DeafDigest Gold – April 8, 2018

Top stories about the deaf:

A deaf British activist said that deaf service

agencies do not direct their funds towards programs

and services. Instead funds are being used for

something else, that is not in compliance with

the agency mission.

The Colorado Commission for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing

commissioned the services of a consultant to give

advice on how the agency could do more to help

the deaf in need.

Hollywood badly contradicts itself – pushing for

diversity but their idea of diversity is not

involving deaf and disabled actors.

One of the Democrats campaigning in the upcoming

election for the District 10 Oregon Senate seat

in the primary next month is Timothy Graham.

He is not deaf but his political platform states

that his #1 priority is to make sure enough

deaf education teachers are hired and to

see that Oregon School for the Deaf remains

open with enough funds.

There is a trend in Slovakia for big companies

to give back part of their profits to help

the disabled and the deaf.

HEARING AND DEAF BEAUTY PAGEANTS

Do we have too many hearing beauty pageants?

We have Miss Universe, Miss World, Miss International, etc.

Too many? Good question, but it is the same thing

with the deaf!

We have Miss Deaf International, Miss Deaf World,

Miss Deaf Pageant, etc.

Confusing with hearing? Yes. Confusing with deaf,

of course, yes!

SUPER BOWL ON TV IN AUSTRALIA

Super Bowl is a big event in USA. Many people,

who are not football fans, still watch the Super

Bowl.

We, the deaf, have always complained for

years that the TV does not show the signing of the

ASL Star Spangled Banner singer.

One year, a TV program showed ASL singer Phyllis

Frelich, in upper left hand corner of the screen.

It was broadcast in Australia, but in USA there was no

picture of Frelich.

Why Australia? Why not USA?

Rene Pellerin’s Corner:

A large Deaf event took place recently in Vermont.

I made arrangements to get my support needs met while I attended.

The VT interpreter organization arranged a mentoring program.

I was contacted because one of the individuals expressed interest in

working with DeafBlind people.

This worked so well for me. I had SSP, communication, and interpreting

support.

I basically gave her some helpful hints to work with me as a Deafblind

person.

So check your state’s RID to see if they offer similar mentoring programs

that also aid fledgling interpreters an opportunity to gain experience!

Rene’s show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the

Deaf-Blind.

You can email him at mailto: info@renetheunstoppable.com

