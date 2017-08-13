DeafDigest Gold – August 13, 2017

Old Fogey

Valuable Interpreter

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Barry’s collections of past articles (with today’s update)

— first newspaper classified ads

Top stories about the deaf:

Former New York police officer Dan Carione

who became deaf because of an incident while

on patrol, was honored for his service

ad advocate for the deaf. He lost his

job when he became deaf, and sued to

get his job back. The city offered to

give back his old job but refused to change

the policy regarding late-deafened

police officers. He refused to accept his

old job because of the old policy.

A team of researchers at the University of California San Diego is working on

a special glove that would convert ASL

to text on a computer screen. Another

“better” mousetrap? DeafDigest thinks

so because there are other research teams

working on such ASL to text projects.

Hearing child mainstreamed into a public

school system for a reason. That is the

story of Craig Schaefer, currently a

graduate student at University of Florida.

He wanted to be able to communicate with

his two deaf brothers, and so chose to

enroll in a mainstreamed program as a

youngster. His story was featured in a

local newspaper.

RIT/NTID won a $2.6 million federal grant

to study how young deaf adults process

the English language.

A Skype relay service for the deaf has

been established in the Wakayama-shi,

Wakayama Prefecture (Japan) region.

This week’s ASL video in youtube

SLIGHTLY DEAF STUDENT AT US NAVAL ACADEMY

The US Naval Academy, in Annapolis, MD, is a tough place

to attend classes and to take part in the naval drills.

The ensigns become US Naval officers after graduation.

There is no way for a deaf student to enroll at the

academy. But few years ago the rules were bent and

the Naval Academy allowed him to enroll â€“ because the academy needs good athletes in all sports!

This week’s ASL video in youtube

http://deafdigest.com/videos/usnavalacademy/

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

This week’s ASL video in youtube

A BIG DEAF AGENCY MISSES THE GRANT DEADLINE

This is a true story during the late seventies. A big

deaf agency hired a grant writer. He wrote a great grant,

but it took so much time. And when he was done writing

the grant, the agency driver had to fight through the

heavy traffic jam to try to make it to the government

agency before deadline time.

He arrived late. The government agency would not

accept the grant.

This week’s ASL video in youtube

http://deafdigest.com/videos/missedgrant/

Rene Pellerin’s Corner:

When you are a cook, searching for spices is a challenge!

I have several people living in my house so organizing spices is not an easy task!

When no one is at home, I have to use my electronic magnifier, called a Ruby.

It is not easy to read the bottles that are round. What happens when the battery dies?

Here are some tricks I have started to use before I turn on my magnifier device.

For example: Ground Mustard –

Search bottles that are light weight. Then you get a few bottles.

Then use the magnifier to locate the spice you are looking for!

Now the other spices? That is a longer story!

Rene’s show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the

Deaf-Blind.

You can email him at mailto:info@renetheunstoppable.com

