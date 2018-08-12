DeafDigest Gold – August 12, 2018

Old Fogey

Noise interpreting

Last week's ASL Videos in youtube:

This week’s ASL Videos in youtube:

Barry’s collections of past articles (with today’s update)

— deaf survived for years before ADA

list of upcoming Deaf National Events

Sunday’s Deaf Picture for your surprise

Top stories about the deaf:

The editorial code in Great Britain is to avoid

making negative references to the deaf and the

disabled. This code has not always been followed,

according to a British critic.

The United Nations has declared September 23rd

as the International Day of Sign Languages.

Caravan Food Group, a chain which operates fast

food outlets in the Philippines, has made it a

priority to hire deaf for jobs in the field.

The old building that once housed the Metro Deaf

School (St Paul, MN) has been sold to a developer

for $2.68M.

Motorcyclists converge annually at the Sturgis

Motorcycle Rally. Deaf cyclists are no exception,

just that they get together with their own rallies

within one big Sturgis rally. And the Black Hills

Association of the Deaf has hosted an event for them.

— opportunities for deaf writer, content editor and

international signs signer

This week’s ASL video in youtube

EASIER TO TEACH SIGN LANGUAGE WITH DEAF DOGS

Many dog trainers teach their dogs to follow

sign language commands – such as sit, lie down,

come to me, etc.

Which is easier to teach signs? A hearing dog

or a deaf dog.

Most trainers say it is much easier to teach

a deaf dog than a hearing dog.

Why? Because noises may bother a hearing dog

while noises never bother a deaf dog!

This week’s ASL video in youtube

A HEARING PERSON’S CONFESSION

A hearing person had a confession. When he sees

deaf people using sign language to communicate with

each other, he always stares at them.

Rude ? Yes, but the hearing person said sign language

is so beautiful that he loves to watch even though he

does not understand a word.

It is the same as a deaf person watching a band, led

by a band leader who uses his hands to guide the

musicians. A deaf person may not understand music but

enjoys watching the movement of the hands.

Rene Pellerin’s Corner:

There are statistics about people who are employed and those that are

unemployed.

The information about DeafBlind employment status is shocking.

More than 83 percent of the DeafBlind population are unemployed.

Are the agencies who provide employment training and job placement helping?

Maybe we need to start advocating and get DeafBlind services as a priority.

Vocational Rehabilitation Services need to roll up their sleeves and give

DeafBlind people more support.

Did you know that each state is required to have a State Rehabilitation

Council?

I strongly encourage you to become a council member and advocate for

DeafBlind needs!

Rene’s show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the

Deaf-Blind.

You can email him at mailto: info@renetheunstoppable.com

