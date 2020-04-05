DeafDigest Gold – April 5, 2020

Top stories about the deaf:

Maggie Campbell, not deaf, distills craft liquors

at the Privateer Rum, that she owns in Ipswich,

MA. Deaf patrons coming in will be pleased to know

that she knows ASL.

Linguists are never satisfied with their sign

language research. They want to research more

and more into that field – and this applies to

team of linguists at University of Birmingham

in Great Britain. It was written up in a

newspaper.

Famed deaf wildlife artist departed us.

During his painting career, he has won

numerous wildlife picture contests in

Maryland and elsewhere.

Kim Wadsworth is the new superintendent

of the South Dakota School for the Deaf.

The school does not serve students just

locally but serves all school districts

that have these mainstreamed students.

Frank Wu, not deaf, served on the Gallaudet

board of trustees for ten years. A colleague

said he was a great trustee to work with.

He has a new job – president of Queens

College in New York. Just hope he will

do much for the college’s deaf students

as much as did at Gallaudet.

THE CAR BATTERY

A deaf driver was driving for a long time with a

weak battery. There was no warning signal on the dashboard

about a weak battery.

A hearing friend happened to hear the car engine and

said “your battery is weak; I will jump the battery for you”

How did the hearing friend know? He said he heard clink,

clink while the engine was turning and knew the battery was

weak.

Lucky to have a hearing friend!

DEAF DUAL CITIZENS

We have many deaf people that are dual citizens. This means

citizens of two nations, such as USA and Canada? Yes, but

there is another meaning.

It means that deaf people that are comfortable mixing

with the deaf and also mixing with the hearing.

DeafDigest editor learned of this new phrase last week!

Rene Pellerin’s Corner:

Deafblind people are being frustrated by a lack of accessibility during

this COVID-19 Pandemic.

Many places like hospitals, nursing homes, psychiatric hospital, etc. are

prohibiting visitors and setting policies around reduced use of in person

interpreters.

This is a scary time for us who are DeafBlind, rearing that we will not be

able to communicate via tactile ASL!

A consumer group, made up of organizations for the Deaf, hard of hearing

and DeafBlind, has banded together to advocate.

Recently we filed a petition with the FCC requesting emergency support for

access by relaxing their rules temporarily.

One remediation would be allowing Telecommunication Relay Service Funds to

pay for software for DeafBlind individuals to enhance their access to

telecommunication.

Another request to the FCC is to relax the rule against “same room” relay

calls so that DeafBlind people could use same room services in hospitals,

medical offices and so on.

It takes time but our first meeting with the FCC is Monday, let’s hope

this will happen.

This will not resolve communication accessibility for all DeafBlind

individuals.

Rene’s show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the

Deaf-Blind.

You can email him at mailto: info@renetheunstoppable.com

