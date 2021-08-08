DeafDigest Gold – August 08, 2021

DeafDigest Gold – August 8, 2021
Top stories about the deaf:
AARP ran three articles titled
Eyeglasses that turn speech into subtitles
An app that lets you hear someone in a crowded room
Gene therapy that regrows cells that help your hearing
these earthshaking? No. DeafDigest editor has heard of
these claims in the past, has heard them today and
will continue to hear these same claims in the future!
………..
A hard of hearing person said:
I hear words, but sometimes they don’t make sense
because some of the sounds are missing
……….
Hollywood said it is working to increase deaf inclusion
via 4 different ways – Accessibility (captions and interpreters),
fellowships, resources manual (how to deal with the needs
of the deaf) and showcases (casting the deaf in best public
profile). Will it work? Hollywood has always been all
talk in the past and will this talk continue?
…………….
An activist said:
Everyone laughs at deaf jokes.
No one laughs when a wheelchair user runs out of battery power.
Fair? No!
………………
Catterick Garrison, who is deaf, was said to be
the first deaf British woman, to swim the
English Channel. What about Gertrude Ederle
that swam the English Channel in 1926?
Ederle is an American, whereas Garrison is
British – hence the careful wording in the
newspapers!
LARRY STEWART SAYS WE DO NOT HAVE DEAF CULTURE
LARRY STEWART SAYS WE DO NOT HAVE DEAF CULTURE
Larry Stewart, a well known deaf psychologist,
died in the early 1990’s.
Do we have Deaf Culture? Almost all of say yes,
we have Deaf Culture. Larry disagreed. He said
there is no such a thing as Deaf Culture.
Few weeks before he died, Larry wrote a letter
to DeafDigest editor explaining why there is no
Deaf Culture, and that we are wrong about it.
Does DeafDigest agree with Larry? No, but
Larry was a great man and many deaf people
miss him.
This week’s ASL video in youtube:
http://deafdigest.com/videos/deaf-culture-disagreement/
DOG IN HOTEL LOBBY
DOG IN HOTEL LOBBY
You travel with your dog and stop at a hotel
that is dog-friendly.
While your room is being cleaned, you take
your dog to the hotel lobby and sit down.
Many hearing people come to you and tell
you the dog is cute and ask you questions.
It makes you feel uncomfortable.
This week’s ASL video in youtube:
http://deafdigest.com/videos/dog-in-hotel-lobby/
