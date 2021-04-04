DeafDigest Gold – April 4, 2021

Gold Edition

Serving the Deaf Community since 1996; 25th year

Old Fogey

Rocket Trips

This week's ASL Videos in youtube:

Top stories about the deaf:

Zheng Xuan, who is deaf, has been pushing for

respect in linguistic research into Chinese sign

language, a field dominated by hearing people

that claim to be sign language experts.

A public display garden in Costantia, a suburb of

Cape Town in South Africa, was razed and destroyed

much to the dismay of residents. The landscape

architect was Ann Sutton. She was deaf.

Texas School for the Deaf has been working with

a local pharmacy to provide Covid-19 shots.

This is said to be unique Deaf community service.

A school district is worried. The high school in

that district will start ASL courses, but the

big question among the administrators is:

do we have enough teachers?

The Deaf West Theatre has withdrawn from the

LA Stage Alliance because its request for

ASL interpreter or captions was ignored.

This week's ASL video in youtube

IS ADA STRONG OR WEAK?

Is ADA strong or weak? ADA is 20 years old but

we are always having problems. Almost every week we

read in newspapers about lawsuits against doctors

and hospitals. They would not give us interpreters.

ADA is very strong if hearing people have strong

attitude and want to help the deaf. ADA is very

weak if hearing people have bad attitudes about us.

ADA strong or weak? You decide!

This week's ASL video in youtube

UNION STATION IN WASHINGTON, DC

Union Station is not too far from Gallaudet

University.

This station has a lot of history. Many years ago

Gallaudet students went to the Union Station to take

the trains back to their home towns. There were always

many Gallaudet students at Union Station greeting

each other for the fall semester, and saying farewell

after the spring semester.

Times have changed. Students either fly or drive.

But many deaf people still go to Union Station – because

it has a big Food Court and students always get tired

of college food!

