://app.mobilecause.com/form/LQ60XQ?vid=73t7e

If you have any questions, please email kevin.kovacs@gallaudet.edu

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

DeafDigest Sports:

http://deafdigestsports.com/

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

if you know of mainstreamed athletes, please

e-mail mailto:barry@deafdigest.com

click on mainstream on the right side of

http://deafdigestsports.com for the list of

mainstreamed athletes

Gallaudet Athletics online store

http://GallaudetBisonShop.com

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

for sub/unsub options, go to deafdigest.com

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Attention:

the employment ads section:

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

All new jobs immediately posted

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

DeafDigest

Copyright 2021 by Barry Strassler, DeafDigest.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-