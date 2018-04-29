DeafDigest Gold – April 29, 2018

Gold Edition Barry Strassler, Editor

America’s Unique Deaf Stories; subscription

at no cost to you

Serving the Deaf Community since 1996; 21st year

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

weekly DeafDigest Blue & Gold editions also posted at:

Employment ads web site is at:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Old Fogey

Thin Hearing Passenger

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Last week’s ASL Videos in youtube:

This week’s ASL Videos in youtube:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Barry’s collections of past articles (with today’s update)

— elected deaf officials

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

list of upcoming Deaf National Events

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Sunday’s Deaf Picture for your surprise

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Top stories about the deaf:

In Sharjah, United Arab Emirates, the Sharjah Museums

Authority said that sign language tours will be

given. The problem is that the signed tours take

place once every three months. This is not so

great.

Amy Andersen, ASL teacher at Ocean City High School,

New Jersey, was one of the four finalists for the

National Teacher of the Year, but fell short

of winning the top honor.

Budgetary crunch in Arizona is affecting the

education of the deaf. This is what one school

district interpreter said, accusing the state

of reducing funds.

Equalizent, an organization in Austria, has been

teaching sign language for deaf refugees from Iraq,

Afghanistan and Iran.

The Chattanooga Police Department and the

deaf community will be hosting a forum to see

how both groups can work together.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Are you at Doctor’s office and need an interpreter

Download a card to explain your rights and communication needs from

Healthbridges

Healthbridges is a website for deaf and hard of hearing persons and for

providers who serve them.

Like us on Facebook today! https://www.facebook.com/healthbridges

We work together to make behavioral and physical health care more

accessible for everyone …

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

READ WHAT THEY SAY

Unlock the phone with CapTel@ Captioned Telephone!

CapTel shows word-for-word captions of everything a

caller says over the phone, letting you read everything

that they say – Like captions on TV â€“ for the phone!

Captions are provided by a free service, no monthly

fees or contracts required.

For more information or to order call 1-800-233-9130 V/TTY

For more info about CapTel or any of the many assistive

listening devices we offer, email:

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

CapTelÂ® Captioned Telephone â€“ See What Everyone is Talking About!

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

This week’s ASL video in youtube

HARD TO LEARN SIGNS AND TO HEAR VOICES

One former Gallaudet HUG (hearing) student told

DeafDigest editor that he had a hard time in

Gallaudet classes.

In classes with deaf teachers that do not use

voice, he would struggle to pick up signs.

In classes with hearing teachers that voice-sign

he would not look at the teacher because he would

hear the voice. The hearing teacher got upset

and turned off his voice when the HUG was in class.

The HUG then left Gallaudet very frustrated,

and transferred to hearing college to get his degree.

This week’s ASL video in youtube

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Dr. Steven L. Rattner, P.A. & Associates

Deaf Dentist; College Park. MD & Gaithersburg, MD

(near Washington, DC & Frederick, MD & also Metro Washington)

Complete Dental Services; assistants either know ASL or

are deaf

more information:

to contact Dr. Steven L. Rattner, P.A. & Associates:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

This week’s ASL video in youtube

FIVE MOVIE OSCAR WINNERS

Every year the best actors and actresses win

Oscars for their best acting roles in movies.

We all know about Marlee Matlin, our famous

deaf actress who won an Oscar while she was

a young woman.

She is the only disabled (deaf) actress

to win an Oscar for playing a disabled

(deaf) role in a movie.

The other four Oscar winners played

disabled roles in their movies. They were

not disabled but played disabled roles.

Discrimination against disabled and

deaf actors and actresses in Hollywood?

Of course!

This week’s ASL video in youtube

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Rene Pellerin’s Corner:

Some time ago, I had an appointment to see an ENT to clean

out my ears.

The interpreter service was arranged and we proceeded

with the appointment.

When the doctor came in the room, he brought an intern

who was studying to be an ENT.

They have some fancy technology these days to clean our ears.

It was a tiny vacuum cleaner!

That vacuum sucked out wax from my ears and boy it felt like a

massage of my drums!

The doctor then gave me a summary of his observations.

Then the intern jumps in and asks, “Why are you holding hands?”

That was ENT’s first exposure to DeafBlind communication via

tactile ASL!

I gave a brief education about how we communicated.

I evidently gained a girlfriend!

Rene’s show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the

Deaf-Blind.

You can email him at mailto: info@renetheunstoppable.com

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

For postings, announcements and employment ad rates, please

for Special Notes, please go to the bottom of this

section

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

DeafDigest Sports:

you can subscribe; no cost

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

if you know of mainstreamed athletes, please

click on mainstream on the right side of

http://deafdigestsports.com for the list of

mainstreamed athletes

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

for sub options, go to deafdigest.com and look at tabs

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Attention:

the employment ads section is at:

All new jobs will be immediately posted in

that section