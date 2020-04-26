DeafDigest Gold – April 26, 2020

Dying of ASL

Corporations have their own customer data base,

which, of course, is a corporate secret. Do

these corporate data bases divulge customers’

deafness – which could be of assistance to

medical personnel in case of Covid-19 cases.

This was an issue brought up in a web posting.

A big concern during the pandemic is that

the needs of the Deaf Community, everywhere

in USA and the world are being neglected.

Do deaf people function well while working from

home? A newspaper story said no!

Equal Employment Opportunity Commission issued

guidelines for people that return to work.

In the guidelines is protecting the rights

and needs of deaf employees.

Alexander I of Russia, who ruled Russia

between 1801 and 1825, was said to be deaf

according to a historian, doing that article

for a newspaper.

ASL OR GESTURES

Often we walk on the streets and see someone

moving their hands.

Is it ASL or just hearing gestures? We often

don’t know and watch that person for about 30

seconds to make sure which is he – deaf or hearing!

SOME BANKS ARE AFRAID OF THE DEAF

This is a true story; a deaf person went to a bank

and gave the teller a note.

The teller got scared and pressed the “bank robbery”

button to alert the police.

The police came to the bank, looking for the bank

robber. The teller pointed to the deaf person.

It was realized that the deaf person was not a

bank robber but wanted to ask the teller a question

about a banking matter.

Many bank robbers pass notes to the tellers

demanding money. Not that deaf person!

Rene Pellerin’s Corner:

Covid-19 continues with social distancing.

It is hard for us who are DeafBlind not being able to touch.

This puts us into isolation at home or wherever we are.

We are using group lists on Google groups to stay in touch.

In one group I joined, people are from East coast to West cast on the

list.

I wake up in the morning finding 50 – 75 emails overnight!

The time zones are making it difficult for us to handle.

The group leader decided to limit 15 postings a day, 5 in the AM, 5 in

the afternoon and 5 during the evening till midnight.

This new policy will start Monday. Let’s see if this will work for us to

stay connected!

Rene’s show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the

Deaf-Blind.

You can email him at mailto: info@renetheunstoppable.com

