DeafDigest Gold – April 5, 2020
Gold Edition
http://deafdigest.com/ – updated every Monday
Serving the Deaf Community since 1996; 23rd year
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
weekly DeafDigest Blue & Gold editions:
http://deafdigest.com/ (updated every Monday)
Employment ads web site:
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Old Fogey
Partners
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Last week’s ASL Videos in youtube:
This week’s ASL Videos in youtube:
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
list of upcoming Deaf National Events
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Top stories about the deaf:
Maggie Campbell, not deaf, distills craft liquors
at the Privateer Rum, that she owns in Ipswich,
MA. Deaf patrons coming in will be pleased to know
that she knows ASL.
Linguists are never satisfied with their sign
language research. They want to research more
and more into that field – and this applies to
team of linguists at University of Birmingham
in Great Britain. It was written up in a
newspaper.
Famed deaf wildlife artist departed us.
During his painting career, he has won
numerous wildlife picture contests in
Maryland and elsewhere.
Kim Wadsworth is the new superintendent
of the South Dakota School for the Deaf.
The school does not serve students just
locally but serves all school districts
that have these mainstreamed students.
Frank Wu, not deaf, served on the Gallaudet
board of trustees for ten years. A colleague
said he was a great trustee to work with.
He has a new job – president of Queens
College in New York. Just hope he will
do much for the college’s deaf students
as much as did at Gallaudet.
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
This week’s ASL video in youtube
THE CAR BATTERY
A deaf driver was driving for a long time with a
weak battery. There was no warning signal on the dashboard
about a weak battery.
A hearing friend happened to hear the car engine and
said “your battery is weak; I will jump the battery for you”
How did the hearing friend know? He said he heard clink,
clink while the engine was turning and knew the battery was
weak.
Lucky to have a hearing friend!
This week’s ASL video in youtube:
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
READ WHAT THEY SAY
Unlock the phone with CapTel® Captioned Telephone! CapTel shows
word-for-word captions of everything a caller says over the phone, letting
you read everything that they say – Like captions on TV – for the phone!
Captions are provided at no cost to the user, with no monthly fees or
contracts required. For more information or to order call 1-800-233-9130
V/TTY or visit http://www.weitbrecht.com/captel.html
For more info about CapTel, email: sales@weitbrecht.com
Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!
CapTel® Captioned Telephone – See What Everyone is Talking About!
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
This week’s ASL video in youtube
DEAF DUAL CITIZENS
We have many deaf people that are dual citizens. This means
citizens of two nations, such as USA and Canada? Yes, but
there is another meaning.
It means that deaf people that are comfortable mixing
with the deaf and also mixing with the hearing.
DeafDigest editor learned of this new phrase last week!
This week’s ASL video in youtube:
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Rene Pellerin’s Corner:
Deafblind people are being frustrated by a lack of accessibility during
this COVID-19 Pandemic.
Many places like hospitals, nursing homes, psychiatric hospital, etc. are
prohibiting visitors and setting policies around reduced use of in person
interpreters.
This is a scary time for us who are DeafBlind, rearing that we will not be
able to communicate via tactile ASL!
A consumer group, made up of organizations for the Deaf, hard of hearing
and DeafBlind, has banded together to advocate.
Recently we filed a petition with the FCC requesting emergency support for
access by relaxing their rules temporarily.
One remediation would be allowing Telecommunication Relay Service Funds to
pay for software for DeafBlind individuals to enhance their access to
telecommunication.
Another request to the FCC is to relax the rule against “same room” relay
calls so that DeafBlind people could use same room services in hospitals,
medical offices and so on.
It takes time but our first meeting with the FCC is Monday, let’s hope
this will happen.
This will not resolve communication accessibility for all DeafBlind
individuals.
Rene’s show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the
Deaf-Blind.
You can email him at mailto:info@renetheunstoppable.com
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
For postings, announcements and employment ad rates:
mailto:barry@deafdigest.com
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
DeafDigest Sports:
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
if you know of mainstreamed athletes, please
e-mail mailto:barry@deafdigest.com
click on mainstream on the right side of
http://deafdigestsports.com for the list of
mainstreamed athletes
Gallaudet Athletics online store
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
for sub/unsub options, go to deafdigest.com
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Attention:
the employment ads section:
All new jobs immediately posted
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
DeafDigest
Copyright 2020 by Barry Strassler, DeafDigest.
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-