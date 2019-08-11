DeafDigest Gold – August 11, 2019

This week's ASL Videos in youtube:

Top stories about the deaf:

An eye doctor in Cambodia lost her license to practice

for one year. She assaulted a deaf-blind patient

in her medical office.

For the third time in history, the Southern Baptist Conference

of the Deaf has elected a deaf female as new president –

Anna Austin of Knoxville, TN.

Vinod Khosla, not deaf, is a billionaire venture

capitalist in India. He is providing free streaming

services for the deaf in his nation. We do not

see American venture capitalists doing the same

thing!

In India, a deaf advocate is pushing for a petition

to make Indian sign language instruction compulsory

in all schools and colleges!

Debara Tucci is the new director of the National Institute on

Deafness and Other Communication Disorders (NIDCD) at

the National Institutes of Health. She has a strong

background in Pathological, Audiological, and Medical

perspectives on deafness, and her goal is to develop

such strategies. Does this include helping the

non-CI, non-hearing aid deaf? No.

This week’s ASL video in youtube

NERVOUS ASL STUDENT AT A BAKERY

A deaf person went to a bakery to order

bread.

A clerk saw him and knew he was deaf.

She came over and asked him if he knew

sign language.

She was nervous because she was

unsure if the deaf person uses ASL or

is an oralist.

If he uses ASL she can use ASL with him

but if he is an oralist, she may possibly

not understand his oral speech!

This week’s ASL video in youtube

EASY GESTURE SOMETIMES IMPOSSIBLE FOR HEARING TO UNDERSTAND

A deaf man and a hearing man come across each other in

the hall.

The deaf man, wanting to be polite, gestured “you come.”

Almost all hearing people understand the “come” gesture, but

always sometimes a hearing person does not understand it.

Even if the deaf person gestured “come” slowly few times,

the hearing person still does not understand.

Why?

Rene Pellerin’s Corner:

We go to York, Maine for our vacation yearly. Great beaches there!

Also they have a very beautiful light house. It is called Nubble

Lighthouse.

Recently we went to view the lighthouse with our guests. Lots of people

were there to view.

The area is full of rocks and it is difficult trying to walk through to

find a bench to view the lighthouse!

Once we found a bench and sat down, I could not find the lighthouse!

My wife took my hand and pointed to the lighthouse and there was the

beauty!

To help you, my vision is very narrow and it is not easy to find things in

the surroundings without added information.

I want you to go to the kitchen and get a funnel, put the large opening to

your eye.

You’ll see how narrow a field of vision might be.

Now I am back to being a beach bum this week!

Rene’s show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the

Deaf-Blind.

You can email him at mailto: info@renetheunstoppable.com

