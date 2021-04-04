DeafDigest Gold – April 4, 2021
Gold Edition
http://deafdigest.com/
Serving the Deaf Community since 1996; 25th year
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
weekly DeafDigest Blue & Gold editions:
http://deafdigest.com/ (updated every Monday)
Employment ads web site:
http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Old Fogey
Rocket Trips
http://deafdigest.com/main/fogey-rocket-trips/
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Last week’s ASL Videos in youtube:
http://deafdigest.com/videos/united-captions/
http://deafdigest.com/videos/deaf-lawsuit-irony/
This week’s ASL Videos in youtube:
http://deafdigest.com/videos/adaattitude/
http://deafdigest.com/videos/unionstation/
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Top stories about the deaf:
Zheng Xuan, who is deaf, has been pushing for
respect in linguistic research into Chinese sign
language, a field dominated by hearing people
that claim to be sign language experts.
………..
A public display garden in Costantia, a suburb of
Cape Town in South Africa, was razed and destroyed
much to the dismay of residents. The landscape
architect was Ann Sutton. She was deaf.
……….
Texas School for the Deaf has been working with
a local pharmacy to provide Covid-19 shots.
This is said to be unique Deaf community service.
…………….
A school district is worried. The high school in
that district will start ASL courses, but the
big question among the administrators is:
do we have enough teachers?
………………
The Deaf West Theatre has withdrawn from the
LA Stage Alliance because its request for
ASL interpreter or captions was ignored.
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
This week’s ASL video in youtube
IS ADA STRONG OR WEAK?
Is ADA strong or weak? ADA is 20 years old but
we are always having problems. Almost every week we
read in newspapers about lawsuits against doctors
and hospitals. They would not give us interpreters.
ADA is very strong if hearing people have strong
attitude and want to help the deaf. ADA is very
weak if hearing people have bad attitudes about us.
ADA strong or weak? You decide!
This week’s ASL video in youtube:
http://deafdigest.com/videos/adaattitude/
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
READ WHAT THEY SAY
Unlock the phone with CapTel® Captioned Telephone! CapTel shows
word-for-word captions of everything a caller says over the phone, letting
you read everything that they say – Like captions on TV – for the phone!
Captions are provided at no cost to the user, with no monthly fees or
contracts required. For more information or to order call 1-800-233-9130
V/TTY or visit http://www.weitbrecht.com/captel.html
For more info about CapTel, email: sales@weitbrecht.com
Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!
CapTel® Captioned Telephone – See What Everyone is Talking About!
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
This week’s ASL video in youtube
UNION STATION IN WASHINGTON, DC
Union Station is not too far from Gallaudet
University.
This station has a lot of history. Many years ago
Gallaudet students went to the Union Station to take
the trains back to their home towns. There were always
many Gallaudet students at Union Station greeting
each other for the fall semester, and saying farewell
after the spring semester.
Times have changed. Students either fly or drive.
But many deaf people still go to Union Station – because
it has a big Food Court and students always get tired
of college food!
This week’s ASL video in youtube:
http://deafdigest.com/videos/unionstation/
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
For postings, announcements and employment ad rates:
mailto:barry@deafdigest.com
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Gallaudet men’s basketball history book for sale
https://app.mobilecause.com/form/LQ60XQ?vid=73t7e
If you have any questions, please email kevin.kovacs@gallaudet.edu
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
DeafDigest Sports:
http://deafdigestsports.com/
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
if you know of mainstreamed athletes, please
e-mail mailto:barry@deafdigest.com
click on mainstream on the right side of
http://deafdigestsports.com for the list of
mainstreamed athletes
Gallaudet Athletics online store
http://GallaudetBisonShop.com
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
for sub/unsub options, go to deafdigest.com
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Attention:
the employment ads section:
http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/
All new jobs immediately posted
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
DeafDigest
Copyright 2021 by Barry Strassler, DeafDigest.
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-