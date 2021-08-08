DeafDigest Gold – August 08, 2021

DeafDigest Gold – August 8, 2021

Top stories about the deaf:

AARP ran three articles titled

Eyeglasses that turn speech into subtitles

An app that lets you hear someone in a crowded room

Gene therapy that regrows cells that help your hearing

these earthshaking? No. DeafDigest editor has heard of

these claims in the past, has heard them today and

will continue to hear these same claims in the future!

………..

A hard of hearing person said:

I hear words, but sometimes they don’t make sense

because some of the sounds are missing

……….

Hollywood said it is working to increase deaf inclusion

via 4 different ways – Accessibility (captions and interpreters),

fellowships, resources manual (how to deal with the needs

of the deaf) and showcases (casting the deaf in best public

profile). Will it work? Hollywood has always been all

talk in the past and will this talk continue?

…………….

An activist said:

Everyone laughs at deaf jokes.

No one laughs when a wheelchair user runs out of battery power.

Fair? No!

………………

Catterick Garrison, who is deaf, was said to be

the first deaf British woman, to swim the

English Channel. What about Gertrude Ederle

that swam the English Channel in 1926?

Ederle is an American, whereas Garrison is

British – hence the careful wording in the

newspapers!

LARRY STEWART SAYS WE DO NOT HAVE DEAF CULTURE

LARRY STEWART SAYS WE DO NOT HAVE DEAF CULTURE

Larry Stewart, a well known deaf psychologist,

died in the early 1990’s.

Do we have Deaf Culture? Almost all of say yes,

we have Deaf Culture. Larry disagreed. He said

there is no such a thing as Deaf Culture.

Few weeks before he died, Larry wrote a letter

to DeafDigest editor explaining why there is no

Deaf Culture, and that we are wrong about it.

Does DeafDigest agree with Larry? No, but

Larry was a great man and many deaf people

miss him.

DOG IN HOTEL LOBBY

DOG IN HOTEL LOBBY

You travel with your dog and stop at a hotel

that is dog-friendly.

While your room is being cleaned, you take

your dog to the hotel lobby and sit down.

Many hearing people come to you and tell

you the dog is cute and ask you questions.

It makes you feel uncomfortable.

