DeafDigest Gold – August 01, 2021

Top stories about the deaf:

Biden said he remembers Harkin’s historic role –

signing the welcome of the brand-new ADA, so that

his deaf brother Frank, would understand what Tom

was saying!

A newly trained sport pilot is Sheila Xu. She is deaf and

just completed a training class in Oshkosh, Wisconsin.

Sport pilot? It is the flying of light-sport aircraft

without the need for an FAA medical certificate.

Funding has finally been approved by the D.C. Council

to make possible the existence of Office for the Deaf,

Deafblind, and Hard of Hearing.

Diksha Dagar, a deaf golfer from India, was accepted into

the Olympics at the last minute when one of the would-be

participants dropped out.

A deaf litigant won a case in Great Britain; she said she

has issues with dyslexia, preventing her from understanding

the captions. She asked for an interpreter and was

turned down, leading her to a lawsuit against the

British cabinet that made the no-interpreter ruling.

HEARING LOSS RULES ARE CRAZY

HEARING LOSS RULES ARE CRAZY

A deaf woman with a hearing loss of 64 dB can

participate in the Deaflympics, but cannot participate

in the Miss Deaf America Pageant!

Why? Because Deaflympics rules say that deaf athletes

must have a hearing loss of 55 dB or higher to qualify. But

the NAD Miss Deaf America Pageant rules say that

deaf participants must have a hearing loss of 65 dB

or higher to qualify.

This rule is crazy!

This week's ASL video in youtube:

BANK WEB SITES DISCRIMINATING AGAINST THE DEAF

BANK WEB SITES DISCRIMINATING AGAINST THE DEAF

More and more banks have web sites that require

the customers to listen to certain words to prove

their own identities. This is a different way of

using logins and passwords. And there are no

captions with these words.

It is discriminatory against the deaf. And it

is even double discrimination when these same banks

refuse to accept relay calls from the deaf!

This week's ASL video in youtube:

http://deafdigest.com/videos/discriminatory/

