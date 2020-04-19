DeafDigest Gold – April 19, 2020
Gold Edition
http://deafdigest.com/ – updated every Monday
Serving the Deaf Community since 1996; 23rd year
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
weekly DeafDigest Blue & Gold editions:
http://deafdigest.com/ (updated every Monday)
Employment ads web site:
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Old Fogey
Not quite correct sign
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Last week’s ASL Videos in youtube:
This week’s ASL Videos in youtube:
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
list of upcoming Deaf National Events
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Top stories about the deaf:
A historian said Beethoven was never that totally,
100 percent deaf, and said that his best music
after he became deaf was false.
……….
Past Tennessee School for the Deaf
superintendent Nancylynn Ward, who is
deaf, can go ahead with the filing of
the claim that the Tennessee Department
of Education discharged her because
of her gender. She said that the
male consultant was sexist in his
dealings with her and recommended
that she be replaced.
……….
An interpreter said:
I interpret important information for the deaf,
which often is a matter of life and death.
……..
An Ethiopian paper bag manufacturer has
almost 20 deaf employees. Their job is
to go out and to try to persuade clients
to go green, and to get rid of these
plastic bags. They use gestures to sell
the idea of paper bags.
……….
South Korean deaf activist Kim Cheol-whan
is collecting signatures for a petition
protesting lack of captions on local
news programs with three top TV stations.
This petition will be given to the
National Human Rights Commission.
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
This week’s ASL video in youtube
ASL IN YAKIMA, WASHINGTON
Yakima is the 8th largest city in Washington; population
is just under 100,000 people. Yet, Yakima is probably USA’s #1
ASL city!
Employees at Yakima’s stores, shops and restaurants know
some ASL. They learned ASL from four different high schools
and from two different colleges.
And there are three coffee cafe chat events where hearing
people are invited to join in and practice their ASL.
A deaf person said Yakima is so much better than some bigger
cities, especially Washington, DC, for ASL users!
This week’s ASL video in youtube:
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
READ WHAT THEY SAY
Unlock the phone with CapTel® Captioned Telephone! CapTel shows
word-for-word captions of everything a caller says over the phone, letting
you read everything that they say – Like captions on TV – for the phone!
Captions are provided at no cost to the user, with no monthly fees or
contracts required. For more information or to order call 1-800-233-9130
V/TTY or visit http://www.weitbrecht.com/captel.html
For more info about CapTel, email: sales@weitbrecht.com
Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!
CapTel® Captioned Telephone – See What Everyone is Talking About!
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
This week’s ASL video in youtube
A COMMON CODA TALE
Every Coda has tales of growing up in families of
deaf parents.
What is the most common Coda tale? As teenagers,
before they were allowed to drive cars, they would
sneak out to drive the car at 2 AM or 3 AM while
deaf parents were sleeping.
And how did the deaf parents catch them? Very
easy – they would look at the number of miles on the
car and ask them if they drove those “extra miles”
last night!
This week’s ASL video in youtube:
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Rene Pellerin’s Corner:
Social distancing is very difficult for many of us who are DeafBlind.
More weeks without tactile ASL with friends and family!
This reminds me of a movie called “The Bubble Boy”.
The movie was about a teenager sensitive many elements of the environment
and he had to be behind a glass globe.
Rubber gloves were attached to the glass, similar to an incubator in the
nursery of a baby ward.
Maybe it is time for all our DeafBlind folks to have bubble that folks can
reach into with those rubber gloves so that we can communicate again!
Rene’s show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the
Deaf-Blind.
You can email him at mailto:info@renetheunstoppable.com
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
For postings, announcements and employment ad rates:
mailto:barry@deafdigest.com
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
DeafDigest Sports:
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
if you know of mainstreamed athletes, please
e-mail mailto:barry@deafdigest.com
click on mainstream on the right side of
http://deafdigestsports.com for the list of
mainstreamed athletes
Gallaudet Athletics online store
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
for sub/unsub options, go to deafdigest.com
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Attention:
the employment ads section:
All new jobs immediately posted
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
DeafDigest
Copyright 2020 by Barry Strassler, DeafDigest.
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-