DeafDigest Gold – August 13, 2017

Old Fogey
Valuable Interpreter
http://deafdigest.com/comics/fogeys-valuable-interpreter/
Last week's ASL Videos in youtube:
http://deafdigest.com/videos/understanding-deaf-french-sign-language/
http://deafdigest.com/videos/deaf-lost-in-france/
This week's ASL Videos in youtube:
http://deafdigest.com/videos/usnavalacademy/
http://deafdigest.com/videos/missedgrant/
Barry’s collections of past articles (with today’s update)
— first newspaper classified ads
http://deafdigest.com/collections/barrys-collections/
list of upcoming Deaf National Events
http://deafdigest.com/upcoming-national-deaf-events/
Sunday's Deaf Picture for your surprise
http://deafdigest.com/angry-deaf-woman/
Top stories about the deaf:
Former New York police officer Dan Carione
who became deaf because of an incident while
on patrol, was honored for his service
ad advocate for the deaf. He lost his
job when he became deaf, and sued to
get his job back. The city offered to
give back his old job but refused to change
the policy regarding late-deafened
police officers. He refused to accept his
old job because of the old policy.
A team of researchers at the University of California San Diego is working on
a special glove that would convert ASL
to text on a computer screen. Another
“better” mousetrap? DeafDigest thinks
so because there are other research teams
working on such ASL to text projects.
Hearing child mainstreamed into a public
school system for a reason. That is the
story of Craig Schaefer, currently a
graduate student at University of Florida.
He wanted to be able to communicate with
his two deaf brothers, and so chose to
enroll in a mainstreamed program as a
youngster. His story was featured in a
local newspaper.
RIT/NTID won a $2.6 million federal grant
to study how young deaf adults process
the English language.
A Skype relay service for the deaf has
been established in the Wakayama-shi,
Wakayama Prefecture (Japan) region.
This week’s ASL video in youtube
SLIGHTLY DEAF STUDENT AT US NAVAL ACADEMY
The US Naval Academy, in Annapolis, MD, is a tough place
to attend classes and to take part in the naval drills.
The ensigns become US Naval officers after graduation.
There is no way for a deaf student to enroll at the
academy. But few years ago the rules were bent and
the Naval Academy allowed him to enroll â€“ because the academy needs good athletes in all sports!
This week’s ASL video in youtube
http://deafdigest.com/videos/usnavalacademy/
Dr. Steven L. Rattner, P.A. & Associates
Deaf Dentist; College Park. MD & Gaithersburg, MD
(near Washington, DC & Frederick, MD & also Metro Washington)
Complete Dental Services; assistants either know ASL or
are deaf
more information:
http://www.drrattner.com/our-team/meet-our-team/
to contact Dr. Steven L. Rattner, P.A. & Associates:
http://www.drrattner.com/contact/
This week’s ASL video in youtube
A BIG DEAF AGENCY MISSES THE GRANT DEADLINE
This is a true story during the late seventies. A big
deaf agency hired a grant writer. He wrote a great grant,
but it took so much time. And when he was done writing
the grant, the agency driver had to fight through the
heavy traffic jam to try to make it to the government
agency before deadline time.
He arrived late. The government agency would not
accept the grant.
This week’s ASL video in youtube
http://deafdigest.com/videos/missedgrant/
Rene Pellerin’s Corner:
When you are a cook, searching for spices is a challenge!
I have several people living in my house so organizing spices is not an easy task!
When no one is at home, I have to use my electronic magnifier, called a Ruby.
It is not easy to read the bottles that are round. What happens when the battery dies?
Here are some tricks I have started to use before I turn on my magnifier device.
For example: Ground Mustard –
Search bottles that are light weight. Then you get a few bottles.
Then use the magnifier to locate the spice you are looking for!
Now the other spices? That is a longer story!
Rene’s show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the
Deaf-Blind.
You can email him at mailto:info@renetheunstoppable.com
