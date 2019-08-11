DeafDigest Gold – August 11, 2019
Deaf Stupid?
An eye doctor in Cambodia lost her license to practice
for one year. She assaulted a deaf-blind patient
in her medical office.
For the third time in history, the Southern Baptist Conference
of the Deaf has elected a deaf female as new president –
Anna Austin of Knoxville, TN.
Vinod Khosla, not deaf, is a billionaire venture
capitalist in India. He is providing free streaming
services for the deaf in his nation. We do not
see American venture capitalists doing the same
thing!
In India, a deaf advocate is pushing for a petition
to make Indian sign language instruction compulsory
in all schools and colleges!
Debara Tucci is the new director of the National Institute on
Deafness and Other Communication Disorders (NIDCD) at
the National Institutes of Health. She has a strong
background in Pathological, Audiological, and Medical
perspectives on deafness, and her goal is to develop
such strategies. Does this include helping the
non-CI, non-hearing aid deaf? No.
NERVOUS ASL STUDENT AT A BAKERY
A deaf person went to a bakery to order
bread.
A clerk saw him and knew he was deaf.
She came over and asked him if he knew
sign language.
She was nervous because she was
unsure if the deaf person uses ASL or
is an oralist.
If he uses ASL she can use ASL with him
but if he is an oralist, she may possibly
not understand his oral speech!
This week’s ASL video in youtube
EASY GESTURE SOMETIMES IMPOSSIBLE FOR HEARING TO UNDERSTAND
A deaf man and a hearing man come across each other in
the hall.
The deaf man, wanting to be polite, gestured “you come.”
Almost all hearing people understand the “come” gesture, but
always sometimes a hearing person does not understand it.
Even if the deaf person gestured “come” slowly few times,
the hearing person still does not understand.
Why?
Rene Pellerin’s Corner:
We go to York, Maine for our vacation yearly. Great beaches there!
Also they have a very beautiful light house. It is called Nubble
Lighthouse.
Recently we went to view the lighthouse with our guests. Lots of people
were there to view.
The area is full of rocks and it is difficult trying to walk through to
find a bench to view the lighthouse!
Once we found a bench and sat down, I could not find the lighthouse!
My wife took my hand and pointed to the lighthouse and there was the
beauty!
To help you, my vision is very narrow and it is not easy to find things in
the surroundings without added information.
I want you to go to the kitchen and get a funnel, put the large opening to
your eye.
You’ll see how narrow a field of vision might be.
Now I am back to being a beach bum this week!
Rene’s show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the
Deaf-Blind.
You can email him at mailto:info@renetheunstoppable.com
