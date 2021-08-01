DeafDigest Gold – August 01, 2021

DeafDigest Gold – July 25, 2021
Old Fogey
Deaf Utopia
http://deafdigest.com/comics/fogey-deaf-utopia/
note:
it may have problems loading up; if this happens
just click on the box; you may get a .jpg version
of this fogey.
Thanks
Top stories about the deaf:
Biden said he remembers Harkin’s historic role –
signing the welcome of the brand-new ADA, so that
his deaf brother Frank, would understand what Tom
was saying!
………..
A newly trained sport pilot is Sheila Xu. She is deaf and
just completed a training class in Oshkosh, Wisconsin.
Sport pilot? It is the flying of light-sport aircraft
without the need for an FAA medical certificate.
……….
Funding has finally been approved by the D.C. Council
to make possible the existence of Office for the Deaf,
Deafblind, and Hard of Hearing.
…………….
Diksha Dagar, a deaf golfer from India, was accepted into
the Olympics at the last minute when one of the would-be
participants dropped out.
………………
A deaf litigant won a case in Great Britain; she said she
has issues with dyslexia, preventing her from understanding
the captions. She asked for an interpreter and was
turned down, leading her to a lawsuit against the
British cabinet that made the no-interpreter ruling.
This week’s ASL video in youtube
HEARING LOSS RULES ARE CRAZY
A deaf woman with a hearing loss of 64 dB can
participate in the Deaflympics, but cannot participate
in the Miss Deaf America Pageant!
Why? Because Deaflympics rules say that deaf athletes
must have a hearing loss of 55 dB or higher to qualify. But
the NAD Miss Deaf America Pageant rules say that
deaf participants must have a hearing loss of 65 dB
or higher to qualify.
This rule is crazy!
NOTE:
NAD no longer hosts Miss Deaf America Pageants. This
video is an old one that is being run again for your
laughter and amusement!
This week’s ASL video in youtube:
http://deafdigest.com/videos/crazy-rules/
This week’s ASL video in youtube
BANK WEB SITES DISCRIMINATING AGAINST THE DEAF
More and more banks have web sites that require
the customers to listen to certain words to prove
their own identities. This is a different way of
using logins and passwords. And there are no
captions with these words.
It is discriminatory against the deaf. And it
is even double discrimination when these same banks
refuse to accept relay calls from the deaf!
This week’s ASL video in youtube:
http://deafdigest.com/videos/discriminatory/
note:
that was years ago. ADA is more strict about
banks that do not comply with deaf-friendly
rules.
