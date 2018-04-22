DeafDigest Gold – April 22, 2018

Gold Edition Barry Strassler, Editor

America’s Unique Deaf Stories; subscription

at no cost to you

Serving the Deaf Community since 1996; 21st year

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

weekly DeafDigest Blue & Gold editions also posted at:

Employment ads web site is at:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Old Fogey

Deaf-Death

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Last week’s ASL Videos in youtube:

This week’s ASL Videos in youtube:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Barry’s collections of past articles (with today’s update)

— Chef, chopped

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

list of upcoming Deaf National Events

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Sunday’s Deaf Picture for your surprise

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Top stories about the deaf:

ASL dialects and Deaf Culture were the topics at

the Linguistic Diversity Ambassadors workshop

among graduate students of North Carolina

State University.

Well known NASCAR racer Denny Hamlin appeared

in a Toyota commercial with a young deaf boy

that worshipped him. The deaf boy told Hamlin

that he was inspired to race go-karts after

watching the famous driver race his cars.

How important is deaf to a musical event

promoter? A big musical festival is taking

place in June in Great Britain. The promoter

has hired a team of eight certified interpreters

and a team of deaf and hearing coordinators

to make sure the deaf musical experience at

the event will be great.

Many deaf people tour museums; there was a

story of New York’s Metropolitan Museum striving

for total accessibility by deaf patrons.

India – power of the dowry? Geeta, the deaf girl

accidentally walked to Pakistan and was held

for 12 years before being returned to home

nation. She was not able to locate her

missing family, yet there is no shortage of

men that want to marry her – because of

dowry rumors. Even a priest wanted to marry her.

This is the life in India that Americans are

not used to.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Are you at Doctor’s office and need an interpreter

Download a card to explain your rights and communication needs from

Healthbridges

Healthbridges is a website for deaf and hard of hearing persons and for

providers who serve them.

Like us on Facebook today! https://www.facebook.com/healthbridges

We work together to make behavioral and physical health care more

accessible for everyone …

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

READ WHAT THEY SAY

Unlock the phone with CapTelÂ® Captioned Telephone! CapTel shows

word-for-word captions of everything a caller says over the phone,

letting you read everything that they say – Like captions on TV â–’

for the phone!

Captions are provided by a free service, no monthly fees or contracts

required. For more information or to order call 1-800-233-9130 V/TTY or

For more info about CapTel or any of the many assistive listening

devices we offer, email:

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

CapTelÂ® Captioned Telephone â€“ See What Everyone is Talking About!

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

This week’s ASL video in youtube

STARBUCKS VS DEAF CLUBS

Why do many young deaf people avoid going to

deaf clubs? And why do many young deaf people

love to socialize with each other at Starbucks?

Deaf clubs are hurting because of lack of

members. And deaf people buying coffee only

helps Starbucks make money, but does not help

the Deaf Culture.

This week’s ASL video in youtube

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Dr. Steven L. Rattner, P.A. & Associates

Deaf Dentist; College Park. MD & Gaithersburg, MD

(near Washington, DC & Frederick, MD & also Metro Washington)

Complete Dental Services; assistants either know ASL or

are deaf

more information:

to contact Dr. Steven L. Rattner, P.A. & Associates:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

This week’s ASL video in youtube

SALE OF A PROPERTY IN LITTLE ROCK

Some time ago there was a notice in a newspaper

of a sale of property in Little Rock, Arkansas.

The name of the property is Deaf Mute, and

it was valued at $181,000.

This week’s ASL video in youtube

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Rene Pellerin’s Corner:

There was an interpreter who was coordinating interpreter services for a

conference recently.

She is tall probably 6′ 2″ tall.

Before my show began, I was sitting down.

She came to me and bent down and used tactile ASL with me. Then she left.

She returned shortly, to inform me that her breasts were exposed when

bending over to talk to me!

Several folks behind me reported this to her!

What’s important is she was providing environmental information that I

missed as a DeafBlind person.

I had an interpreter sitting next to me waiting for the show to begin.

He didn’t tell me via Pro-Tactile! Maybe he was in shock!

Rene’s show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the

Deaf-Blind.

You can email him at mailto: info@renetheunstoppable.com

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

For postings, announcements and employment ad rates, please

for Special Notes, please go to the bottom of this

section

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

DeafDigest Sports:

you can subscribe; no cost

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

if you know of mainstreamed athletes, please

click on mainstream on the right side of

http://deafdigestsports.com for the list of

mainstreamed athletes

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

for sub options, go to deafdigest.com and look at tabs

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Attention:

the employment ads section is at:

All new jobs will be immediately posted in

that section