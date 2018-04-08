DeafDigest Gold – April 8, 2018
Old Fogey
Abnormal Hearing
Top stories about the deaf:
A deaf British activist said that deaf service
agencies do not direct their funds towards programs
and services. Instead funds are being used for
something else, that is not in compliance with
the agency mission.
The Colorado Commission for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing
commissioned the services of a consultant to give
advice on how the agency could do more to help
the deaf in need.
Hollywood badly contradicts itself – pushing for
diversity but their idea of diversity is not
involving deaf and disabled actors.
One of the Democrats campaigning in the upcoming
election for the District 10 Oregon Senate seat
in the primary next month is Timothy Graham.
He is not deaf but his political platform states
that his #1 priority is to make sure enough
deaf education teachers are hired and to
see that Oregon School for the Deaf remains
open with enough funds.
There is a trend in Slovakia for big companies
to give back part of their profits to help
the disabled and the deaf.
This week’s ASL video in youtube
HEARING AND DEAF BEAUTY PAGEANTS
Do we have too many hearing beauty pageants?
We have Miss Universe, Miss World, Miss International, etc.
Too many? Good question, but it is the same thing
with the deaf!
We have Miss Deaf International, Miss Deaf World,
Miss Deaf Pageant, etc.
Confusing with hearing? Yes. Confusing with deaf,
of course, yes!
This week’s ASL video in youtube
This week’s ASL video in youtube
SUPER BOWL ON TV IN AUSTRALIA
Super Bowl is a big event in USA. Many people,
who are not football fans, still watch the Super
Bowl.
We, the deaf, have always complained for
years that the TV does not show the signing of the
ASL Star Spangled Banner singer.
One year, a TV program showed ASL singer Phyllis
Frelich, in upper left hand corner of the screen.
It was broadcast in Australia, but in USA there was no
picture of Frelich.
Why Australia? Why not USA?
This week’s ASL video in youtube
Rene Pellerin’s Corner:
A large Deaf event took place recently in Vermont.
I made arrangements to get my support needs met while I attended.
The VT interpreter organization arranged a mentoring program.
I was contacted because one of the individuals expressed interest in
working with DeafBlind people.
This worked so well for me. I had SSP, communication, and interpreting
support.
I basically gave her some helpful hints to work with me as a Deafblind
person.
So check your state’s RID to see if they offer similar mentoring programs
that also aid fledgling interpreters an opportunity to gain experience!
Rene’s show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the
Deaf-Blind.
You can email him at mailto:info@renetheunstoppable.com
that section