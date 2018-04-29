DeafDigest Gold – April 29, 2018
Barry Strassler, Editor
Old Fogey
Thin Hearing Passenger
This week's ASL Videos in youtube:
Barry's collections of past articles (with today's update)
elected deaf officials
list of upcoming Deaf National Events
Sunday's Deaf Picture for your surprise
Top stories about the deaf:
In Sharjah, United Arab Emirates, the Sharjah Museums
Authority said that sign language tours will be
given. The problem is that the signed tours take
place once every three months. This is not so
great.
Amy Andersen, ASL teacher at Ocean City High School,
New Jersey, was one of the four finalists for the
National Teacher of the Year, but fell short
of winning the top honor.
Budgetary crunch in Arizona is affecting the
education of the deaf. This is what one school
district interpreter said, accusing the state
of reducing funds.
Equalizent, an organization in Austria, has been
teaching sign language for deaf refugees from Iraq,
Afghanistan and Iran.
The Chattanooga Police Department and the
deaf community will be hosting a forum to see
how both groups can work together.
HARD TO LEARN SIGNS AND TO HEAR VOICES
HARD TO LEARN SIGNS AND TO HEAR VOICES
One former Gallaudet HUG (hearing) student told
DeafDigest editor that he had a hard time in
Gallaudet classes.
In classes with deaf teachers that do not use
voice, he would struggle to pick up signs.
In classes with hearing teachers that voice-sign
he would not look at the teacher because he would
hear the voice. The hearing teacher got upset
and turned off his voice when the HUG was in class.
The HUG then left Gallaudet very frustrated,
and transferred to hearing college to get his degree.
FIVE MOVIE OSCAR WINNERS
FIVE MOVIE OSCAR WINNERS
Every year the best actors and actresses win
Oscars for their best acting roles in movies.
We all know about Marlee Matlin, our famous
deaf actress who won an Oscar while she was
a young woman.
She is the only disabled (deaf) actress
to win an Oscar for playing a disabled
(deaf) role in a movie.
The other four Oscar winners played
disabled roles in their movies. They were
not disabled but played disabled roles.
Discrimination against disabled and
deaf actors and actresses in Hollywood?
Of course!
Rene Pellerin's Corner:
Some time ago, I had an appointment to see an ENT to clean
out my ears.
The interpreter service was arranged and we proceeded
with the appointment.
When the doctor came in the room, he brought an intern
who was studying to be an ENT.
They have some fancy technology these days to clean our ears.
It was a tiny vacuum cleaner!
That vacuum sucked out wax from my ears and boy it felt like a
massage of my drums!
The doctor then gave me a summary of his observations.
Then the intern jumps in and asks, “Why are you holding hands?”
That was ENT’s first exposure to DeafBlind communication via
tactile ASL!
I gave a brief education about how we communicated.
I evidently gained a girlfriend!
Rene’s show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the
Deaf-Blind.
You can email him at mailto:info@renetheunstoppable.com
