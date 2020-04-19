DeafDigest Gold – April 19, 2020

Not quite correct sign

This week's ASL Videos in youtube:

Top stories about the deaf:

A historian said Beethoven was never that totally,

100 percent deaf, and said that his best music

after he became deaf was false.

Past Tennessee School for the Deaf

superintendent Nancylynn Ward, who is

deaf, can go ahead with the filing of

the claim that the Tennessee Department

of Education discharged her because

of her gender. She said that the

male consultant was sexist in his

dealings with her and recommended

that she be replaced.

An interpreter said:

I interpret important information for the deaf,

which often is a matter of life and death.

An Ethiopian paper bag manufacturer has

almost 20 deaf employees. Their job is

to go out and to try to persuade clients

to go green, and to get rid of these

plastic bags. They use gestures to sell

the idea of paper bags.

South Korean deaf activist Kim Cheol-whan

is collecting signatures for a petition

protesting lack of captions on local

news programs with three top TV stations.

This petition will be given to the

National Human Rights Commission.

This week’s ASL video in youtube

ASL IN YAKIMA, WASHINGTON

Yakima is the 8th largest city in Washington; population

is just under 100,000 people. Yet, Yakima is probably USA’s #1

ASL city!

Employees at Yakima’s stores, shops and restaurants know

some ASL. They learned ASL from four different high schools

and from two different colleges.

And there are three coffee cafe chat events where hearing

people are invited to join in and practice their ASL.

A deaf person said Yakima is so much better than some bigger

cities, especially Washington, DC, for ASL users!

This week's ASL video in youtube:

This week’s ASL video in youtube

A COMMON CODA TALE

Every Coda has tales of growing up in families of

deaf parents.

What is the most common Coda tale? As teenagers,

before they were allowed to drive cars, they would

sneak out to drive the car at 2 AM or 3 AM while

deaf parents were sleeping.

And how did the deaf parents catch them? Very

easy – they would look at the number of miles on the

car and ask them if they drove those “extra miles”

last night!

This week's ASL video in youtube:

Rene Pellerin’s Corner:

Social distancing is very difficult for many of us who are DeafBlind.

More weeks without tactile ASL with friends and family!

This reminds me of a movie called “The Bubble Boy”.

The movie was about a teenager sensitive many elements of the environment

and he had to be behind a glass globe.

Rubber gloves were attached to the glass, similar to an incubator in the

nursery of a baby ward.

Maybe it is time for all our DeafBlind folks to have bubble that folks can

reach into with those rubber gloves so that we can communicate again!

Rene’s show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the

Deaf-Blind.

You can email him at mailto: info@renetheunstoppable.com

